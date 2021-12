Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

With the holiday season officially upon us, we look forward to spending time with loved ones over delicious, home-cooked meals — and no holiday feast is complete without fresh-baked bread. To make your menu planning easy, we’ve rounded up three bread recipes that are perfect for the upcoming season. Here’s to delicious meals, cherished memories, and breaking bread (literally) with those we love most. Enjoy, and happy holidays!

3 Bread Recipes Perfect for the Holidays

Sweet Nut Holiday Bread Wreath

Not only is this bread wreath a sweet end to any holiday meal, but it also makes an eye-catching centerpiece. Courtesy of Julie Menghini of Hostess At Heart, this bread recipe includes a unique (and tasty!) walnut filling in addition to its powdered sugar glaze. While you can certainly serve this bread as a dessert, Julie says it also makes for a delectable Christmas morning breakfast — mainly because you can prepare it up to two days in advance!

Sweet Nut Holiday Bread Wreath Julie Menghini Serve this bread wreath as a dessert or breakfast treat for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 3 hrs 30 mins Cook Time 25 mins Course Side Cuisine American Servings 16 servings Calories 351 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Dough 2.5 tsp instant yeast 1 packet

¼ cup warm water 110 degrees Fahrenheit

½ cup warm milk 110 degrees Fahrenheit

3 tbsp sugar

4 tbsp unsalted butter softened to room temperature

1½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 eggs room temperature and beaten together

3½ cups all-purpose flour Julie use unbleached Filling ½ lb. walnuts, ground fine about 2½ cups

1½ cups white sugar

½ cup water

1 tbsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon Glaze 1 cup powdered sugar

2-3 tbsp water

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract Instructions In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, combine yeast and warm water. Let it sit for a couple minutes or until it starts to bubble. Mix on low and add the milk, sugar, butter, salt, cinnamon, and eggs. Add two cups of the flour, one cup at a time. Beat for 2 minutes. Add remaining flour 1/2 cup at a time until dough is soft and workable and comes away from the side. (Note: You may not need it all depending on the time of year and level of humidity.)

Oil a large bowl and set aside. Turn the dough out on a lightly floured work surface and knead for 5-10 minutes or until smooth. Place in the oiled bowl, turning once to oil both sides. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise in a warm place until doubled (about 90 minutes). Prepare filling while dough rises.

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine filling ingredients. Cook until thick. Remove from the stove. If filling gets too thick, stir in additional water.

When the dough has doubled in size, lightly flour a working surface and roll out into a 9×30 rectangle. Spread filling onto the dough within one inch of the edges. Roll the dough tightly starting from the long edge, pinching the ends to seal. With a sharp knife, cut the roll in half lengthwise. Carefully turn the halves so the cut sides face up and then loosely twist the halves around each other, keeping cut sides up. Julie starts from the middle and works up and then down.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or non-stick baking mat. Carefully transfer the rope to the baking sheet and shape into a circle. Tuck the ends together. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and then a kitchen towel. Let rise in a warm place until puffy (about 45 minutes).

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake the wreath until lightly browned (20-25 minutes). Cool completely on a cooling rack.

Drizzle glaze over the wreath once cooled or before serving if bread was made ahead of time.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature. Nutrition Calories: 351 kcal Carbohydrates: 53 g Protein: 7 g Fat: 13 g Saturated Fat: 3 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 7 g Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 29 mg Sodium: 232 mg Potassium: 131 mg Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 29 g Vitamin A: 133 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 34 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword Bread, Holiday recipe, Bread recipe Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Herbed Parker House Rolls

Of course, no holiday dinner spread is complete without a batch of dinner rolls, and these herbed Parker House rolls come from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson. She notes that while these are not formed like regular Parker House rolls, their circle shape makes them the perfect vessel for leftovers! Amanda also says you can leave out the fresh chopped herbs or swap them out for minced garlic. (Don’t mind if we do!)

Herbed Parker House Rolls Amanda Frederickson These herbed rolls are the perfect addition to any holiday meal! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 45 mins Cook Time 30 mins Course Side Cuisine American Servings 20 rolls Calories 125 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 tbsp unsalted butter separated

1¼ cup whole milk

3 tbsp granulated sugar

1 packet active dry yeast or 2¼ tsp

4-4¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 tbsp fresh chopped herbs rosemary or thyme

2 tsp salt

Flaky sea salt Instructions In a medium saucepan, melt 8 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add milk and sugar and stir to combine. Using a thermometer, check that the temperature of the butter and milk mixture is around 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove from heat. Add yeast. Stir to dissolve and let yeast bloom for about 5 minutes or until the mixture is bubbly. If mixture does not bubble and smell "yeasty," throw it out and start over as your yeast may not be active.

Pour yeast mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add 4 cups of flour. Turn the mixture on low and knead until just combined (about 1 minute). Add eggs, 1½ tablespoons chopped herbs, and salt and continue kneading dough on low speed until soft and smooth, adding remaining ¼ cup flour if dough is too wet. Dough should be tacky but not sticky.

On a lightly floured surface, shape dough into a ball then place in a large greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let dough rise in a warm, draft-free area for about 1½ hours or until doubled in size. Remove plastic wrap and gently punch down the dough. Cut dough into 4 equal pieces then shape into small balls (about 2 oz. each). There should be 20 dough balls in total.

Place the shaped dough into a greased 13x9 pan. (Note: If making these overnight Parker House rolls, refrigerate overnight at this point.) Let dough rise 30 minutes. While dough is rising, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bake Parker House rolls for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter. Gently brush the dough with melted butter then top with remaining herbs and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve rolls warm. Notes Note: If you want to prepare these rolls the night before your gathering, make the dough and let it rise. Then, form the rolls, place them in your baking pan, and wrap it tightly with plastic. After refrigerating your rolls overnight, remove them from the refrigerator and let them sit at room temperature for about three hours, or until they are soft and have doubled in size. Nutrition Calories: 125 kcal Carbohydrates: 23 g Protein: 4 g Fat: 2 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 19 mg Sodium: 246 mg Potassium: 58 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 3 g Vitamin A: 100 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 25 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Bread, Holiday recipe, Bread recipe Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

The Easiest Homemade Bread

If you’re looking for a more traditional option, this recipe from the SB archives can be whipped up in just 24 hours. It’s a favorite among StyleBlueprint team members, and it’s sure to have your guests begging for the recipe. While the recipe is relatively easy, if you’re new to the bread-baking game, you may need to practice making it a few times to get a feel for how the dough should look and what the consistency should be, to make sure it’s baked just right. You can view the full recipe HERE.

Happy holidays!

**********

