Whether you’re looking for food, festivals, or fireworks, we’ve got you covered. Grab your family and friends, and get ready for a fun-filled month. Here are some of our top event picks for a perfect July in the South. Stay cool, make memories, and enjoy all that the South has to offer!

13 Southern Events & Happenings: July 2021

July 1, 2021: Louisiana-Style Pig Roast: Cochon de Lait — Sylacauga, AL

The tradition of cooking a pig over an open fire has been a social event in Louisiana for as long as anyone can remember. On Thursday, July 1, Executive Chef and Louisiana native Joe Truex brings that tradition to Pursell Farms and invites guests to attend a one-of-a-kind pig roast. This culinary experience features a Cajun-style pig roast, brews from Abita Brewing Company, and live music. Tickets are $35, and the event begins at 6 p.m. pursellfarms.com

July 2, 2021: Fireworks Extravaganza — Bartlett, TN

Grab the family and head to the Bartlett area for some early Fourth of July fun. Experience live music, a classic car display, and delicious eats, followed by a fireworks show. All activities take place on the lawn of the Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center and Appling Middle School. The opening celebration begins at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9:10 p.m. The event is free to attend. cityofbartlett.org

July 3 & 4, 2021: Graceland’s All-American Fourth of July Weekend — Graceland, TN

There’s nothing more American than Elvis, fireworks, and barbecue. In honor of the holiday, Graceland hosts many special parties and events on July 3 and 4, including an Ultimate Elvis Tribute concert, an epic fireworks display, and a never-before-offered private barbecue on the Graceland Chapel grounds. So, grab your pals and head over to Graceland for a weekend full of red, white, and blues! Prices vary based on the event, but the fireworks display is free to attend. graceland.com

RELATED: 4 Ways Live Music is Returning to Memphis in 2021

July 3 & 4, 2021: U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Fourth of July Celebration — Charlotte, NC

The U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Fourth of July Celebration is a two-day festival perfect for the adventurous spirit. This event features outdoor activities, yoga, live music, and breathtaking fireworks. Enjoy yoga classes throughout the day and live music in the evening, followed by stunning fireworks displays over the world’s largest man-made whitewater river. Pack your blanket or chairs, find a great viewing spot, and enjoy the show after a long, eventful day of fun. The celebration is free to attend. usnwc.org

July 4, 2021: Thunder on the Mountain — Birmingham, AL

To be a part of one of Birmingham’s favorite Fourth of July celebrations, head to Thunder on the Mountain at Vulcan Park and Museum. Bring your family and friends, grab a blanket or two, and find the perfect place to watch this spectacular fireworks show that’s set to a soundtrack of patriotic tunes. The show begins at 9 p.m., and admission is free to the public. visitvulcan.com

July 4, 2021: Hilton Head Firecracker 5K — Hilton Head, SC

Spend Independence Day running the 35th Annual Hilton Head Firecracker 5K. As the largest and oldest road race in Beaufort County, the 5K is also one of the top 10 races in South Carolina. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Jarvis Creek Park. Following the run, participants receive a well-deserved cold refreshment to celebrate. Registration is $35. firecracker-5k.com

July 4, 2021: Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Presented by Dr Pepper — Nashville, TN

Attend the largest fireworks display in Nashville history AND experience a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony. Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Presented by Dr Pepper is definitely a July 4th event you don’t want to miss. The downtown concerts are free, and the fun lasts all day. visitmusiccity.com

July 4, 2021: 15th Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival — Nashville, TN

Celebrate the birth of our country and a uniquely Nashville dish at the 15th Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival. This free event in East Park celebrates some of the best local spots for Nashville’s famous hot chicken. The event features a fire truck parade beginning at noon, live music, and an amateur hot chicken cooking competition. hot-chicken.com

RELATED: Why Nashville is the Perfect July 4th Destination

July 9 – 11, 2021: Jane Austen Festival — Louisville, KY

Calling all Jane Austen fans! Beginning Friday, July 9, Louisville hosts its annual Jane Austen Festival at Locust Grove. The three-day celebration honors the life and legacy of the famous novelist through various workshops. This year’s festival offers both in-person and virtual events, and tickets begin at $10. locustgrove.org

July 22 – 24, 2021: Atlanta DocuFest — Atlanta, GA

Movie buffs, rejoice! Beginning Thursday, July 22, head to Atlanta’s RollCall Theatre to watch some of the best documentaries by independent filmmakers from around the world. The annual festival showcases meaningful life stories to educate and entertain all types of audience members. Tickets are $15 per screening, and day passes are $20. docufest.com

July 24, 2021: 17th Annual Sweetgrass Festival — Mount Pleasant, SC

The 17th Annual Sweetgrass Festival in Mount Pleasant, SC, is designed to promote and bring attention to the contributions of the Gullah Geechee people and their culture. View a large selection of sweetgrass baskets and merchandise, and engage in hands-on sweetgrass basket-making demonstrations. The event also features local performances by singers and storytellers, family-friendly activities, educational arts and crafts projects, delicious Lowcountry cuisine, and more. The festival is free to attend and takes place at 10 a.m. experiencemountpleasant.com

July 30 – August 1, 2021, 2021: Satchmo Summerfest — New Orleans, LA

Starting Friday, July 30, the annual Satchmo Summerfest returns to the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The weekend-long festival celebrates the life and legacy of Louis Armstrong and includes live music, jazz exhibits, delicious food and more. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. satchmosummerfest.org

July 31, 2021: Music City Brewer’s Festival – Nashville, TN

Nashville is home to one of the country’s biggest and best beer festivals: the Music City Brewer’s Festival. Sample refreshing brews from local, regional, and national breweries, and enjoy food trucks, live music, aerial acrobats, belly dancers, and outdoor games at Walk of Fame Park. General admission tickets begin at $35, and the fun starts at 5 p.m. (Note: Designated driver tickets are also available for $20.) musiccitybrewersfest.com

As you can see, there’s nothin’ better than summer in the South!

**********

To see more great Southern events, visit our Happenings page!