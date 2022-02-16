Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The South has more than its fair share of quirks and peculiarities, and we’d be willing to bet you don’t know all of the ones featured on this list. From mysterious natural phenomena to shockingly ornate palaces, check out these eight amazing places you won’t believe are in the South.

The South’s “Little Grand Canyon”

Providence Canyon State Park • Lumpkin, Georgia

Show anyone a photo of Providence Canyon State Park and nine out of 10 will say, “That’s in Georgia?!” Poor farming practices in the 1800s created massive canyons as deep as 150 feet in this region of South Georgia. Today, many visit the aptly nicknamed “Little Grand Canyon” for its vibrant orange, red, pink, and purple soil. You can also spot the rare Plumleaf Azalea that only grows here and blooms during July and August. Take in sweeping views from the rim trail or carefully climb down into the ravines on sheets of layered sandy soil for some really cool photo ops.

A Crater-Like Turquoise Pool

Hamilton Pool Preserve • Dripping Springs, Texas

A famous cenote in Mexico? Nope, this is the historic Hamilton Pool Preserve, a beloved Austin swimming hole that was designated a protected preserve in 1990. Upstream from its intersection with the Pedernales River, Hamilton Creek spills out over limestone outcroppings like a glass of water overflowing, except from the outside inward. The 50-foot waterfall over the edge will trickle or pour depending on the weather, but the pool is always showing off its perfectly crystal blue water. Make a reservation to explore all of the birds, fish, animals, and plants that surround this peculiar pool.

The Ringling Circus Heirs’ Palace

Ringling House Cà d’Zan • Sarasota, Florida

One couple from modest mid-western roots earned a fortune building the world-renowned Ringling circus … then built a shockingly ornate palace on Florida’s Suncoast. The mansion was inspired by 25 years of travels through Europe curating their circus acts and art collection. It’s designed in the Venetian Gothic style and filled with elaborate decor, canals, fine art, and circus relics. The 36,000-square-foot house is one of America’s grandest mansions and most interesting architectural treasures. After a $15 million renovation in 2002 — 10 times the cost of the original house — you can visit Cà d’Zan and all its splendor yourself.

Giant Preternatural Cave and Underground Organ

Luray Caverns • Luray, Virginia

While Kentucky’s Mammoth Caves National Park gets a lot of love, Luray Caverns has even wilder and weirder formations and underground attractions. Located in the Shenandoah Valley north of Charlottesville, VA, the largest cavern in the eastern United States is filled with well-lit pathways that wind through stalactites, stalagmites, crystal-clear mirrored pools, and stories-high natural ceilings. You can even enjoy (or avoid) the haunting sounds of the world’s only “Stalacpipe Organ” that plays accompanying tunes during your exploration.

The Largest Hindu Temple In The U.S.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir • Lilburn, Georgia

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir outside of Atlanta is an exquisite masterpiece of Indian design and workmanship that many people don’t know about. It’s the largest Hindu Mandir (temple) in the United States, and it opened in 2007 after only 17 months of construction. The palatial structure is composed of more than 34,000 pieces of Turkish limestone, Italian marble, and Indian pink sandstone that were carved by hand in India, shipped to the United States, and assembled in Lilburn like a giant puzzle. They welcome everyone to come marvel at the intricate marble carvings and learn about Hinduism.

A Whole Park of Giant Whirligigs

Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum • Wilson, North Carolina

The story of one farm machinery repairman in Wilson, NC, has enchanted and surprised everyone who learns about him. Vollis Simpson began making gigantic kinetic sculptures at his family farm when he was nearing retirement age. He worked on his “whirligigs” tirelessly up until his death in 2013. His field of crazy curios had already attracted the attention of locals, and more and more curious travelers began peeking into Vollis’ farm, too. As the artist’s health declined, he wasn’t able to tend to these 40- to 50-foot tall sculptures that weathered rain, sun, and hurricanes for 30 years, so the community decided to make it a park and share it with the world. They transported, restored, and installed dozens of his pieces, and you can explore them all on your next Carolina road trip.

An Eerie Natural Lake With Giant Bald Cypress

Caddo Lake • Louisiana and Texas

Some people are surprised to learn how few natural lakes exist in the Southern United States. (We Southerners love a good man-made reservoir.) But there is one spectacular place in Texas and Louisiana that defies all lake expectations. Caddo Lake — the only natural lake in Texas — covers up to 33,000 acres and looks and feels completely different from man-made lakes. Most call it creepy and supernatural, but others tout its natural beauty and remoteness. The lake is sparsely inhabited by people, and its public waterways should be respectfully and carefully navigated, as the giant bald cypress trees create thousands of little paths that tangle deep into the water. Explore the lake, and you’ll hear (oh boy, will you hear) and glimpse the lake’s 200 bird species, 30 amphibians, 60 reptiles, 55 mammals, and 90 fish species.

A Mysterious Secluded Island with Wild Horses

Cumberland Island, Georgia

The largest barrier island in Southern Georgia is home to hundreds of wild horses, white-sand beaches, a luxurious inn, and a wealth of history — but getting to Cumberland Island isn’t easy. You’ll have to catch a passenger ferry from St. Mary’s, GA, between Jacksonville, FL, and Brunswick, GA. Once on the island, you’re met with unspoiled scenery and a cast of roaming wild horses, loggerhead turtles, armadillos, hogs, and other island animals. Take the National Park Service’s ranger-guided tour of the island, where you can explore the historic relics of the old Carnegie-built Dungeness Mansion and see the family’s abandoned cars that still sit out front. To uncover all of the island’s mysteries, it’s best to camp overnight or book a room at the all-inclusive and totally luxurious Greyfield Inn.

May this year bring many new explorations of Southern peculiarities!

