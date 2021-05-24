Welcome to your greatest summer yet! It’s time to slow things down a bit and handpick a few Southern events to attend this June. Savor the season at these fun — and distinctly Southern — events.

15 Southern Events & Happenings: June 2021

June 5, 2021: 71st Annual Louisiana Peach Festival — Ruston, LA

The much-anticipated 71st Annual Louisiana Peach Festival returns to downtown Ruston on Saturday, June 5. Enjoy a day filled with delicious peaches, 10+ hours of live music, art displays, local food vendors and family-friendly fun. The festival is free to attend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. lapeachfest.com

June 5, 2021: National Trails Day — Nationwide

If you love being outdoors, participate in National Trails Day on Saturday, June 5. During this holiday, enthusiasts come together for educational exhibits, community service events, instructional workshops and more. The event takes place across the country, but you can celebrate locally at your state park as many of them offer a variety of ranger-led hikes. americanhiking.org

June 5 & 6, 2021: 22nd Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival — Roswell, GA

Enjoy a myriad of butterfly and pollinator-related events at the 22nd Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival. The event takes place at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell, GA, and is an important fundraiser event. Experience these beautiful winged creatures at the Butterfly Encounter, enjoy tasty food and live entertainment, and learn from pollinator experts and educators. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $10 for CNC members. chattnaturecenter.org

June 11, 2021: Memphis Margarita Festival — Memphis, TN

Sample margaritas from some of Memphis’ best local spots and restaurants on Friday, June 11, in Overton Square. Tickets are $45 and include entry to the event as well as 12 margarita samples. The fun begins at 5 p.m. (Note: This is a 21+ event.) memphismargaritafestival.com

June 11 – 13, 2021: 16th Annual Blanco Lavender Festival — Blanco, TX

Head to Blanco, TX, for the 16th Annual Blanco Lavender Festival at the Historic Old Blanco County Courthouse. Peruse the festival’s Lavender Market, which features vendors selling lavender plants and products from their local farms, arts and crafts, and other handmade products. In addition to the market, head to Bindseil City Park to find expert speakers in horticulture and geology as well as live music. Make sure to sample regional food and drinks in the Big Tent, and end your time in Blanco touring the area’s lavender farms, which are in full bloom through July. Admission to this event is free. blancolavenderfest.com

June 11 – 13, 2021: South Carolina Festival of Flowers — Greenwood, SC

Celebrate the beginning of summer at the South Carolina Festival of Flowers. The premier annual event is an award-winning “blooming good time.” The festival features a unique mix of events and attractions, including an art exhibit, free concerts and exciting theatrical performances, and a wine tasting walk. The signature topiary display is the festival’s premier attraction and includes 44 live topiaries placed throughout the town of Greenwood. The festival is free to attend, but some of its events require payment. scfestivalofflowers.org

June 12, 2021: Atlanta Summer Beer Festival — Atlanta, GA

Visit Atlanta for the best festival of the summer! The Atlanta Summer Beer Festival features live music and over 150 local and national beers. For non-beer drinkers, there are also 25+ wine options, ciders, mimosas and hard seltzers. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 after Thursday, June 3, and $60 on the day of the event. Your ticket includes a souvenir cup, entertainment, and all of your beer, wine and cider samples. The festival begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. atlantasummerbeerfestival.com

June 14 – 20, 2021: Lowcountry Juneteenth Week — Charleston, SC

“Juneteenth” is the longest-running African American holiday that celebrates the emancipation of African American slaves who were in the United States. Lowcountry Juneteenth Week highlights Black-owned businesses and includes curated events throughout Charleston, which includes a family-friendly day of fun on Saturday, June 19, at The Bend. Patrons can also enjoy children’s activities, food trucks, vendors, performances, live concerts, a firework finale and more. General admission tickets are $45. lowcountryjuneteenthweek.com

June 16, 2021: Iroquois Steeplechase — Nashville, TN

Previously scheduled for Saturday, May 8, Nashville’s 2021 Iroquois Steeplechase is now slated for Saturday, June 26. Beginning at 8 a.m., patrons can head to Percy Warner Park to watch the race and participate in family-friendly activities. Watch as some of the best horses and jockeys race on the famous three-mile turf track. Individual tickets are $50, and tickets for box seats, tailgating, party tents, and private skyboxes are also available. iroquoissteeplechase.org

June 17 & 18, 2021: 10th Annual Chocolate and Art Show — Miami, FL

Witness some of Miami’s best up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators. Take part in the 10th Annual Chocolate and Art Show at The Compound Miami and experience local vendors, live music, face painting, and, of course, free chocolate! Tickets start at $10. eventbrite.com

June 18 – 20, 2021: Totally Tribute Music Fest — Virginia Beach, VA

This tribute to rock ‘n’ roll is a beach-inspired variation of Woodstock held at 17th and 24th Street Parks. Enjoy music from national and regional tribute artists as they cover songs from some of the greatest rockers in history. Featured music genres include pop, classic rock and country, so there is guaranteed to be something for everyone. All performances are free to the public. beacheventsvb.com

June 18 – 20, 2021: Soul Food Fusion Festival — Natchez, MS

The Soul Food Fusion Festival, an annual culinary and cultural experience highlighting the art of traditional soul food cooking, returns to Natchez. The festival begins on Friday, June 18, with a “BBQ, Blues and Brews” VIP social event that features an appearance by blues legend Y.Z. Ealey with a not-to-be-missed beer tasting. The main event takes place on Saturday evening in historic downtown Natchez and features live music, contests, and, of course, some of Natchez’s most famous soul food cuisine. Admission is $30 on Friday and Saturday and $25 on Sunday. sfffestntz.org

June 23 – 27, 2021: 19th Annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic — Sandestin, FL

The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic at Sandestin® takes place every June off the Florida panhandle and has set a precedent for world-class, million-dollar sportfishing tournaments. The tournament is timed to coincide with the peak of the Gulf Coast’s blue marlin season. In addition to the main event, there are other events taking place during the tournament, including a golf scramble and fireworks show. Tournament entry fees begin at $300. fishecbc.com

June 26, 2021: Kentucky Craft Bash — Louisville, KY

For one day this summer, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers hosts the 4th Annual Kentucky Craft Bash at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Craft Bash features over 60 local breweries and more than 150 varieties of beer. Sip on Kentucky brews you’ve come to know and love as well as sample unique, experimental beers. General admission tickets are $55, and VIP tickets are $65. VIP ticket holders are admitted at noon, and all others are allowed entry at 1 p.m., with tastings and fun lasting until 5 p.m. kycraftbash.com

June 26, 2021: Taco-Rita Festival 2021 — Birmingham, AL

Previously known as Taco Fest, Taco-Rita Festival brings the most delicious Mexican fare back to Birmingham. Taste some of the Magic City’s best tacos and margaritas as they compete for the highest honors of best taco and best margarita. All proceeds benefit Bare Hands, Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps create creativity and innovation in metro Birmingham. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces, and tickets are $5. barehandsinc.org

We hope you enjoy this first month of summer!

