Depending on where you live, it might be difficult to escape the sounds of fireworks during the summer months, which can be challenging for sound-sensitive pets. Here are a few simple, soothing ways to help dogs who hate fireworks:

Experts say, first and foremost, provide reassuring contact and stay close to your furry friends.

Gradually make the sounds more familiar by playing them on your phone or through a speaker leading up to July 4, and make the sounds get progressively louder.

Allow your pet to find the hiding spot that makes them feel secure, and let them stay there.

Keep them inside and away from windows and light.

Dog compression shirts like Thundershirt can keep your dog swaddled throughout the night. Anti-anxiety medicine and calming supplements might be necessary, too.

Here’s to a happy, healthy summer — for you, and your furry friends, too!

