We wouldn’t dream of limiting margaritas to any single season, but something about the spring and summer months seems especially fitting for margarita nights. After all, if you can find a mix you love, there’s nothing easier. Just add tequila!

In anticipation of a season of patio happy hours, our team set out to identify a go-to margarita mix. These were the particulars of the experiment: We collected eight bottles of margarita mix — original lime flavor only. All were name brands widely available at large grocery retailers around the South. No store brands were included in our experiment. Read on to see which ones we liked best!

8 Margarita Mix Brands: RANKED!

THE WINNER: Tres Agaves

While taste-testing is nothing if not subjective, the results of our experiment were clear — Tres Agaves Organic Lime Margarita Mix was the winner. Produced by popular tequila brand Tres Agaves, this mix stands out in its simplicity. It’s made of only four simple, organic ingredients: agave nectar, lime juice, filtered water, and Vitamin C. It’s a nice balance of sweet and sour, with neither taste overpowering the other. The best part? This margarita mix is available at most liquor stores and major grocery retailers, including Kroger, Publix, Walmart, and Target.

SECOND PLACE: Agalima Organic

Agalima Organic came in at a close second! Though similar to Tres Agaves in color, ingredient list, and price point, Agalima was a bit more on the tart side. If you prefer your margs with a heavy bite of lime, this may be the one for you. We also loved that the ingredient list was short and sweet, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. We scored ours at Publix, but it is also widely available at liquor stores.

THIRD PLACE: Lefty O’Doul’s and Zing Zang

It’s a tie! These two mixes may look familiar for reasons you can’t put your finger on right away. On the right, you’ll find Zing Zing, a brand beloved in the South for its signature Bloody Mary Mix. On the left, you’ll find Lefty O’Doul’s, developed in the 1950s by baseball player Francis Joseph “Lefty” O’Doul and served at his San Francisco sports bar.

This is an interesting pair. The folks who prefer Zing Zang were fond of its very mild flavor — “almost weak, but in a good way” — while Lefty O’Doul’s Key Lime Mix packed a distinctly sweet-and-sour punch. If you find yourself on either end of the spectrum in your margarita preferences, you should explore one of these two brands! You can get your hands on Lefty’s at Kroger, and Zing Zang at most liquor stores and major grocery retailers in the South.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

The remaining four mixes were somewhat polarizing. Each received a favorable vote (or two), but the results were underwhelming overall. However — we wouldn’t turn them down in a pinch.

While tasting eight margarita mixes in one afternoon was an ambitious undertaking, we highly recommend this activity for a group of friends. Choose three to four mixes to stir up in pitchers with your favorite tequila and plenty of ice. Invite guests to sample each mix, then doctor up a full pour of their favorite with fresh limes and a salt (or sugar) rim. Serve with chips, salsa, and guac for a happy hour occasion, or make a meal of it with a full spread of Mexican fare.

Cheers!

