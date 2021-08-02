We’re ushering in the final weeks of summer with a fresh collection of FINDS from all over the South. From transitional and staple closet additions to party-ready home wares, this list is filled with treasures we love.

HOME & KITCHEN ACCENTS

Tablecloth

Everyone’s favorite dress designer, Celia B, is now dressing our tables, too. This fresh, funky print is guaranteed to make your table pop for fêtes all year long. Find this for $150 (plus the matching placemats and napkins) at Society Social.

Table lamp

Bye-bye, distracting lamp cords! How amazing are these cordless table lamps available in all these colors and two sizes? Each lamp features an LED light with touch-dimming control, 9+ hours of cordless illumination, a rechargeable battery, and can be used both inside and out. Get yours for $170 at The Shade Shop.

Candle

Queen of the South, Reese Witherspoon, has teamed up with Votivo to create the ideal summer scent for your home. This one-of-kind Wildwood Flower candle combines the scents of fragrant Southern blooms like wisteria and narcissus with a dash of honeysuckle, a pinch of jasmine, and a touch of woodsy musk. Find yours for $32 at Draper James.

Napkins

We are so into these cotton-like square cocktail napkins with snarky gold foil messages. Find your pack of 20 — and peruse their entire collection of motifs — from one of our favorite stationery companies bell’INVITO for $14. Pick up the matching coasters for the cutest hostess gift ever.

RELATED: A Modern Etiquette Expert At Your Service

Artisanal wine glasses

Chic and whimsical at once, we adore these pastel wine glasses. The blushed pink set is a crowd favorite, but there is also a mint green set. Get your set of six stemless glasses — hand-blown by glass artisans in Poland — for $160 at CIRCA.

Pillow

Michaelian Home for WILLIAMSBURG Brand has created a line of homewares with fascinating stories. This design is based on a 1762 gouache painting of a cactus by Lady Henrietta Somerset whose mother, the fourth Duchess of Beaufort, hired the most highly regarded botanical illustrator in England to teach her daughter. Find this 18-by-18-inch pillow made from 100% wool with a cotton velvet zippered back for $160 at Michaelian Home.

CLOTHES & ACCESSORIES

Game-ready bag

The South is about to be teeming (get it?) with sporting events of all kinds. From NCAA to pro-level, it’s important to have a clear bag that’s compliant with stadium and arena rules. So why not make it fashionable, too!? The embroidered strap (available in multiple motifs, from Vandy to Bama to team-neutral patterns) is changeable, and the gold stud detail is so cute. Find your perfect bag for $155 at SB Shop.

Handdrawn necklace

A new Charleston jewelry company will bring your kids’ handwriting or drawings to life. Using 3D printing technology, Sprout Design Lab preserves your family’s joyous and creative moments by turning them into timeless gold or silver jewelry you can wear every day. Get your custom artwork necklace for $365 at Sprout Design Lab.

Blouse

Louisville’s Mabel & Moss purveys the coolest independent and sustainably minded brands from the U.S. and abroad. Inspired by the beauty of IKAT textiles, this lightweight cotton blouse features a voluminous sleeve silhouette, gathered yoke, mandarin collar, and front button closure. The semi-cropped length pairs perfectly with jeans or shorts. Find yours at Mabel & Moss for $198.

Earrings

We love this sophisticated twist on the classic circle hoop style by Nashville jewelry makers Freshie & Zero. Light and versatile, this pair transitions seamlessly from work to play and throughout the seasons. You may never take them off. Find yours for $42 at Freshie & Zero.

Slides

Effortless slides that can carry us from the pool to the cafe with ease are always a summer must. At just $32, these croc slides are a steal — plus, they’re available in three great neutral options. Get yours from Ivory Closet.

Jumpsuit

Soft crepe, waffle weave is so on-trend right now, and not just in loungewear. The texture is making its way into all corners of our closets. How versatile is this rust-brown jumpsuit? Pop a white tank or tee underneath, lace up your favorite sneakers, and you’re chic and comfy from summer to fall. Find this for $79 at Finnleys.

Necklace

We cannot choose just one of these trendy two-toned pendant necklaces by Atlanta-based designer Lisa Jill! In addition to the 16-inch two-tone sterling and vermeil chain, pick from the four pendants: rice shape with one white sapphire, rectangle shape with three white sapphires, round shape with one white sapphire, heart shape with pave diamonds. Or … collect them all? Find yours for $98 each at Lisa Jill.

RELATED: 5 North Carolina Jewelry Designers You’ll LOVE

FOR THE KIDDOS

Little bangle

These wondrous bangles by Charleston jewelry and clothing designer Mimi Striplin of The Tiny Tassel are weightless, soundless, waterproof, and TSA-proof. What used to be just an adult-sized favorite is now available for little ones in three sizes: 1-4 years (small), 3-5 years (medium), and 5-7 years (large). Each is made of flexible polyvinyl carbonat. Get yours for $15 at The Tiny Tassel.

Embroidered tee

Okay … we cannot get enough of this adorable basic white polo by Paper Boat. Add some personalized embroidery in a variety of fonts and colors and get your little tike ready to meet new teachers and friends. Find this shirt at Patch for $28 plus $15 for the embroidery.

Bracelet kit

Soak up the last days of summertime with your kids (of all ages!) and make some trendy beaded bracelets together. These Little Gem Kits have everything you need to make about 10 bracelets — just grab some scissors and super glue to keep those knots secure. Find your kit for $48 at Hemline.

Teepee

We are thrilled to have stumbled upon this Kentucky-based company that specializes in crafting the cutest and highest quality kids’ teepees in an array of styles and patterns. This striped one, The Isaac, is just one of many to be found from $225 at E&E Teepees.

Here’s to a fun-filled August!

**********

Find more local shops to scour for late summer pieces online in the SB Guide or on your phone in the SB App!