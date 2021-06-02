StyleBlueprint

Weddings

An Intimate Backyard Boho Wedding

by Jenna Bratcher

June 2, 2021

by Jenna Bratcher

June 2, 2021

For Atlanta native Lindsay Gordon, music paved the way for wedding bells — little did she know when she attended a concert in New York in 2014 that she would meet her future husband, Christopher Morisseau. But a chance meeting at the concert led to talking at a bar until they closed it down, and they were never apart after that. In July of 2019, Chris decided to make it official with an engagement. “We have a dog named Benji that we got in Brooklyn, and we took him on a hike to Sweetwater Creek, a little bit outside of Atlanta,” Lindsay tells us. “It’s something we do all the time. I think Chris must have been incredibly nervous because about three feet from the parking lot and into the trailhead, he got down on one knee — he couldn’t handle it any longer!” Thankfully, Lindsay said “yes,” and they headed back home to celebrate with family, too excited to finish their hike.

The couple initially began planning a traditional wedding at Atlanta’s historic Inman Trolley Barn, complete with a 200-plus person guest list and all the bells and whistles. Unfortunately, the pandemic posed logistics issues that made them re-think their plans. “Things were moving, and then, of course, COVID happened, so we called it off,” says Lindsay. “Our wedding was supposed to be June 27, 2020.” With a good deal of out-of-town guests for whom travel was out of the question, the bride and groom opted for a more intimate gathering. In fact, they put wedding plans on the back burner for a bit and switched gears to house-hunting. “Ultimately, we found a house that we both fell in love with, in a neighborhood called Oakhurst. It has a great fenced-in back yard,” explains Lindsay. “We knew we weren’t going to have as big of a wedding, so we saved some money and put that towards a down payment on the house.” Even better, their new abode also became their new wedding venue. On September 26, 2020, Chris and Lindsay married on their own property in Atlanta, Georgia, in front of around 40 people … with 150 more guests attending via Zoom.

Chris and Lindsay pose with their chalkboard welcome sign in their boho wedding in ATL.

Chris and Lindsay Morisseau said “I do” on September 26, 2020, in their own back yard.

Lindsay and her mother run a home design company, so the planning process was a fun one filled with DIY projects and hands-on help from family and friends. “We had a friend make our macramé altar, and my brother’s the creative director for Carolina Herrera, so he made my rehearsal dinner dress,” says Lindsay. Though she’d always intended for her brother to make her wedding dress, too, COVID prevented her from flying to New York for fittings. Instead, she started shopping around for something a little closer to home. “I went to The Sentimentalist, which is a really cool store in Atlanta,” says the bride. “I probably put on three dresses before the one that I ended up getting. I didn’t know it was what I wanted or pictured, but I put it on, and it totally was. It was flowy and a little boho but not too boho. It felt perfect for the outdoor wedding we were going to be having.” To complete her look, Lindsay also chose a headpiece from Twigs and Honey to accent her veil.

Inspired by the dreamy outdoor boho vibe and their home’s landscape, the bride chose an aesthetic to reflect the casual ambiance of an intimate backyard gathering combined with the elevated nature of a wedding. “I’m a little bit of a hippie at heart,” says Lindsay. “Going back to our first wedding plan, we had more of a ’70s summer theme — pops of color and all sorts of funky stuff. It evolved by the [planning of the] second wedding.” Instead, the bride and groom used the menu and lush backyard greenery as a foundation for the romantic design.“ The subtle decor was offset by an abundance of vibrant flowers from Inman-Park-based florist Adaptation Floral Design. “I just picked what I liked,” Lindsay tells us. “I wanted it to feel very ‘wildflowery’ but still really fun and colorful and happy. I didn’t want it to clash with the natural environment too much.” Perfect for a backyard bash, they arranged picnic tables on either side of an “aisle,” where guests sat for both the ceremony and dining.

