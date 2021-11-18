Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As December tiptoes up behind us, there might be a few special people you’re looking to check off your list. We’ve got a fresh batch of indulgent luxury items that are worth the splurge or, at the very least, are simply fun to admire. Here are this year’s splurge-worthy Luxe Loves from makers and boutiques across the South!

FESTIVE TRINKETS & GIFTS

Christmas tree ornament

This Marlboro Man character is a mouth-blown and hand-painted glass ornament crafted in Italy. Finished with a calligraphed tag and dip-dyed silk ribbon, this 6.5-inches-tall fellow is perfect for the Christmas-obsessed or the ornament collector. Find this ornament and a cast of others for $98 each at Houses and Parties.

Playing cards

Time for a family game night! Each card in this luxurious deck features gold edges and a replica of an original Chloe Wood mixed-media painting of marsh scenes, birds, and oysters. The set comes in a nifty custom acrylic box for a delightful hostess gift or stocking stuffer. Find yours for $50 at Well + Wonder (a Southern artist collective you have to check out!)

Carousel candle

Gift more than just a candle! This beautifully packaged set contains Diptyque’s festive berry-scented candle and a gold carousel of five gilded pendants that turn in the heat. The shapes also project enchanting light and shadows across the room. Find yours for $128 at Belle and Blush.

JEWELRY BOX

Ring

Unique and eye-catching, this Samira 13 U ring has a Tahitian pearl on one side, a .05cw diamond bezel on the other, and an 18K yellow gold band connecting the two. It’s adjustable to ring sizes from five to seven, making it a sure-fire gift that combines a few different trends we love right now. Find yours for $2,650 at Hampden.

Bracelet

This 24K gold and silver bracelet shows off eight stunning white diamonds with gold bezels that make them pop. Consider it your permission to mix your favorite gold and silver pieces! The bangle is a splurge-worthy addition to any lucky recipient’s jewelry box. Find it for $2,250 at Cindi Earl Fine Jewelry.

Heirloom pearl charm necklace

Richmond-based designer Vana Chupp offers so many ways to build custom, super-cool jewelry for every lady on your list. Keep adding to this heirloom piece as your family grows and you celebrate more milestones. After choosing the length of your freshwater cultured pearl chain, add some flair! They’ll create silhouette charms from photos of your kids, or spell out names and initials in funky falling letters charms. Build yours at Vana Chupp starting at $685.

WARDROBE

Faux fur jacket

Get outta town with this cute mustard faux fur jacket! Antibes in Chattanooga is chock-full of curated, eclectic finds from sustainable and smart brands that exude effortless luxury. Find this for $449 at Antibes.

Jumpsuit

Envision this v-neck burgundy jumpsuit adorned with festive jewels and a glass of champagne at your next holiday party. The crepe fabric hangs elegantly for a minimal and modern silhouette, and we love the big pockets, of course! Find this for $360 at basic., a slow fashion shop in Alabama that donates 5% of their sales to the Southern Poverty Law Center and Human Rights Watch.

Sweater

A classic cashmere sweater is the ultimate winter staple, and we adore this roomy cowl neck option in a warm walnut color. Find this for $1,380 at Capitol, the South’s primo haute couture destination in Charlotte, NC.

Button-down

Nothing beats a crisp and comfy button-down that you can wear with almost anything. Add a grey or camel sweater vest and loafers to create the look of the season. Find this organic poplin button-down shirt (in two colors) for $158 at Olive & Indigo.

Nightdress

This hand-embroidered nightgown has been woven using the Chikankari technique on wooden looms in South India. Calf-length and with roomy, balloon-shaped sleeves, this will fit any sleepwear lover on your list. Find this 100% immaculate white cotton nightgown for $275 at Tia Dana.

ACCESSORIES

Handbag

Everyone could use a fabulous statement bag during the season of holiday soirées. The EMILY is covered in ostrich feathers, lined in satin, and topped with statement handles. All your necessities will fit inside, and a detachable leather crossbody strap makes for easy hands-free styling. Find yours for $450 at Oak Hall.

Custom painted hat

We cannot get enough of this Atlanta-based, Black-owned design shop. The brains behind it, Akela Jones, will release the next round of hat orders on Sunday, December 5, so set your alarms! She creates multiple two-toned color options, and we can’t decide which we love more. Start your custom order for $220 at Edged x Echelon.

Headband

A gorgeous headband is every girl’s bestie on lazy all-neutral days and fancy nights out. Dress this mauve velvet studded headband up or down! Peruse the dozens of other colors and styles available for $195 at Lele Sadoughi.

Fanny pack

A couture fanny pack is perfect for the sports fan or concert-goer in your life. Big enough to keep makeup, keys, and cards close at hand, the back zipper pocket also furtively holds a passport or phone. From daytime strolls to nights on the town and everything in between, gift this stylish fanny pack for $180 at Authentico Goods.

Embellished handbag

This Hanner Clarke design is a timeless, functional handbag made of buttery-soft, lightweight Italian leather. It’s available in a variety of stunning shades, but we’re especially smitten with this deep green hue, completed with an embossed snakeskin panel. The Dee handbag is available for $750 at SB Shop — order by Wednesday, December 1, for on-time Christmas delivery!

FOR THE HOME

Fire pit

A well-forged fire pit is the ultimate Southern luxury and a gift that everyone in your household or friend group can enjoy. The contact lens-shaped disk is handsome and easy to reload with wood for constant fire and conversation. The natural rust patina will only get more textured over time, and the heavy gauge carbon steel will last a lifetime. Find this fire pit in four sizes from $975 to $2,675 at Seasons Fire Pits.

Painting

An enchanting outdoor scene by Ryan Cannon brings warmth and comfort to any open space. This 40-by-36-inch piece is oil on wood panels, and you can find it for $4,000 at Liza Pruitt.

Porcelain flower bouquet

Flowers are always a good idea, but most are temporary. This year, give the gift of everlasting flowers with these stunning porcelain bouquets. Handcrafted from Blanc de Chine porcelain and finished in matte white and a white gloss base, this makes a lovely addition to a bedside or coffee table. Find a bouquet at Collected by Elizabeth Malmo for $568.

Lamp

This stalagmite lamp made of selenite and grape wood is the ultimate intersection of style and function. Selenite is said to “help anchor light, promote clear thinking, and invite a sense of crisp coziness into your space,” says the maker’s site. The 22-inch lamp has dim and bright settings, lighting within the wood, and an incandescent light inside the selenite base to make the whole thing magically glow. Find this for $1,185 at STEEL + PLANK.

Chair

Made in a family-owned factory in High Point, NC, this recycled velvet chair will add some pizazz to any space. They also offer free fabric swatches and all the info you need to create your dream piece. Create your perfect chair for $645 at Sabai.

Abacus candle stands

These eye-catching, oversized candleholders will enliven an entry or mantle during the holidays and beyond. The on-trend white and bulbous shapes would pair cleverly with some chunky red, green, or blue candles for a jolly holiday aesthetic. This set of three — 30.25, 24, and 18.5 inches tall — is $259 at Chapel Farm.

May your days be a little merrier and your shopping a little shinier this holiday season!

