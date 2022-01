Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

What do you look for in a breakfast? We’ve got our eye on hearty breakfast recipes that contain enough nutrients to keep you fueled all morning long. With this in mind, we’re sharing three plant-based breakfast recipes from The Plant-Forward Solution: Reboot Your Diet, Lose Weight & Build Lifelong Health by Eating More Plants & Less Meat from Registered Dietitian Charlotte Martin. Plus, we’ve included a few common myths about plant-based eating that Charlotte debunks in her book. Take a look!

3 Common Myths About Plant-Based Eating

Myth #1: You won’t get enough protein if you go plant-forward.

While you likely already know that animal foods are a great source of protein, there are also plenty of plant-based options. In fact, Charlotte writes the following in her cookbook: “Legumes (e.g., beans, chickpeas, and soy-based foods like tofu), nuts, and seeds are the first to come to mind when we think of plant-based proteins, but whole-grain foods, like quinoa, oats, and sprouted bread, can be a good source of protein, too. Even fruits and vegetables contain small amounts of protein.”

Myth #2: You should avoid fruit if you want to lose weight.

Charlotte also debunks the common misconception that people should avoid fruit when trying to lose weight because it contains too much sugar. While it’s true that fruit contains sugar, it’s also rich in fiber, which slows the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream and gives you a steadier supply of energy.

When eating fruit, Charlotte says to choose a variety and consume about two to three servings every day. “If you’re more active and/or have higher energy needs, you may want to stick to the higher end of that range,” she writes. “And, of course, prioritize variety. Bananas are great for you, but that does not mean you should eat three a day. A better option, for example, would be to enjoy berries with breakfast and a banana with peanut butter as an afternoon snack.”

Myth #3: Fresh is always better than frozen.

Many people think of frozen food as processed and therefore not as healthy, but studies show that most frozen fruits and vegetables are comparable in nutritional value to fresh options. When it comes time to choose between fresh or frozen, Charlotte says to choose both. “Nothing beats the taste and nutrient content of in-season and locally grown fresh produce if you can easily get your hands on some (like, say, by hitting up the local farmers’ market),” she says in her cookbook. “On the other hand, frozen produce is usually cheaper, more convenient, and lasts longer than fresh, which means less waste and more produce intake.”

3 Healthy Plant-Based Breakfast Recipes

Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos

Not only are these breakfast burritos incredibly delicious, but they can be made ahead of time to make morning meal prep easier. To do so, let your burritos cool completely, wrap them in foil, and place them in the freezer. When you’re ready to enjoy them, remove the foil and microwave the burritos until they’re warmed through, about two to three minutes. (Charlotte also includes an easy homemade salsa recipe for dipping!)

Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos Charlotte Martin These burritos can be prepped and frozen ahead of time for a low-maintenance breakfast! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Course Breakfast Cuisine American, Mexican Servings 6 servings Calories 404 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ¾ pound baby potatoes (any kind, but medley preferred) scrubbed and cut into ½-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper thinly sliced

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

3 to 4 cups fresh baby spinach roughly chopped or torn

6 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortillas

1 batch "Unfried" Beans see below

1 medium avocado sliced

½ cup salsa homemade (see next recipe) or store-bought "Unfried" Beans 1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans plus 2 tablespoons liquid from the can remaining liquid drained and beans rinsed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic roughly chopped

½ teaspoon ground cumin Pick Your Protein: Plant-Powered: 1 (14-ounce) block firm tofu drained

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

A few dashes of hot sauce optional

Salt 50/50: 6 large eggs

1 tablespoon milk or water

A few dashes of hot sauce optional

Salt Instructions Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Arrange the potatoes and bell peppers on a sheet pan. Drizzle with the olive oil and season with the paprika, garlic powder, and salt; toss to coat all of the pieces evenly.

Bake until the potatoes are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Remove from the oven and immediately scatter the spinach on the pan. Return the pan to the oven and continue baking until slightly wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Prepare your protein of choice: If using tofu: Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Crumble the tofu into the skillet. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the nutritional yeast and hot sauce, if using, and cook for an additional 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Season with salt to taste.

