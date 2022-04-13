Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The South is home to a flock of still-working farms that nurture animals and crops of all kinds. Many multi-generational farm owners have opened their properties for farm stays, outdoor adventures, and farm-to-table dining. Immerse yourself in the land and day-to-day farm life at these eight unique lodgings throughout the Southeast … a luxurious horse country inn, a cottage on a lavender farm, a lodge with a treehouse spa, and more.

The Old Oaks Farm

Guthrie, Kentucky

Nestled amidst sweeping Kentucky countryside smack dab on the Tennessee border, the restored 1900-century Old Oaks Farm mansion is a must-visit. The 4.5 lush acres contain a five-bedroom, 7,000 square-foot home with all the amenities: a chef’s kitchen, a custom-built Jack Daniels bar, Restoration Hardware furniture, luxury bath goodies, and custom plush robes, to name a few. But that’s just the beginning. Outside, cozy up by the outdoor fire pits, explore the white fenced horse stables, canoe the river, or embark on a fly fishing expedition.

At Old Oak Farm, you are surrounded by fields of crops, wildflowers, and hay-bale-studded hills as far as the eye can see. The estate feels secluded, but it’s close to many great towns and distilleries (and it’s just 45 minutes from Nashville!).

RELATED: 3 Small Kentucky Towns We’re Obsessed With

Chattooga Belle Farm

Long Creek, South Carolina

Chattooga Belle Farm is a 198-acre working farm, distillery, and event barn tucked away at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Long Creek, South Carolina. Take in the endless mountain views as you grab a bite at the truly farm-to-fork Belle’s Bistro, sip on a flight from the distillery, shop the charming general store, and pick your own fruit. The farm’s crop rotates throughout the seasons. You will find everything from apples, peaches, grapes, blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries to more peculiar specialties like muscadines, scuppernongs, persimmons, pawpaws, Asian pears, and figs.

To stay on property, you can book the Chicken Coop: a one-bed-one-bath tiny home on Horseshoe Lake near the farm’s cattle and llama pasture. There are many waterfalls and hikes to discover in the “Wild and Wonderful” Oconee wilderness area, plus the farm offers disc golf and e-bike rentals.

With a history dating back to the 1750s, Fort Lewis Lodge and Farm is a beloved mountain getaway on a 3,300-acre estate deep in the mountains of Virginia. Outdoor activities abound on the property’s hiking trails, biking routes, and three miles of private river frontage that’s perfect for fly fishing, kayaking, and swimming. They create a truly all-encompassing stay and feed guests a farm-fresh breakfast and dinner daily.

On a stroll through the Fort Lewis Farmstead, you can meet cows, chickens, and pigs, peruse the vegetable garden, and wind through rows of fruit trees. To truly unwind, relax in the wood-fired barrel sauna they built on a treehouse deck beside a natural swimming hole. (Guests say the cool mountain water after or before the sauna feels incredible). There’s also a stargazing platform and ample fireside space for games and warm conversations.

Black Thorn Farm and Kitchen

Leicester, North Carolina

Black Thorn Farm and Kitchen is a working sheep farm and culinary destination near Asheville. Sheep, chickens, lush gardens, and fruit trees are sprinkled across the property of the 18th-century-style homestead, which is perched 3,000 feet above sea level. Stay at The Cottage or the High House — each with its own spacious and eclectic interior, comfy porches, and sprawling farm views. Your lovely hosts will whip up fresh farm-to-table meals, baked goods, and cooking classes during your stay.

After relaxing on the farm and getting to know the animals, Western North Carolina has many trails, waterfalls, and rivers to explore. The farm is under an hour from Asheville’s many cafes, breweries, and crafts, but the drive up the well-maintained gravel road leads to secluded tranquility that feels a world away.

RELATED: 6 Weird and Wonderful Airbnbs in the South

Pursell Farms

Sylacauga, Alabama

Pursell Farms has become synonymous with Southern hospitality. You will truly find everything on the massive property — from world-class golf and Orvis-outfitted clay shooting grounds to a tranquil spa and some delicious dining options. Book a room in the estate-style Inn at Pursell Farms, the hunting-inspired Parker Lodge with its grand stone fireplace, or one of the luxurious four-bedroom cabins and cottages.

Emerald Farms

McDonough, Georgia

Undeniably the most opulent farm stay on this list, Emerald Farms boasts a tremendous 8,000 square-foot equestrian estate situated on a 100-acre operating horse farm and thoroughbred training facility. Book this home and explore the secluded nature preserve surrounding a large creek with white-water rapids and the remnants of a historic mill. Horses, deer, geese, herons, and other wildlife dot the serene landscape while you soak in the generously large infinity pool, relax by the stacked stone fire pit, or sip your coffee on the 2,000-square-foot porch.

Just 45 minutes from downtown Atlanta and 15 minutes from historic downtown McDonough Square, the fully remodeled farmhouse includes no fewer than three master king-bed suites, a home theater with stadium seating, a tremendous infinity pool, a 12-foot hot tub, and an outdoor fire pit patio. Sign us up!

Relish some unplugged downtime — plus some seriously amazing scents and flavors — at Mulberry Lavender Farm and B&B. Civil War vet Wiley Daniel once owned the 1860 historic farm. (He was also the brother of a whiskey distiller you may know named Jack Daniel). Choose a room in the Farm House B&B or rent the entire romantic Lavender Cottage. An all-organic breakfast for two is delivered to your door to fuel up each day. Expect egg frittata, pasture-raised bacon, fresh garden vegetables, biscuits with lavender honey, and seasonal fruit juices.

Stroll through the working farm that produces organic lavender, organic vegetables, organic hay, and free-range organic eggs from pastured heritage hens. There are plenty of other characters to meet besides the hens. You can watch the weeding Navajo Churro sheep, a group of white-tailed deer, and majestic horses from your perch on the porch … and even from your afternoon soak in the clawfoot tub!

This magical 215-acre farm stay was once part of a large tobacco empire. Today, the owners continue to restore the old barns and offer visitors a fairytale-like place to soak up nature and enjoy the sounds and smells of a working farm. You can hike the wooded forest to find a second hidden lake, jump in the John boat and fish the 1o-acre stocked lake, and get to know the farm animals, including the famous and beautiful “furry” cows you see all over Instagram.

Win over the cows with apples and the donkeys with carrots. Open your favorite wine and cook a meal in the gourmet kitchen. Say hello to the hay cutters and farmers picking blackberries. Make a bonfire and s’mores in the fire pit just outside the cabin, and cozy up in the Adirondack chairs with a blanket and a book.

It seems that farm stays are some of the BEST stays we can book in the South. Show us your favorites over on Instagram!

**********

For the best “me moment” of the day, subscribe to StyleBlueprint. Click HERE.