Wedding dress hanging on a backyard fence — the bride's boho wedding vibe is gorgeous.

The bride chose a dress by Leanne Marshall from Atlanta bridal shop The Sentimentalist.

Wedding floral bouquet with pink dahlia and ranunculus work beautifully with the backyard boho wedding vibe

The bride’s bouquet, created by Adaptation Floral Design, includes colorful dahlias and ranunculus.

picnic tables set up for a backyard boho wedding in Atlanta

The bride and groom arranged picnic tables in the back yard for both dining and ceremony seating.

When the big day finally arrived, the bride got ready inside the house with assistance from her mother, brother, and day-of wedding coordinator Kate Reddick. Chris felt strongly about waiting to see Lindsay in her dress until she walked down the aisle, so the couple opted to skip first looks. Instead, the bride popped pre-ceremony champagne and toasted with a few of her close friends. “After the year that everyone has had, we wanted to keep things simple and family-oriented and enjoy who could make it,” says the bride, who made sure family participated in every possible way. They even decided to forgo a formal wedding party. “Both Chris and I really wanted our families to take center stage,” she continues. “I officiated my brother’s wedding a few years ago, so we actually had Chris’s brother and my brother and brother-in-law officiate our wedding. The whole processional of what would normally be bridesmaids and groomsmen was just family members.” 

Orange and pink flowers with wedding bands

Gorgeous florals provide the perfect backdrop for Chris and Lindsay’s wedding bands.

The bride getting ready in an ornate mirror

Though she didn’t follow the “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” tradition, the bride sported the same pearl stud earrings that her mother wore nearly 40 years ago when she wed Lindsay’s father.

The bride laughing and sipping champagne with four of her girlfriends

Chris and Lindsay didn’t have a formal bridal party, but the bride had a few close friends there to celebrate. “I had two friends come in from New York, one from Philadelphia and one from Atlanta,” Lindsay tells us. “They’re actually my best friends from childhood, so they grew up here in Atlanta. I wasn’t sure if any of my friends were going to make it; we weren’t really holding out hope, but we got lucky.”

The bride's mom ties her dress sash

“The belt for my wedding dress was the belt that my mom had on her wedding dress,” says Lindsay, pictured here with her mom, Diane.

The bride's orange shoes by Loeffler Randall

From designer Loeffler Randall, the bride’s shoes offered a pop of color beneath her wedding dress.

The groom awaiting the ceremony

Chris is all smiles as he awaits the first glimpse of his bride-to-be.

Escorted by her father, Steve, the bride made her way to the altar, where her brother, Wes, and his husband, Paul, gave a welcome speech. Chris’s brother, Will, performed the ceremony, and the couple exchanged traditional vows as their guests looked on. “I think there’s something romantic and cool about using the same vows that have been used so much over the years,” Lindsay offers.

In a nod to their humble beginnings in Brooklyn, the bride and groom walked back up the aisle to one of the songs that brought them together. “From our third date on, I knew what our wedding song would be,” says Lindsay. “It’s unlike me to project that far into the future, but one of our very favorite concerts was to see a band called Kishi Bashi. The concert was in Brooklyn, and he had this song called “Q&A” that’s always been our favorite song.”

A polaroid guestbook sign and bowl of photos

Thoughtful details such as the opportunity to snap Polaroids and leave positive wishes for the happy couple made for an even more memorable occasion.

Wedding ceremony for Chris and Lindsay Morrisseau in front of a macramé altar

It was a true family affair, with Chris’s brother, Will, serving as the ordained officiant.

The bride and groom walk up the aisle together

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Morisseau!

The bride and groom show their rings on Zoom

Though most guests could not attend the wedding in person, Chris and Lindsay celebrated with around 150 guests via Zoom.

Chris and Lindsay pose in the garden

For those in the throes of the wedding planning process, Lindsay recommends not sweating the small stuff. Letting go of any expectations about who might attend or what the day might look like allowed the couple to focus on what really matters … them.

