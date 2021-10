Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Temperatures are finally beginning to dip, which means cozy comfort meals are officially in season. And, what’s more comforting than a piping-hot bowl of homemade soup? We’ve rounded up three easy slow cooker soup recipes that require little effort and are sure to keep you warm and satisfied. Bon appétit!

3 Slow Cooker Soup Recipes to Keep You Warm

Slow Cooker Baked Potato Soup

This slow cooker baked potato soup comes from Sarah Olson of The Magical Slow Cooker, and it’s an excellent recipe that’s fit to feed a crowd. Simply serve the soup buffet-style with toppings like sour cream, green onions or chives, cooked and crumbled bacon, and shredded cheddar cheese. If you’re looking for a lower-fat option, Sarah suggests using fat-free or low-fat cream cheese, turkey bacon, and low-fat sour cream and cheese as substitutes.

Slow Cooker Baked Potato Soup Sarah Olson This slow cooker baked potato soup makes for a hearty and decadent meal. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 8 hrs Course Soup, Entrée Cuisine American, Southern Servings 10 servings Calories 348 kcal Equipment Slow cooker (6 quarts or larger) Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 5 lbs russet potatoes

1 white onion diced

3 whole garlic cloves (keep whole) or ¼ tsp garlic powder

7 cups chicken broth or 7 cups water and 4-5 chicken bouillon cubes

¼ tsp black pepper

16 oz cream cheese 2 blocks total Toppings: Sour cream

Cheddar cheese grated

Green onions or chives sliced

Cooked bacon crumbled Instructions Peel and dice your potatoes in a small dice. Add potatoes, garlic, onion, black pepper, and chicken broth to slow cooker.

Cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 5 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.

Blend about two-thirds of the soup with the cream cheese in your blender. You may need to do this in batches. Or use an immersion blender right in your slow cooker.

Season the soup with salt to taste.

Nutrition Serving: 1 Cup Calories: 348 kcal Carbohydrates: 45 g Protein: 8 g Fat: 16 g Saturated Fat: 9 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g Cholesterol: 50 mg Sodium: 760 mg Potassium: 1160 mg Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 3 g Vitamin A: 615 IU Vitamin C: 26 mg Calcium: 88 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword Slow cooker, Slow Cooker meal

Low-Carb Taco Soup

Shake up your next Taco Tuesday with this low-carb taco soup from Jen Koellmann of Whole Lotta Yum. While this recipe can still be whipped up on a stovetop, Jen recommends using a slow cooker or Instant Pot for a no-fuss option. Prepping ingredients for this dish only takes about 10 minutes, and aside from cooking your ground beef, all you have to do is dump the ingredients into your slow cooker or Instant Pot! Jen also notes that you can lighten the recipe by substituting the ground beef for ground chicken or turkey.

Low-Carb Taco Soup Jen Koellmann This low-carb taco soup requires only 10 minutes of prep. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 4 hrs Course Soup, Entrée Cuisine Mexican Servings 8 servings Calories 360 kcal Equipment Slow cooker or Instant Pot Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 2 lbs ground beef

1 8-oz. package cream cheese softened and cut into cubes

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese or three-cheese blend

2 10-oz. cans diced tomatoes with green chilis

32 oz beef broth

3 tbsp taco seasoning no sugar or homemade recipe

2 tbsp dried onion

½ tsp garlic salt

¼ tsp ground pepper

Shredded cheese optional garnish

Sour cream optional garnish

Avocado optional garnish

Cilantro optional garnish Instructions Slow Cooker: Cook the ground beef or turkey on medium heat on the stovetop until cooked through, about 7-8 minutes. Drain the grease.

Add the ground beef to the crockpot and add the remaining ingredients.

Stir to combine. You won't be able to mix in the cream cheese since it'll take the heat of the slow-cooked soup to break it down into the soup as it cooks.

Cook on low heat in the slow cooker for 4+ hours, or cook on high for 2 hours.

