The task of shopping for cleaning products can be unorganized and daunting — much like the cleaning itself. Do not fret. The StyleBlueprint and Blueprint.Inc staff are here to help! Here are some of our team’s personal favorite cleaning products and tools.

Liza Graves, Cofounder and CEO

“When having a socially distanced wine gathering with a few friends last summer, we were discussing the small things giving us big joy. My friend, Anne, spoke almost obsessively about The Laundress‘s “Out West” laundry detergent. It’s a collaboration with John Mayer. Her enthusiasm sold me, and now I’m equally enthusiastic! It smells soooooo good, in a subtle way. It’s gentle on fabrics and, according to their website, the ‘eco-conscious partnership’ donates 50% of proceeds from sales to the Montana Association of Land Trusts.”

“Whenever I can’t get something off, be it from the stovetop, oven, or sticky thing on the bottom of a shoe, Goo Gone does the trick! This is magic in a bottle that you may not need often, but when you do, you DO.”

“Mr. Clean Magic Eraser works wonders on everything from scuffed-up baseboards, to scuffed-up sneakers, to boats. It makes grungy EVERYTHING look new again! And, for moms with small kids … if they attack the hardwoods or walls with a sharpie, grab a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. A little experience talk there.”

Jenna Bratcher, Nashville Lead Writer

“ANYTHING Mrs. Meyers. I’m sure I’m not alone in saying I love Mrs. Meyer’s, and there’s a reason for that … it’s wonderful! It’s cruelty-free and made with essential oils, and some of the scents are so dang good, they actually make me look forward to cleaning! My favorites are parsley (sadly discontinued) and radish (tough to find), but I’m also a pretty big fan of geranium and lemon verbena, which are both more readily available.”

“Clorox Foaming Bathroom Cleaner with Bleach. No one likes to deal with mold and mildew, so this one is a lifesaver. Not to mention, it seriously disinfects! Spray it on grout, bathroom tile, and the kitchen sink after you’ve prepped raw meat. But cautionary tale: Be sure to have plenty of ventilation. This stuff is strong.”

Amanda Stanfill, Regional Sales Account Executive

“Buff City Soap is my FAVORITE detergent; I use it to help make my laundry smell amazing. Narcissist is my scent. Absolutely love all their products, but their laundry soap is next-level!” Pick your scent of Amanda’s favorite USA-made soap here.

Jay Graves, COO

“I hate dust. Ultra Duster Canned Air works wonders.” This will blast away any dust, dirt, and unwanted microparticles from your computer, keyboard, printer, and more. Get some of Jay’s favorite canned air here.

Cameron Meek, Account Executive

“I love the Dyson V8 Vacuum — especially with pets!” Get Cameron’s splurge-worthy cleaning pick here!

“The Caldrea Linen and Room Spray Air Freshener smells so good and comes in lots of scents!” Snag some for yourself here.

“And finally, there is no other way to clean toilets than Clorox’s ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System.” Up your toilet cleaning game here.

Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor + Staff Writer

“I love Sprayway Glass Cleaner! I use it on mirrors, windows, picture frames, and everything in between. It works great with paper towels, but for extra shine, I recommend using a microfiber cloth. The foam never leaves streaks, and it removes grime, dirt, and dust instantly. Plus, it’s super inexpensive!”

Ginny Staggs, Director of Sales

“I LOVE LA’s TOTALLY AWESOME. It’s an all-purpose concentrated cleaner, degreaser, and spot remover. It hasn’t ruined any services I’ve used it on so far (no acid, ammonia, or bleach). The best part? It is $1 at Dollar Tree. It says to dilute before use — ignore that and enjoy your AWESOME!”

Kate Reddick, Executive Assistant

“Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner in the peony scent is my absolute favorite. It cuts counter grime super well, but the peony scent stays longer than any other cleaning spray I’ve found!”

Happy cleaning!