The bride and groom with their families

Though their grandiose wedding plans morphed into a smaller celebration, the bride says, “It was about us and our love and our close friends and family, and that’s what mattered in the end.”

Dining on comfort food catered by Sun in My Belly, wedding guests enjoyed appetizers like mini New England crab cakes topped with ancho chili aioli, and corn muffins with Carolina pulled pork and purple slaw. As they transitioned into dinner, everyone feasted on buttermilk fried chicken, roasted sweet corn and zucchini in thyme butter, a summer salad with mixed greens, Georgia peaches and goat cheese, and freshly baked artisan bread with rosemary butter. “We wanted to stick with Southern ‘backyard’ food and keep it very casual,” Lindsay says. “Chris and I love to host parties with our friends anyway, so we just wanted it to be like a big party for everyone.” And a party, it was. Using their charming little shed as a backdrop, the couple set up a cocktail bar on old barrels and had friends bartend. A dessert table on the back deck displayed a spread of bite-sized desserts from Henri’s Bakery, as well as the two-tier cake, which Lindsay’s brother beautifully decorated with fresh flowers.

After the delicious dinner, the party officially commenced. Though the bride and groom admit they might have done a first dance at a bigger wedding, they chose a less traditional route for the rest of the evening. “We just had a really fun playlist, and it turned into a party after dinner,” says Lindsay. “It was a backyard hangout, which is what we wanted.“ Everyone was having so much fun, in fact, that most guests stuck around to sit by the bonfire and roast s’mores — the perfect ending to their celebratory evening.

“The cake was almost an afterthought,” says the bride. “I forgot about it! We didn’t do cake tastings, but we knew Sun in My Belly made amazing cakes, so I wasn’t worried about it.” The couple opted for a naked, two-tiered cake with one tier of vanilla lemon and one raspberry vanilla. “My brother talked to the florist and got a bunch of extra flowers and decorated it. He made it really beautiful,” says Lindsay.

Black and white photo of the bride laughing with friends at a picnic table

Fortunately, a smaller wedding meant the bride and groom had plenty of quality time with those who’d traveled from afar. “Some of my close friends [who were able to make it] live in New York, so I got to spend a lot of time catching up with them,” says Lindsay. “That’s something that I feel really grateful for.”

The bride and groom in front of the post-wedding bonfire

“I switched into a muumuu,” the bride says of her late-night wardrobe swap. “My dress is comfortable, but I also hit a point where I just wanted to lounge and hang out. I actually found this muumuu at World Market. It felt very with the vibe of the wedding, so I did a wardrobe change.”

Though they initially envisioned a grander event with a significantly larger guest list, in retrospect, Chris and Lindsay can’t imagine having their wedding any other way. “At the end of the day, it ended up being our perfect wedding,” says Lindsay. “We thought we wanted this big party all night with a band and a big venue and, of course, we missed the friends who couldn’t come, but I wasn’t thinking about the things we didn’t have that day. I was thinking, This is so perfect; I wouldn’t change a single thing.

Thank you, Lindsay and Chris, for sharing your fabulous day with us. And thanks to Ashley White for the stunning photos.

RESOURCES

Ceremony and reception: The bride and groom’s back yard in Atlanta, Georgia
Photographer: Ashley White Photos
Flowers: Adaptation Floral Design
Stationery: Rifle Paper Company
Calligraphy: Little Vine Letter
Hair and makeup: Mood ATL
Bride’s gown: Leanne Marshall, purchased at The Sentimentalist with alterations by White Orchid Bridal
Bride’s shoes: Loeffler Randall
Groom’s attire: Canali
Catering: Sun in My Belly
Cake: Sun in My Belly, with floral design by Wes Gordon
Additional desserts: Henri’s Bakery
Day-of coordinator: Kate Reddick for Little Vine Letter
Macramé altar: Rachel Pack