Give the soup a stir before serving and add garnishes as desired.

Optional garnish ideas: shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado, tomatoes, olives, diced jalapeños, tortilla chips, cilantro, and chives Instant Pot: Turn the Instant Pot to "Sauté High" and brown the ground beef. Drain the grease. Add 1 tbsp of oil (or 1 tbsp of reserved beef grease) and sauté the diced onion until it's softened, for about 3-4 minutes. Turn the pot off by pressing the "Cancel" button.

Add the beef broth to the pot and stir the bottom of the pot to remove any onion bits that might be stuck to the bottom.

Add the cooked ground beef, diced tomatoes, taco seasoning, onion powder, salt, and pepper to the pot. Stir to combine.

Put the lid on the pot and cook the soup on "Manual High" for 5 minutes, some pots call this setting "Pressure Cook." The pot will take about 15-20 minutes to come to pressure. Once the soup is done cooking under pressure, do a "Natural Release" for 10 minutes before releasing the remaining pressure from the pot. Turn the pot off.

Add the cubed cream cheese and stir until it breaks down and is well combined into the soup. Stir in the cheddar cheese until melted.

Add your favorite garnishes on top and serve! Notes A few notes from Jen: The cream cheese needs to be at room temperature or it won't fully break down into the soup. Cutting the cream cheese into cubes also works best. To quickly soften the cream cheese, cut it into large cubes and soften it in the microwave for 15-30 seconds.

Ground turkey or ground chicken are good substitutes instead of ground beef, but you may need to increase the seasoning since it has a milder flavor.

Nutrition Calories: 360 kcal Carbohydrates: 2 g Protein: 24 g Fat: 28 g Saturated Fat: 12 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 11 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 95 mg Sodium: 807 mg Potassium: 403 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 1 g Vitamin A: 232 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 133 mg Iron: 3 mg Keyword soup, Slow cooker, Slow Cooker meal

Slow Cooker Minestrone Soup

For a vegetarian option, try this slow cooker minestrone soup from Amanda Scarlati of Saporito Kitchen. Packed with flavor, this soup is sure to leave you and your family satisfied on chilly nights. Amanda’s recipe calls for pasta, beans, and all kinds of delicious veggies. However, she says you can also add ground beef, Italian sausage, or diced chicken for a meatier option, as well as half a teaspoon of red pepper flakes for a kick of heat. She also recommends serving this soup with a loaf of Italian bread or in bread bowls. (No broth left behind!)

Slow Cooker Minestrone Soup Amanda Scarlati This slow cooker minestrone soup is jam-packed with flavor. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 5 hrs Course Soup, Entrée Cuisine Italian Servings 8 servings Calories 276 kcal Equipment Slow cooker Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 tbsp chopped fresh garlic approximately 3 cloves

½ cup chopped fresh white onion approximately ½ of a small onion

½ cup chopped fresh celery approximately 2 small stalks

½ cup chopped fresh carrots approximately 2 small carrots

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 14-oz. can diced tomatoes with Italian seasoning

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried marjoram

1 bay leaf

2 qts vegetable stock

1 14-oz. can white cannellini beans rinsed and drained

1 14-oz. can dark red kidney beans rinsed and drained

1 medium zucchini chopped

1½ cup uncooked ditalini pasta

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Combine garlic, onion, celery, carrots, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, oregano, marjoram, bay leaf, and vegetable stock all into the slow cooker.

Stir to combine everything together and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Add in beans, zucchini, and pasta and cook for an additional hour on high.

Remove bay leaf, season with salt and pepper, and serve! Nutrition Calories: 276 kcal Carbohydrates: 55 g Protein: 13 g Fat: 1 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g Sodium: 1068 mg Potassium: 762 mg Fiber: 9 g Sugar: 6 g Vitamin A: 2050 IU Vitamin C: 12 mg Calcium: 97 mg Iron: 4 mg Keyword soup, Slow cooker, Slow Cooker meal

Bon appétit!

**********

