Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s time for another installment of the SB Hot List! In this month’s roundup, we’re sharing everything from our favorite beauty products to cozy loungewear, a podcast, and more. Take a look at these 10 discoveries — and find out why we love them.

SB Hot List: 10 Items We Recently Discovered (and Love!)

JetBag

“I recently went on a fabulous girls’ trip, and one of the women, Sue F., brought wine in her suitcase, in a JetBag. We’ve all packed wine, wrapping the bottle with our coats and sweaters, etc. But the Jet Bag is SO MUCH BETTER. It protects the wine and the other items in your suitcase. The bag is sealable and made to absorb up to 750 ml of liquid (the amount in a standard bottle of wine) if something happens. They are also reusable! Use these for perfume, vinegar, hot sauce, liquor bottles, or wine. And, they are just $12 for three.” — Liza Graves, StyleBlueprint Founder

HydraFacial Lip Revitalizing Serum

“This is a lip serum that revitalizes your lips — not only with moisture, but it also gives a little plumpness with its cool hint of peppermint. It’s a great way to exfoliate after this cold winter and keep your smile healthy!” — Cameron Meek, Account Executive

Fleece Full-Length Joggers

“These are the best. Sweatpants. Ever. The fabric is incredibly soft. I literally never want to take them off. So much so that I actually went back to the store and picked up a gray pair after becoming obsessed with the black pair. My boyfriend loved them so much I even bought him a pair, and I’m planning to send my sister and mom a pair as well. Just trust me, you need these in your loungewear wardrobe! (It’s worth noting that they run quite large).” — Bailey Torkelson, Marketing Manager

RELATED: 4 Spring Shoe Trends You’ll Actually Wear in 2022

The Deck

“If you’re a true crime fan, you have to listen to The Deck! Each week, the podcast covers a disappearance or murder that has gone unsolved for years. Each case comes from decks of playing cards with victims’ faces distributed to jails and prisons in hopes of landing in the hands of someone who can help solve the cold case. New episodes are released every Wednesday and are usually under 30 minutes, so they’re a quick listen!” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Just Date Syrup

“I’m not a fan of overly sweet things, and I love to find sneaky ways to inject additional nutrients into my day. So, when I spotted this Just Date Syrup, it was a no-brainer for me. Just Date describes the nutritional benefits better than I can, but I can attest that this syrup’s subtle, earthy sweetness lends itself beautifully to so many of my favorites — stirred into coffee and tea, drizzled over oatmeal or almond butter toast, and whisked into salad dressings. If you’re a fan of dates, you have to try it.” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

Ghost Pepper Potato Chips at Trader Joe’s

“Our kids got these when we were out of town, and I wish they hadn’t. They are so addictive, and unlike any other chip I’ve had. They are spicy, but not kill-you spicy. They have just enough of a kick to keep you coming back. That’s a fair warning when you open the bag. You may want friends around so as not to consume the entire bag yourself.” — Jay Graves, Blueprint.Inc COO

Image Skincare PREVENTION+ Daily Hydrating Moisturizer

“Our aesthetician recommended this moisturizer for both me and my husband, and we love it! It rubs right in, is a great base layer, and it doesn’t show up on your face. It can be used by men and women, is made of minerals, and it’s great for preventing sunspots. We have tried to find a lesser-priced alternative and nothing comes close! It’s available at EB Skin in Nashville, online, or anywhere that sells Image Skincare products.” — Melissa Thompson, Account Executive

Honeycomb Drawer Organizers

“I recently went on an organizing crusade and have been loving these honeycomb drawer organizers. They’re super easy to put together, adaptable to almost any space, and they are perfect for my deep dresser where things tend to get lost in the back or bottom of the drawer.” — Lacy Green, Traffic Manager

RELATED: Your Room-by-Room Guide to Spring Cleaning

JLo Beauty “That Star Filter” Complexion Booster

“I love this JLo Beauty liquid highlighter. It gives your skin a beautiful glow that is perfect for the spring and summer months. It’s now an absolute must in my daily routine!” — Amanda Stanfill, Account Executive

Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over by Alison Roman

“I received this cookbook for my birthday and have loved every recipe I have tried! It focuses on having people over for meals that are the opposite of fussy but are still fun and festive! Meals include a baked potato bar, a make-your-own pizza night, and DIY Martinis.” — Anne Henley Walker, Content Marketing Assistant & Agency Relations

Cheers to another month filled with new discoveries!

**********

Give your inbox the Southern makeover it deserves. Subscribe to our daily emails HERE!