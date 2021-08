From watermelon to tomatoes, summer squash, and cucumbers, there’s nothing better during the summertime than the bounty of fresh, seasonal produce — until you incorporate your farmers’ market haul into cocktail hour. Whether you’re a fan of classic gin and vodka cocktails, or refreshing spritzes, we’ve rounded up a few creative cucumber cocktails to enjoy as you soak up the final days of summer. There’s also a mocktail option for those who prefer no alcohol. Cheers!

3 Refreshing Cucumber Cocktail Recipes – And One Mocktail!

Gin Cucumber Cooler Cocktail

Jay and Leah Hall, the husband and wife duo behind The Gastronom, refer to this gin cucumber cooler as “adult spa water.” The cocktail is perfect for summer, combining cucumber, mint, lime juice, gin, and tonic water. Jay and Leah also add Suze, a vegetal liqueur that adds a citrusy twist to the drink. While you can certainly eat the cucumber slices out of your drink right away, Jay and Leah recommend letting them soak, as they may begin to pickle as you sip your drink.

Gin Cucumber Cooler Cocktail Jay and Leah Hall Enjoy this light, crispy cucumber cooler on a warm summer day. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Course Cocktail Cuisine American Servings 1 serving Equipment Shaker Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 tbsp sugar

6 mint leaves

4-6 cucumber slices

¼ of a lime wedge or slices

1½ oz gin

4 oz tonic water Instructions Muddle lime, mint, sugar, and cucumbers in the bottom of a shaker until cucumbers and lime are broken up.

Add ice and gin. Shake.

Double strain into a glass with ice. Top with tonic. Stir.

Cheers! Keyword Cucumber Cocktail

Watermelon Cucumber Cocktail

This recipe from Melissa Riker of The Happier Homemaker is the epitome of summer, combining cucumber and watermelon into a delicious cocktail. If you’re planning to host an end-of-summer gathering, this is the perfect crowd-pleasing drink. While it is a bit more complicated than the other drinks on this list, we promise it’s worth the extra effort. The result is a refreshing summer cocktail with a zip of mint.

Watermelon Cucumber Cocktail Melissa Riker Combining watermelon and cucumber, this cocktail is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Course Cocktail Cuisine American Servings 1 serving Equipment Food processor Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 2 oz watermelon puree strained

1 oz vodka

1 oz cucumber puree

2 oz soda water

Watermelon slices and mint for garnish Instructions To prepare watermelon puree: Cut half a medium watermelon into 1-inch chunks.

Combine watermelon with about 12 fresh mint leaves in a food processor.

Pulse until smooth and strain through a fine sieve or cheesecloth. To prepare cucumber puree: Peel and slice an English cucumber and pulse in a food processor until smooth.

Strain through a fine sieve or cheesecloth. To prepare cocktail: Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled glass and stir.

Garnish with watermelon slice and mint, if desired. Keyword Cucumber Cocktail

Elderflower Cucumber Spritz

What’s summer without a spritz or two? This elderflower cucumber option from Sarah Gualtieri of The Boozy Ginger is perfect for unwinding after a long day. The recipe calls for Bordeaux Blanc or Sauvignon Blanc, cucumber juice, elderflower syrup, and club soda, making it a great addition to your happy hour lineup. Sarah notes that if you can’t easily find elderflower syrup, you can substitute it with St-Germain.

Elderflower Cucumber Spritz Sarah Gualtieri Add this elderflower cucumber spritz to your happy hour lineup this summer. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Course Cocktail Cuisine American Servings 1 serving Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ½ oz cucumber juice

½ oz elderflower syrup

4 oz Bordeaux Blanc or Sauvignon Blanc

1 oz club soda Instructions Add all ingredients to a glass with ice and stir.

Garnish with a cucumber rose. Keyword Cucumber Cocktail

Strawberry Cucumber Cooler Mocktail

If you’re looking for a delicious and refreshing mocktail option, try this strawberry cucumber cooler from Nat Battaglia of The Mindful Mocktail. The drink combines cucumber and strawberries, making it an ideal recipe for warmer months. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to make, only requiring you to muddle the ingredients and add sparkling water. While Nat uses a muddler to create her drink, she notes that you can also use the back of a wooden spoon or something similar to combine the ingredients.

Strawberry Cucumber Cooler Mocktail Nat Battaglia This strawberry cucumber cooler is equal parts delicious and refreshing. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Course Drinks Cuisine American Servings 1 serving Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 3 strawberries diced

1-inch cucumber grated

1 tsp sweetener optional

Juice from half a lime

1 cup sparkling water Instructions Muddle strawberries, cucumber, sweetener, and lime in a tall glass. If you don’t have a muddler, use the back of a wooden spoon or something similar.

Add ice, then sparkling water, and stir.

Garnish and serve. Keyword Cucumber Mocktail

Cheers!

**********

