When it comes to Southern cuisine, okra is a vegetable staple. However, this superfood often receives criticism for its “mucilaginous” pods, making the vegetable have a slimy consistency when it’s cooked. There are ways to combat this texture, though, from cooking okra at high temperatures or cutting pieces into chunks rather than slices. Here, we’ve rounded up three non-slimy okra recipes that may turn even the biggest okra skeptic into a fan. Enjoy!

3 Non-Slimy Okra Recipes

Air Fryer Fried Okra

As air fryers continue to take the cooking world by storm, we turn to Laurie Fleming of the Fork To Spoon food blog for a delicious, low-maintenance air-fried okra recipe. Laurie’s recipe doesn’t outwardly include seasonings, but she suggests adding cayenne pepper, paprika or garlic powder to the flour mixture to add some Southern flavor. If you prefer your okra on the crispier side, she also recommends spraying the okra pieces with cooking spray before air-frying them. However you choose to make this recipe your own, it’s sure to be delicious.

Air Fryer Fried Okra Laurie Fleming Make this air-fried okra in under 15 minutes for a quick snack or easy appetizer. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 12 mins Course Appetizer or Side, vegetable Cuisine American/Southern Servings 4 servings Equipment air fryer Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 pound okra fresh

1 cup all-purpose flour or cornmeal

1 egg

1 cup breadcrumbs

cooking spray Instructions Cut the okra into ½-inch pieces.

In a small bowl, add your flour. In another bowl, add your eggs, and whisk with a fork.

In another bowl, add your breadcrumbs.

Then to bread, toss your diced okra into the flour, then into the egg wash, and then into the breadcrumbs.

Spray your air fryer basket with cooking spray. As you bread your okra, place it into the basket. Set the air fryer temperature to 375 degrees F, and air fry for 10-12 minutes, shaking the basket frequently during the cooking process.

Plate, serve, and enjoy! Keyword Okra Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Pickled Okra

Pickling is another option when it comes to making okra. This recipe comes from Sara and Pam Brand, the mother-daughter duo behind Biscuits and Burlap. This method is simple and leaves you with okra that’s perfect for elevating a sandwich, salad, charcuterie spread or even a Bloody Mary. Sara and Pam are known for their spicy recipes, and this pickled okra is no exception. However, if you’re not a fan of spice, you can add fewer red pepper flakes — or leave them out altogether.

Pickled Okra Pam & Sara Brand This pickled okra recipe is delicious and low-maintenance! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Resting Time 5 d Course Appetizer or Side, vegetable Cuisine American/Southern Servings 2 jars Equipment Pint jars Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ¾-1 pound whole okra washed

4 cloves garlic

2 bay leaves

4-6 sprigs fresh dill

1¾ cups white vinegar

¾ cup water

4 tsp salt uniodized

1 tsp sugar

1-2 tbsp whole black peppercorns

1-1½ tsp red pepper flakes optional Instructions Place 2 garlic cloves and 1 bay leaf in each of 2 pint-sized glass jars.

Place okra pods in jars alternating stem end up and down. Add dill sprigs.

Bring water, vinegar, salt and sugar to a boil.

Remove from heat and stir in peppercorns and red pepper flakes, making sure salt and sugar are dissolved.

Pour vinegar solution over okra and fill to about ½-inch from top of jar.

Allow to cool to room temperature before sealing tightly.

Refrigerate a minimum of 5 days before eating and a maximum of 2 months. Keyword Okra Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Oven-Roasted Okra

This recipe for oven-roasted okra comes from Jennifer of A Sweet Alternative. Not only is her recipe dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly and vegan, but it can be cooked in just 30 minutes. While the recipe calls for sesame seeds, Jennifer says you can leave them out or substitute them for half a teaspoon of dried herbs like thyme, rosemary, sage or oregano. She also notes that when baking your okra, it’s important to flip the pieces over halfway through the cooking process to ensure they are baked evenly.

Oven-Roasted Okra Jennifer, A Sweet Alternative This oven-roasted okra is the perfect side dish for your next meal. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Prep Time 6 mins Cook Time 30 mins Course Appetizer or Side, vegetable Cuisine American/Southern Servings 4 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 4 cups fresh okra chopped, width-wise

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tsp chopped garlic

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp black pepper Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Rinse and dry the okra.

Trim the stem side off the okra, then cut the okra in half, width-wise.

Place on a parchment paper-lined baking tray.

Add the olive oil, sesame seeds, garlic, salt, and pepper on top of the okra and toss with your hands to ensure the okra is thoroughly coated.

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F, pausing after 15 minutes to shake the tray a bit so the okra rolls around on the tray. Keyword Okra Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

We hope we’ve inspired your culinary creativity!

