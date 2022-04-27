Share with your friends! 1.9k SHARES 1.9k Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As another group of graduates prepares for dorm life, students and parents alike look for ways to design a dorm room layout that is functional, comfortable, and stylish. Luckily, the experts at Dorm Decor have been outfitting dorm rooms across the country for nearly a decade, incorporating everything from plush bedding and custom art to chic storage solutions. These are the six essential components to consider as you furnish this exciting new space!

6 Dorm Room Essentials

Headboards

Headboards are an easy way to make a statement in your dorm room, and Dorm Decor offers 25 padded and upholstered designs — from velvet to nailhead and animal print. “Our headboards have a lot of presence because they have some height to them,” says Jennifer Cope, Operation Manager at Dorm Decor. “Installed, they can be up to 82 inches high, so they make a statement against bland dorm room walls.” She adds that Dorm Decor’s headboards are designed to fit any dorm bed, and their legs can be adjusted so students can pick a height that works best for their space. (SB TIP: Dorm Decor also offers full- and queen-size headboards.)

Bed Skirt Panels

Dorm Decor’s bed skirt panels are a convenient and stylish way to hide items stored under your bed. Available in 22 designs, these panels are custom-made for dorm beds and tie onto mattress springs, so you get the perfect length every time. Plus, you only buy the number of panels you need! According to Carolyn Greene, Dorm Decor’s Business Manager, the panels were created with the idea that most students push their bed against a wall, leaving the foot of the bed and one long side exposed. “The bed skirt panels are all equal in width. There’s a panel for the foot, and there are two panels for the side,” she explains. “That leaves a split so you can easily flip the panel up to get to storage underneath the bed.”

Dutch Euro Pillows

As far as accessories for the bed itself, Dorm Decor’s Dutch Euro pillows continue to be a popular pick and have been their best-selling item for years. “We’ve heard so many stories of former students still using their Dutch Euro pillows after college,” says Martha Elliott, a Dorm Decor sales associate. Made especially for Dorm Decor, the pillow is crafted with a premium fill and covered in a forgiving linen and rayon blend, a plush, washable velvet, or faux suede. Available in 14 fabrics, the fashionable favorite can also be monogrammed, and it’s sure to be a beloved piece for years.

Storage Ottomans

Dorm Decor’s storage ottomans are another easy way to add style and function to your dorm room. “Our ottomans are multifunctional,” says Elizabeth Edwards, a Dorm Decor sales associate. “They are a source of storage and are made to be very sturdy so that students can stand on them to help get on their raised beds.” In addition to storage, the ottomans offer additional seating for visiting friends or family, and thanks to their faux leather material, they are durable and easy to clean.

Cut Carpet & Decorative Rugs

Dorm Decor offers two types of flooring accessories — cut carpet and decorative rugs. Cut carpet is a great neutral option as it comes in basic colors like white, gray, and beige, but if you’re looking to add a pattern or some color to your space, Dorm Decor sells over 75 options of decorative rugs. Whether you’re a fan of Turkish-inspired rugs or animal print, you’ll find a decorative option that best suits your style!

Original Artwork

Dorm Decor collaborates with artists across the South to create original artwork incorporating their colors and styles. Some pieces are one-of-a-kind custom orders, while others are screen-printed on new canvasses and touched up around the edges. Available in a range of sizes, starting at 6-by-6 inches and going up to 30-by-40 inches, a popular pick among college students is Dorm Decor’s line of portraits of well-known Southern universities, including the University of Mississippi and Auburn University. You can also find pieces with sayings from different universities, such as “Hotty Toddy” for Ole Miss or “Go Dawgs” for Mississippi State or the University of Georgia. (SB TIP: If you order online, you can specify your school’s slogan and colors, opting to swap out hues to complement your dorm room’s color scheme!)

This article is sponsored by Dorm Decor. All photography provided.