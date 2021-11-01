Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As we head into November, there are many events to look forward to throughout the South. From holiday celebrations to marathons and state fairs, the South is home to festivities you just can’t miss. Here’s a list of our favorite Southern events happening this month.

21 Southern Events & Happenings: November 2021

Through November 14, 2021: State Fair of Louisiana — Shreveport, LA

The State Fair of Louisiana has returned for its 115th year! Through Sunday, November 14, Louisiana’s largest livestock show and carnival offers everything from pig races to horse shows, magic shows, dogs shows, and more. Fair hours are Wednesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Advance tickets begin at $8. statefairoflouisiana.com

November 3 – 6, 2021: Bourbon Classic — Louisville, KY

Known as “one of best bourbon festivals in Kentucky,” Bourbon Classic returns on November 3-6. While Thursday’s tasting at 21c Museum Hotel is sold out, tickets are still available for the Cocktail & Culinary Challenge at Lousiville Slugger Field as well as Saturday’s tasting and education session. Tickets begin at $149. Events start at 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. bourbonclassic.com

November 3 – 7, 2021: Christmas Village Festival — Birmingham, AL

A beloved tradition returns to Birmingham on November 3-7! The Christmas Village Festival is back and better than ever, so grab your friends and get your Christmas shopping done early at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Peruse hundreds of vendors and stock up on specialty food items, holiday decor, clothing, accessories, gifts, and much more. Tickets are $12, and event hours are Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. christmasvillagefestival.com

November 5 & 6, 2021: Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival — Florence, AL

Billed as what is soon to be the biggest festival of its kind in the South, the 2nd Annual Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers. The lineup is packed with 90+ talented songwriters, including big names like Florence, AL, native John Paul White and country music superstar Walker Hayes. Tickets begin at $95, and the weekend kicks off on Friday, November 5, at 2 p.m. mssongfest.com

November 5 & 6, 2021: 58th Annual Florida Seafood Festival — Apalachicola, FL

Every year, the Florida Seafood Festival offers plenty of arts and crafts, live music, and, of course, seafood. Featured events include the oyster eating contest, oyster shucking contest, and the Red Fish Run 5K. This year’s musical entertainment includes Dante Bowe, the Ashley Morgan Band, Kylie Morgan, and Drew Parker. Admission is free on Friday, November 5, and $5 on Saturday, November 6. Gates open at 10 a.m. on both days, and the festival takes place at Battery Park in downtown Apalachicola. floridaseafoodfestival.com

November 5 – 14, 2021: New Orleans Film Festival — New Orleans, LA

The New Orleans Film Festival returns for its 32nd year on November 5-14. This year’s festival offers 170+ film screenings both in-person and online. Featured film’s include Accepted by Dan Chen, C’mon C’mon by Mike Mills, Have a Nice Life by Prashanth Kamalakanthan, and more. Individual screening tickets begin at $8 for New Orleans Film Society members and $10 for non-members. neworleansfilmsociety.org

November 6, 2021: 18th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Festival — Statesville, NC

Celebrate all things fall on Saturday, November 6, at the 18th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Festival. The celebration includes 50+ arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ zone, delicious food, live entertainment, a classic car cruise-in, and a beer garden. The fun begins at 10 a.m. in historic downtown Statesville, and the festival is free to attend. statesvillepumpkinfest.com

November 6, 2021: Peer Power Big River Crossing Race Half Marathon & 5K — Memphis, TN

The Big River Crossing Half Marathon and 5K returns on Saturday, November 6. Taking place at Martyrs Park, entry fees contribute to the Peer Power Foundation, which employs, recruits, and trains college scholars to mentor high school students. Races begin at 8 a.m., and registration fees start at $35. Virtual race options are also available, starting at $25. bigrivercrossing.raceroster.com

November 6 & 7, 2021: Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival — Atlanta, GA

Named one of the nation’s top art festivals by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the 13th Annual Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival returns on Saturday, November 6, and Sunday, November 7. The free festival includes arts and crafts, a kids’ zone, delicious food and drinks, and live music. Event hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the festival benefit a scholarship fund for local artists administered by the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces. chastainparkartsfestival.com

November 7, 2021: Tennessee Bridal & Wedding Expo — Nashville, TN

The Tennessee Bridal & Wedding Expo returns to the Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday, November 7. The event hosts an incredible lineup of wedding professionals, from bakeries to catering companies, bands and musicians, florists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, and more. Admission is free with online registration, and tickets are $10 at the door. The event begins at 1 p.m. bridalshowstn.com

