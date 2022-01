Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

I do love me a bloody mary. Nothing defines a weekend, or a vacation, or New Year’s Day better than this one drink. When I sit down for brunch or lunch and order a bloody, I love everything about it — the anticipation of what garnishes will come, wondering if I’ll like the restaurant’s tomato mixture, how spicy it will be, do I have the option of a salted rim … there are so many ways that each new bloody mary can surprise and delight, and even disappoint. But, even a disappointing bloody is better than no bloody at all!

But until recently, I had not had a bloody bull, and WOW! Was I missing out!

A bloody bull is a bloody mary with beef broth added, still served cold, and it’s delicious! It’s not at all soupy, which was my worry. It’s just a mix that has more depth and richness, and I highly recommend the following recipe. The added flavor makes it great for pairing with some fun garnishes like pimento cheese sandwiches, bacon, blue cheese olives, shrimp, and more.

This recipe comes straight from my friend Dan Stubbs in South Georgia. It’s called Papa Joe’s Bloody Bull, in honor of Dan’s dad. Whether you are making this after a day of hunting or fishing, or for your at-home gathering, it’s really, really good. And just like all good bloody marys do, this one brings anticipation and that certain incomparable “first sip” joy.

Of course, if you don’t want alcohol, simply make it without the vodka and still enjoy all the fun garnishes. A bloody bull is a great drink to have alcohol-free as well.

Papa Joe's Bloody Bull Recipe It's a bloody mary with lemon juice, beef broth, and some extras to taste! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Servings 9 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 32 oz bottle bloody mary mix I like Walker's brand, but use your favorite!

2 cups beef broth I use just under 2 cups from a 15.9 oz box of Kettle Fire brand beef broth.

1 cup lemon juice

2 cups vodka I fill the Kettle Fire beef broth box up to measure the vodka, so just shy of two cups, but it makes it easy to measure without creating another dish to wash.

Salt, pepper, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce to taste

Celery and other desired garnishes Instructions Mix everything in the same order as the ingredients are listed, in a large pitcher.

Taste to decide if you want to add more salt and pepper. The need for additional salt will vary greatly depending on your bloody mary mix and your beef broth. For example, using Walker's bloody mary mix and Kettle Fire beef broth makes for almost 2.5x LESS sodium than Zing Zang and Campbell's beef broth. So, the ingredients you use and personal preference make for a large variance for the need for additional salt.

Add Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce as desired.

Add vodka of choice. A citrus vodka is especially nice!

Garnish with at least a celery stick. Beyond that, have fun! Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Now, you need to make this World’s Best Pimento Cheese and you’re all set!

Happy sipping!

