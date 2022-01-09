Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

In honor of the new year, we’re sharing some of the best items we’ve recently discovered and are excited to take with us into 2022. This edition of the SB Hot List includes beauty products, a convenient car accessory, and a few of our favorite holiday gifts. Take a look at these eight new items we love, and find out why we can’t stop obsessing over them!

SB Hot List: 8 of Our Recent Favorites

NEST New York Citrine Perfume + Laneige Travel Set

“I’ve been on the hunt for a light and fresh everyday fragrance for months and finally found one I love. After spending about an hour in the fragrance section at Sephora (I think I smelled every fragrance available), I came across the NEST New York citrine perfume. I’ve gone through an entire bottle of the NEST Sunkissed Hibiscus before, so I can attest to the staying power of a NEST perfume (it’s great!), and I love the light, citrusy scent of the citrine option. Sephora’s description is perfect: This cheerful citrusy-floral eau de parfum balances lemon blossom, lotus flower, and freesia with the essence of morning dew and hints of precious woods.

My sister gifted me this Laneige travel set, and I have been loving it. The cleanser, serum, and moisturizer are all very simple (a must for someone like me with sensitive skin!), and I love how light yet effective the sleeping mask is. The winner of this set, though, is the lip sleeping mask, which I’ve been wearing 24/7 for chapped winter lips. It’s amazing!” — Bailey Torkelson, Marketing Manager

Piecework Puzzles

“Puzzle fanatics, you’ve got to check out Piecework Puzzles. Available in a variety of sizes and cheeky themes, these vibrant still-life puzzles are made of 100% recycled paper. Both the boxes and the puzzles themselves have a velvety-smooth finish, great for displaying on a bookshelf or in a frame.” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

Useless Farm

“Picture your funniest BFF on a farm full of misfit animals, warding off peckish peacocks, hyper-affectionate mini-donkeys, and alpacas that wouldn’t know Mensa if it bit them in their fleece-producing butts (cruelty-free, of course), and you’re a step closer to appreciating the comedic brilliance of Useless Farm’s head honcho, Amanda. The TikTok and Instagram sensation is a snarky and wonderful Canadian woman who knows her farm life, has a serious affinity for animals, and knows how to fend off feisty emus named Karen. Good thing. PS: Order the T-shirt. Karen thanks you.” — Jenna Bratcher, Lead Nashville Writer & Associate Editor

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

“Wander Beauty’s Baggage Claim Eye Masks are a game-changer. They visibly brighten, hydrate, and reduce under-eye puffiness while minimizing the appearance of dark circles. The gold foil also makes them so glam and FUN to use!” — Anne Henley Walker, Content Marketing Assistant & Agency Relations

EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can

“I received this waterproof car trash can as a Christmas gift, and it was one of my favorites!” — Cameron Meek, Account Executive

By Terry Mascara Terrybly Growth Booster Mascara

“While I continue to try LOTS of mascaras to try and find one I like better – as this one from By Terry is definitely a luxe product at a luxe price – I keep coming back to it. This has become my gold standard. I can’t do lash extensions, as I’m allergic, and I am sensitive to the way heavy mascaras feel. I also don’t like ones that are difficult to remove, shed easily, or clump. I want a smooth, light, lengthening mascara that actually feels really good. And, this is just what Mascara Terrybly Growth Booster Mascara provides! And, as the name implies, it has growth boosters in it. It looks great, feels great, and actually nourishes my lashes. This is why I keep coming back to it, even with such a high price tag. I purchase mine in Nashville at Private Edition for $48.” — Liza Graves, CEO & Founder

Fairbanks Button-Up Teddy Bear Jacket

“I was gifted this button-up teddy bear jacket for Christmas, and now I wear it all the time. I love the fit because it’s oversized, and the exterior is made of a really cozy plush fleece. My jacket is an olive color, but it also comes in sandstone and a leopard print.” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Cheers to another year filled with new discoveries!