If using eggs: In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and hot sauce, if using, until pale yellow. Lightly grease a medium skillet with cooking spray and cook the eggs scrambled-style over medium heat until just set. Season with salt to taste.

To assemble: Warm the tortillas by covering them in a damp paper towel and microwaving on high for 15 to 20 seconds. Spread a thick layer of beans down the center of each tortilla, leaving a border on each side. Divide the potato mixture, the tofu or eggs, and the remaining fillings evenly among the tortillas. Roll each burrito, first folding in the sides and holding them while you fold the bottom flap of the tortilla over the filling. Continue to roll up the tortilla as tightly as you can.

Serve immediately. Alternatively, heat a skillet over medium heat and cook the burritos, seal side down, for a few minutes, until slightly crispy. Flip and repeat on the other side. Notes Recipe credit: Charlotte Martin MS, RDN, author of The Plant-Forward Solution: Reboot Your Diet, Lose Weight & Build Lifelong Health by Eating More Plants & Less Meat Nutrition Calories: 404 kcal Carbohydrates: 43 g Protein: 20 g Fat: 18 g Saturated Fat: 4 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g Monounsaturated Fat: 8 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 164 mg Sodium: 718 mg Potassium: 742 mg Fiber: 9 g Sugar: 5 g Vitamin A: 2509 IU Vitamin C: 61 mg Calcium: 228 mg Iron: 4 mg Keyword breakfast, Plant-based recipe, breakfast recipe, The Plant-Forward Solution Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Easy Salsa Verde Charlotte Martin This salsa pairs perfectly with Charlotte's make-ahead breakfast burritos. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 12 mins Course Side Cuisine Mexican Servings 8 servings Calories 65 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 pound tomatillos (about 8 medium) husked and halved

1 large poblano pepper halved, stems and seeds removed

1 jalapeño or serrano pepper halved, stems and seeds removed

2 cloves garlic peel on (but papery outer skin removed)

⅓ medium white onion roughly chopped

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves plus more as needed

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon salt For Creamy Version (Optional): 1 small avocado cut into chunks Instructions Move the top rack of the oven 6 inches from the broiler and preheat the oven to the high broil setting. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil sprayed lightly with cooking spray.

Place the tomatillos and poblano and jalapeño halves (cut side down) on the prepared sheet pan and place the garlic cloves among them. Broil until the tomatillos and peppers are charred in spots, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the oven, carefully flip the tomatillos and peppers over using tongs, and continue broiling until softened and charred in spots on the other side, 5 to 6 minutes more.

Let cool for 5 minutes, then remove the peels from the garlic cloves and carefully transfer them to a food processor along with the tomatillos (with juices) and peppers. Add the remaining ingredients, including the avocado, if using, and pulse to your desired consistency. If the salsa is too thick, add a splash of water or vegetable broth. Taste and add more salt and cilantro as needed.

Serve or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or up to 3 days if you’ve included the avocado. Notes Recipe credit: Charlotte Martin MS, RDN, author of The Plant-Forward Solution: Reboot Your Diet, Lose Weight & Build Lifelong Health by Eating More Plants & Less Meat Nutrition Calories: 65 kcal Carbohydrates: 7 g Protein: 1 g Fat: 4 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g Sodium: 149 mg Potassium: 319 mg Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 3 g Vitamin A: 210 IU Vitamin C: 24 mg Calcium: 12 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Salsa, Plant-based recipe, The Plant-Forward Solution Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Eggplant Shakshuka

Typically made in a skillet with poached eggs and a spiced tomato sauce, shakshuka is a dish that originates from North Africa. Charlotte’s version calls for eggplant, but you could also use zucchini or bell pepper. Charlotte also adds some harissa for spice, but if you prefer less of a kick, use less harissa or buy a mild version instead. You can also substitute the harissa for sriracha, hot sauce, or crushed red pepper.