November 10 – December 31, 2021: Holiday at the Arboretum — Dallas, TX

Get in the holiday spirit early this year at the Dallas Arboretum. Holiday at the Arboretum is an annual event that features Victorian-style gazebos that have been decorated to represent each of the 12 Days of Christmas. The event also includes visits with Santa Claus, a Christmas village, one million lights, shopping, live music, and more. Tickets are $17 for adults (ages 13-64), $14 for seniors (ages 65+), and $12 for children (ages 2-12). Members receive free admission. dallasarboretum.org

November 12 – 14, 2021: 32nd Annual Festival of Trees & Lights — Louisville, KY

The Festival of Trees & Lights returns to Louisville Slugger Field on November 12-14. The annual celebration includes beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, and holiday decor for sale to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital. Additionally, attendees can enjoy photos with Santa Claus, children’s crafts, shopping, and more. Admission is $11 for adults and $6 for seniors and children. nortonchildrens.com

November 12 – December 31, 2021: 32nd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights — Charleston, SC

A Charleston favorite, the Holiday Festival of Lights is a unique experience that’s perfect for sharing with family and friends. The event takes place at James Island County Park and includes marshmallow roasting, train rides, a dancing light display, an enchanted walking trail, and more. Tickets begin at $15 each, and gates open nightly at 5:30 p.m. charlestoncvb.com

November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022: A Country Christmas — Nashville, TN

Celebrate Christmas the Nashville way at Gaylord Opryland Resort’s annual ‘A Country Christmas’ event. Explore acres of twinkling lights and decorations along with other exciting holiday activities, shows, and events — from ice tubing and ice skating to The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show. New this year is Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™, where guests are invited into a multi-sensory experience to prepare for Santa’s arrival and help save Christmas. Events like the Christmas lights, Christmas fountain show, and Wildlife Rescue are free to attend, and ticketed events begin at $4.99. The fun kicks off Friday, November 12, and runs through Sunday, January 2. christmasatgaylordopryland.marriott.com

November 14, 2021: Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival — Birmingham, AL

On Sunday, November 14, head to Back Forty Beer Company for family fun, delicious food and beverages, and friendly competition among local eateries, food trucks, caterers, and cook teams! The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival also includes live music and a kids’ zone. Tickets begin at $15, and proceeds benefit Community Grief Support to provide free grief counseling, support groups, and community grief education in the Greater Birmingham area. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. macfestbhm.com

November 18 – 21, 2021: A Christmas Affair — Austin, TX

A five-day holiday market benefitting The Junior League of Austin, A Christmas Market hosts 200+ vendors from across the U.S. Attendees can also enjoy photos with Santa, take-home gingerbread chalets, pottery kits, and more holiday-themed fun. Tickets are $20, and event hours are Thursday, noon to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. jlaustin.org

November 18 – December 12, 2021: Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse & Marketplace — Atlanta, GA

Beginning Thursday, November 18, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Magazine hosts the 13th Annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The 2021 house sits on a two-acre lot in Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood, and featured designers include Suzan Bozeman, Carter Kay, Liza Bryan, André Jordan Hilton, and more. Additional events include the Moonlight & Mistletoe Opening Night Party, a Boxwoods Gardens & Gifts pop-up show, a holiday brunch, a Brown & Company trunk show, and more. Event hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 online and $40 at the door. atlantaholidayhome.com

November 20, 2021: 2021 Blues Festival — Charleston, SC

Head to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 20, to see live performances from artists like Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Roi “Chip” Anthony, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and more. Doors for the 2021 Blues Festival open at 7 p.m., and tickets begin at $79.50. northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

November 20, 2021 – January 9, 2022: Holiday LIGHTS — Nashville, TN

Cheekwood Estate & Garden’s annual Holiday LIGHTS is back again to help get you in the holiday spirit. From Saturday, November 20, through Sunday, January 9, the gardens are decorated from top to bottom in twinkling lights. Tickets start at $19 for non-member adults and are free for members during the day. cheekwood.org

November 26 – 28, 2021: Holiday Flotilla — Wrightsville Beach, NC

Every Thanksgiving weekend, Wrightsville Beach hosts a nighttime holiday boat parade complete with a breathtaking fireworks display. Throughout the weekend, Holiday Flotilla also hosts plenty of food vendors, a door-to-dock decorating contest, a car show, children’s activities, and more. The boat parade on Saturday, November 27, begins at 6 p.m. ncholidayflotilla.org

November 27, 2021: Bayou Classic — New Orleans, LA

Since 1974, Grambling State University and Southern University have participated in a friendly rivalry at the Bayou Classic. In addition to the legendary football game, additional events include the Bayou Classic Parade, Greek Show & Battle of the Bands, Fan Festival, and, of course, the 48th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Show. The football game begins at 4 p.m. at Caesars Superdome, and tickets start at $16 each.

Here’s to an exciting and fun-filled November!

