Summer is here and we’re (finally!) able to safely host celebrations. Whether it’s a graduation party, Fourth of July BBQ, or simply a way to bring friends and family together again, you’ll want to serve up something special. With that in mind, we’re sharing three recently discovered food brands that will elevate your menu and add a delicious, classically Southern touch to your bash. Best part? You can order all of them without leaving your couch. Here is the entree, side and dessert you should order for your upcoming summer party, and you can find them all at SB Shop!

ENTREE: OYSTERS XO

If you don’t think summer is the time to eat oysters — June, July and August all being non-“r” months — then you’re wrong. In fact, according to the Oysters XO website, the “r” rule is a thing of the past thanks in large part to more stringent oyster farming regulations. So now that we are confident we can safely eat oysters year-round, it’s time to dig in, and Oysters XO is the place to start. It’s your ultimate shop for getting fresh oysters delivered right to your door. The Oysters XO expert chefs serve only the highest quality oysters from both the East and West Coasts, and each oyster is handpicked for your specific order. Their oysters are rich and flavorful and an unexpected, delicious addition to your next backyard soiree or dinner party.

SB Shop carries both the ‘Chef’s Choice Local To You‘ ($100), which includes 36 premium oysters hand-picked from an oyster farm closest to you, and the ‘Chef’s Set Oyster Tool Kit‘ ($120), which includes two high-quality, stainless steel oyster shuckers, two classic Dutch kitchen towels and one stainless steel oyster mesh mitt that is cut-resistant to keep your hands safe.

SIDE: LOWCOUNTRY KETTLE CHIPS

As the “Official Chip of South Carolina,” Lowcountry Kettle Chips offers all the crispy, salty crunch you want in a potato chip in mouth-watering, uniquely Southern flavors. The majority of Lowcountry Kettle Chips’ potatoes are sourced directly from family-owned farms in South Carolina, and each chip is seasoned with Bull’s Bay Sea Salt, which is harvested just 25 miles from the Lowcountry Kettle Chips kitchen in Charleston. Serve these alongside your main course to level up your BBQ game.

SB Shop offers 12-packs of each flavor (State Fair Fried Pickle, Spicy Pimento Cheese, Bloody Mary, Bull’s Bay Sea Salt, Mustard BBQ and Carolina Reaper) for $30 per 12 pack as well as a 24-pack variety set ($55), which includes a mixed selection of (24) 2oz. bags.

DESSERT: THE PIE QUEEN OF BG

Brie Golliher is Bowling Green’s “Pie Queen.” She and her husband purchased Alvaton’s Boyce General Store in 2012 and transformed the small grocery and deli into a restaurant that serves top-notch burgers and pies attracting locals and tourists alike. Boyce General Store and The Pie Queen of BG have been featured in Where Women Cook, Southern Living, USA Today, Country Living, and Garden & Gun, as well as on regional TV shows and in cookbooks.

Now you can get a taste of all the hype — SB Shop offers three of the Pie Queen’s delectable gift boxes. The Pies Gift Box ($36) includes 8 mini pies in your choice of flavors (Kentucky, Pecan, Fudge, PB & Fudge, or Nest), and the Sammies Gift Box ($36) includes a dozen cookie sandwiches of your choice of flavors (Brown Sugar, PBSquared, No Bake Sammies and Oatmeal Cookie). Or, get a taste of both with the Pies & Sammies Gift Box ($48), which includes six mini pies and six sammies in your choice of flavors. This is an unforgettable, indulgent finish to a tasty Southern spread!

