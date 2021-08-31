Hotels across the South boast some seriously luxurious suites, but we set out to find ones with impressive square footage, too. From a mountaintop vista to an urban rooftop to an oceanside veranda, here are nine enormous and opulent hotel suites you can book for your next vacation.

Empire Suite @ The St. Regis

Atlanta, GA

3,000 square feet

The St. Regis Atlanta’s 3,000-square-foot Empire Suite is nothing short of palatial and a grand homage to Southern glamour. A massive marbled foyer welcomes you into a gorgeous living room with a fireplace and comfy seating. A powder room and fully outfitted kitchen with a separate caterer’s entry are the ultimate conveniences for gatherings. In the master bedroom, rest in your king St. Regis bed under a back-lit paneled wall, pop champagne on your private balcony, or enjoy the private sitting room. There’s also a media room with long cozy couches and felted walls, plus a private gym complete with a Peloton, free weights, and more.

Owner’s Suite @ Hotel Bennett

Charleston, SC

2,380 square feet

Personally designed by the hotel’s owners, the aptly named Owner’s Suite at Charleston’s Hotel Bennett reflects the impeccable taste of the Bennett family. The most luxurious hotel suite in Charleston, this corner apartment flaunts spectacular views of historic Marion Square and the city’s famous picturesque skyline. Within the two-story, 2,380 square-foot suite, you’ll find a dining area for six, a welcoming living room with two sitting areas, a butler’s pantry, wine cooler, and gourmet kitchen. Many sets of French doors open onto the extraordinary wrap-around terrace. The suite’s second floor features an open office area and master suite with a king bed, huge walk-in closet, and large soaking tub.

Presidential Suite @ The Joseph Hotel

Nashville, TN

2,175 square feet

The Joseph is all-around sultry and sexy, but its Presidential Suite is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Perfect for entertaining, the 2,175-square-foot floorplan is filled with perfectly curated amenities and evocative details. From the stunning five-fixture master bathroom to the striking Italian marble throughout to the panoramic glass windows, this Presidential Suite is a captivating and inviting retreat after a day of Nashville exploration. In-suite dining is available for your party of two — or 22 — from the hotel’s culinary team directed by James Beard and Michelin-starred chef Tony Mantuano. You’re also one floor away from the hotel’s spa, Rose. You’ll want to show this space off, and the hotel will help you do just that.

The Penthouse @ The Alida

Savannah, GA

2,400 square feet

For a truly indulgent Savannah experience, book the Penthouse Suite at The Alida. Overlooking the Savannah River, the Penthouse sprawls across 2,400 square feet on the fifth floor — made up of a 1,300-square-foot one-bedroom suite and a 1,100-square-foot private wraparound balcony. You’ll find a king bed with two full bathrooms, a separate cozy living room, a funky full-size refrigerator, generous dining table, and sofa bed to accommodate more guests. Whether you’re there for a weekend or a week, there are plenty of nooks and crannies in which to unwind after exploring bustling River Street. Snag a table downstairs at the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant, Rhett, or take their culinary magic back to the suite for some private dining. Polished hardwood floors, custom textiles, and residential furnishings make this spacious penthouse oh-so inviting.

Celestial Suite @ Primland

Dan, VA

1,800 square feet

The two-story Celestial Suite at Primland is the ultimate luxury option at one of the South’s most beloved resorts. Designed to evoke a sense of being nestled in nature under the stars, this suite is 1,800 square feet of tranquil space in the Lodge’s Observatory Tower. Wraparound windows reveal daytime views of the golf course and the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a thick blanket of stars at night. Luxe Frette linens top the king-sized bed on the upper level, while a custom-designed spiral staircase leads you down to the suite’s generous living room on the lower level. A master bathroom and separate powder room feature imported European glass mosaic tiles and even more luxurious amenities.

Presidential Suite @ The Umstead

Cary, NC

1,725 square feet

Tucked away into 12 acres of serene lakeside woodlands, The Umstead Hotel and Spa near Raleigh, NC, is the state’s only Forbes five-star hotel and should absolutely be on your bucket list for any season. The most luxurious way to do The Umstead is to book the 1,725-square-foot, top-floor Presidential Suite. From panoramic views of the lake and gardens to the original artwork that dons the walls, it’s nothing short of breathtaking in its elegance. Some touches we love? Sound-absorbing fabric wall coverings, furniture designed in exotic woods, the dining room table for eight, a wireless stereo sound system, and the huge master bathroom with a deep soaking tub. Pour yourself a glass of vino from the suite kitchen’s wine cooler, and enjoy the sunset from your own expansive balcony (with THREE entrances).

Governor’s Suite @ The TENNESSEAN Hotel

Knoxville, TN

1,800 square feet

The TENNESSEAN Hotel in Knoxville is a little slice of luxury in East Tennessee. There’s no better way to experience both the city and the hotel than a stay in the 1,800-square-foot Governor’s Suite. The floor-to-ceiling windows reveal captivating views of Knoxville’s rolling hills, city lights, and river waves. The suite includes a 24-hour butler with a private butler’s pantry, a party-ready dining room, and a large living area complete with a fireplace and baby grand piano.

Rooftop Apartment @ 21C Museum Hotel

Lousiville, KY

1,314 square feet + 2,197-square-foot garden terrace

One of Louisville’s most coveted hotel suites sits atop the 21C Museum Hotel downtown. Repurposed from 19th-century warehouses, architecture and interiors firm Deborah Berke Partners designed the hotel to reflect its historical bones from a fresh, art-forward mindset. The spacious one-bedroom Rooftop Apartment has an expansive rooftop garden terrace and an open concept living and dining area that is fit for a serious celebration.

Imperial Suite @ The Breakers

Palm Beach, FL

1,700 square feet

For a truly over-the-top beachfront booking, the Imperial Suite at The Breakers in Palm Beach is trimmed from top to bottom in elegant décor, hand-picked furnishings, and a nautical color scheme. With a foyer, wet bar, two entrances, and five Juliet balconies, this suite is like a luxury pied-à-terre with the best panoramic views of the coastline. Guests of the suite also get a personal concierge and access to The Breakers’ many amenities.

Here’s to these sweet suites, offering all the room we need as we explore new corners of the South.