Eggplant Shakshuka Charlotte Martin Shake up your mornings with this eggplant shakshuka! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 23 mins Course Breakfast Cuisine African Servings 4 servings Calories 177 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 small eggplant cut into ½-inch cubes

Salt

1 to 1½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil divided

½ small yellow onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon sweet or smoked paprika

2 cups chopped fresh greens such as baby spinach, Swiss chard, or stemmed kale

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes preferably fire-roasted

2 tablespoons harissa

4 large eggs

1 ounce feta cheese crumbled For Serving (Optional): Chopped fresh cilantro or basil leaves

Toasted sourdough or whole-wheat pita bread Instructions Place the eggplant cubes in a colander, sprinkle lightly with salt, and let drain for 15 minutes.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion and the eggplant and cook until the eggplant has started to soften and brown, about 6 to 8 minutes, adding more oil if necessary.

Stir in the garlic, cumin, and paprika and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the greens, tomatoes, harissa, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ½ cup of water, cover, and let simmer for 5 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in the vegetable mixture and gently crack an egg into each well; sprinkle with the feta cheese. Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still slightly runny, 7 to 10 minutes.

Garnish with fresh herbs and serve with the bread, if using. Notes Recipe credit: Charlotte Martin MS, RDN, author of The Plant-Forward Solution: Reboot Your Diet, Lose Weight & Build Lifelong Health by Eating More Plants & Less Meat Nutrition Calories: 177 kcal Carbohydrates: 12 g Protein: 8 g Fat: 11 g Saturated Fat: 3 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 170 mg Sodium: 251 mg Potassium: 427 mg Fiber: 4 g Sugar: 6 g Vitamin A: 699 IU Vitamin C: 10 mg Calcium: 83 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword breakfast, Plant-based recipe, breakfast recipe, The Plant-Forward Solution Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Superseed Overnight Oats

If you’re looking for an easy on-the-go breakfast, these overnight oats are sure to do the trick. Not only are they jam-packed with flavor, but they’re full of fiber, protein, and omega-3s. If you want an extra protein boost, Charlotte recommends adding 1/4 cup of plant-based protein powder, vanilla or unflavored. (Note: For the wild blueberry muffin oats, Charlotte notes that wild blueberries have a more intense flavor than regular blueberries and don’t require thawing.)

Superseed Overnight Oats Charlotte Martin These overnight oats are packed with flavor and protein. It's a win-win! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 4 hrs Course Breakfast Cuisine American Servings 3 servings Calories 544 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For The Base: 1 cup rolled/old-fashioned oats

1 cup unsweetened nondairy milk plus more as needed

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon each chia seeds, ground flaxseed, and hemp hearts

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup or honey

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt Add-Ins: Morning Glory Flavor: 1 medium carrot peeled and grated

1 small apple (any kind) diced or grated

2 soft pitted Medjool dates chopped

¼ cup chopped walnuts raw or toasted

Juice and zest of ½ medium orange Strawberry Banana Flavor: 1 medium ripe banana, mashed plus additional sliced banana for topping (optional)

1 cup strawberries diced

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond, cashew, or seed butter Wild Blueberry Muffin Flavor: 1½ cups frozen wild blueberries

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond, cashew, or seed butter

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest Instructions Place all of the base ingredients in a large bowl and mix.

Fold in the ingredients for your flavor choice.

Divide the mixture among three 12- to 16-ounce mason jars or other airtight containers. Seal the lids and place the jars in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.

When ready to eat, remove from the fridge and stir. If the consistency isn’t creamy enough, add a splash of milk and stir again. Overnight oats are meant to be eaten cold, but you can also enjoy them warm by microwaving on high in 30-second increments until warmed to your liking.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Notes Recipe credit: Charlotte Martin MS, RDN, author of The Plant-Forward Solution: Reboot Your Diet, Lose Weight & Build Lifelong Health by Eating More Plants & Less Meat Nutrition Calories: 544 kcal Carbohydrates: 75 g Protein: 18 g Fat: 23 g Saturated Fat: 3 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 9 g Monounsaturated Fat: 9 g Cholesterol: 2 mg Sodium: 75 mg Potassium: 931 mg Fiber: 13 g Sugar: 38 g Vitamin A: 3860 IU Vitamin C: 49 mg Calcium: 297 mg Iron: 3 mg Keyword breakfast, Plant-based recipe, breakfast recipe, The Plant-Forward Solution Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

