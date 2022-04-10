Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Pulling up to James + James Furniture in Springdale, Arkansas, you’ll likely see James Smith’s car parked outside — a replica of the Jeep Wrangler from Jurassic Park. Logo, colors, and all. “We like to have fun here,” James tells me. He’s a self-described nerd, a bike trail enthusiast, and the owner of one of the fastest-growing furniture companies in the country. It is a company whose story is as wild and raw as the wood it relies on.

Rewind to 2011 when James was between jobs and trying to pay rent. Pinterest was new at the time, and James’ background in digital marketing pushed him to explore the app. He saw droves of people “pinning” photos of furniture. But not Wayfair furniture. Sturdy, solid, hardwood furniture with a handmade look and a glossy finish. James could scroll Pinterest to his heart’s content, but he could not figure out where to actually buy furniture like this in the United States.

Where was the real, affordable, quality furniture? “I can do this,” he thought. He bought some wood, stain, and a $40 skill saw and built a coffee table in his garage. During the few weeks it took to sell table #1 on Craigslist, messages started rolling in from curious buyers asking if James could make them a dining table in a specific size, a bench stained a certain way, or nightstands to match their bed.

James turned to Google and YouTube to learn everything he could about building furniture. The team of a few friends soon outgrew James’ garage. With so many orders coming in, they eventually began hiring craftsmen who could teach the novice founders new and more complicated designs. “We now have people who know way more about furniture and carpentry than I do,” James tells me.

Since James + James catapulted into the scene about a decade ago, their pieces have made it to all 50 states (plus six countries), and the company employs more than 130 local team members. That’s up from 30 employees just six months ago.

Handmade takes on its true meaning at James + James. A huge chunk of raw hardwood lumber comes in from the mill through one door, and the finished heirloom-worthy piece ships to the customer out of the other. Many furniture makers say they’re “handmade” in the United States, but they’re still made on giant pieces of machinery and from cheap and lightweight materials — some of which aren’t even real wood.

Most retailers also have to bake into their prices the ever-growing costs of expensive rent, commission for salespeople, the manufacturers’ and distributors’ cuts, cost of fuel to move the pieces around, and more. With James + James, the process is simply simpler and better for the planet and every person involved.

“Our pieces are not going to end up in a landfill in a few years,” James says. “And thankfully, more and more people don’t want to buy furniture made in a factory overseas by people in poor work conditions unable to make a living wage. Our wood is not contributing to deforesting the Amazon.”

James + James craftsmen do not use pine, pressed wood, or wood-adjacent finishes; they use sustainably and responsibly harvested chunks of dense, natural, American-grown wood. Because of this, James + James has not been affected by supply chain issues plaguing consumer furniture. American lumber is an essential service.

In Springdale, Arkansas, they have two addresses a few miles apart. Customers fly in from around the country to shop and see the carpenters working behind a giant window. “We also have a display that shows what they are currently making and who they are making it for,” James says. This is also where salespeople log each custom order request.

At the giant woodshop, you’ll find a team of carpenters covered in sawdust. Once a piece is constructed, they hand it over to the artists who apply finishes and a protective, livable polyurethane surface. Then the piece heads to quality control and packaging before it’s shipped directly to the customer.

For those unfamiliar with Northwest Arkansas, it’s a magical place right in the middle of the Ozarks. “There are truly such good and kind people here. Everyone who visits says that.” James says. “It’s filled with hardworking women and men who love to work with their hands. And we are centrally located in the United States, so we can easily ship coast to coast.”

The joyful James + James experience starkly contrasts the frustration and long wait times many attach to furniture buying. Most customers find it easy to shop online or by phone, but you are always welcome to visit Springdale and witness the carpenters at work. And if you see the Jurassic Park mobile, give James a honk and a “hey!”

Thank you, James, for this fabulous look into your company. All photos courtesy of James + James. Find out more about their furniture at CarpenterJames.com and watch this fabulous video.

