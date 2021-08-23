While most of us have likely heard the buzz surrounding popular virtual book clubs like Belletrist, Book of the Month, and Reese’s Book Club, we did a deep dive and discovered four additional book clubs, what makes them stand out, and what they’re currently reading. Whether you’re a fan of the good old-fashioned subscription box, podcasts, or group discussions, this collection of book clubs offers a little something for bookworms of all sorts.

12 Must-Read Picks from Book Clubs We Love

Feminist Book Club

Feminist Book Club is so much more than a monthly subscription box. In addition to books, your packages will include at least three items from small women- and queer-owned businesses, such as candles, body scrubbers, tea towels, and snackable treats. Memberships begin at $12 per month and include access to a monthly Zoom discussion and secret Facebook page, a handwritten note from a Feminist Book Club team member or the club’s founder, exclusive members-only items, and opportunities to help choose the next book. Plus, to ensure you’re receiving a variety of genres, each month’s box revolves around a timely theme, such as “back to school” or “beach reads.” You can also purchase a one-time-only bundle curated around genres like poetry, personal development, contemporary fiction, and more.

Daring Greatly by Dr. Brené Brown and Self-Compassion by Dr. Kristin Neff are currently options in Feminist Book Club’s personal development bundle. Both books teach readers how to become a better version of themselves. Throughout Daring Greatly, Dr. Brown disproves the idea that vulnerability is a weakness. Instead, she demonstrates how vulnerability can lead to a more courageous and engaging life, and ultimately, to making more meaningful connections. Self-Compassion, on the other hand, teaches readers how to be kind to themselves. Dr. Neff walks you through the process of silencing self-criticism in order to achieve your dreams.

Feminist Book Club CEO and founder Renee Powers also recommends She Kills Me: The True Stories of History’s Deadliest Women by Jennifer Wright, which is slated to be released Tuesday, September 28. Just in time for the upcoming spooky season, the novel combines true crime and history. “While most modern true crime specials center women as victims, history often overlooks the women who did the murdering,” says Renee. “Jennifer Wright tells the stories of 40 women who killed — some out of necessity or revenge, and some simply for pleasure — in this gripping and gruesome collection.”

The Readheads Book Club

The Readheads Book Club is a podcast and book club created by Jackie Oshry of The Morning Toast and is co-hosted by Margo Oshry, Rebecca Rittenburg, and Dana Holz. New episodes are posted every month, and their laid-back vibe makes it feel like you’re sitting in a room with your close girlfriends gushing over a new book. In the past, The Readheads have discussed The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner, Layla by Colleen Hoover, and Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston.

The Readheads’ current pick is We are The Brennans by Tracey Lange. Released earlier this month, the story follows 29-year-old Sunday Brennan as she wakes up in a hospital after a drunk driving accident she caused. Sunday has no choice but to return home to her family and ex-fiancé she abandoned five years earlier. Soon, both Sunday and her family must reveal their deepest secrets to save themselves and their business, showing the power of shame, love, and redemption.

Before Tracey Lange’s novel, The Readheads dove deep into Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro. Released in early March, the novel tells the story of Klara, an artificial friend who watches life and people pass her by from a store’s window display. The compelling story offers insight into the future of artificial intelligence, how technology can affect our futures, and the power of love and loneliness.

Poppy Loves Book Club

Created by Eva, founder of Poppy Loves London, Poppy Loves Book Club places a special emphasis on community. New books are selected every month, and discussions are held within the organization’s private Facebook group. The club’s monthly subscription rate is about $7 and includes access to the private Facebook page, yoga classes, workshops, and more. The group is best described as “a celebration of you, friendship, camaraderie, and community.”

During August, members of Poppy Loves Book Club are reading Dominicana by Angie Cruz. The book tells the story of 15-year-old Ana Cancion, who is recently engaged and has plans to move to America from the Dominican Republic. However, she soon finds herself lonely and stuck in an unhappy marriage. When Ana tries to escape, she is stopped by her husband’s carefree brother and forced to decide what kind of life she wants for herself.

Next month, members of Poppy Loves Book Club will be picking up Greenwood by Michael Christie. The story follows the lives of four family members, each living in a different era and working for the Greenwood lumber empire. The book describes the rise and fall of the family as they struggle with love, greed, crime, and secrets.

Girly Book Club

Erin Woodward started Girly Book Club (GBC) in 2008 to make connections in a new city. Today, the book club is the largest in the world and connects women from across the globe, including the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and more. Every member reads the same book and then meets up at the end of the month to discuss the story. While GBC’s in-person events have temporarily paused due to COVID-19, the book club has pivoted to a virtual format, often hosting interviews with authors.

This month, Girly Book Club members are reading Beach Read by Emily Henry. The story follows the surprising friendship between January Andrews, a romance writer, and Augustus “Gus” Everett, a literary fiction writer. After becoming temporary neighbors for the summer, the two enter a bet where January must write the next great American novel and Gus must write a book with a happy ending. The catch? They can’t fall in love.

Next up on Girly Book Club’s reading list is From The Ashes by Jesse Thistle. The story is a memoir with themes of resilience and hope as Jesse recalls how his time living on the streets and dropping out of high school led him to where he is now as an Indigenous scholar. “Not only is it the official GBC title for September, but it’s an incredible true story of personal victory that will have you up way past your bedtime as you cheer Jesse on through some very low lows, hard lessons, and finally, his ultimate triumph,” says Erin.

Time to sit back, relax, and cozy up with a new book!

