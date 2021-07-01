Depending on where you live, it might be difficult to escape the sounds of fireworks during the summer months, which can be challenging for sound-sensitive pets. Here are a few simple, soothing ways to help dogs who hate fireworks:

  • Experts say, first and foremost, provide reassuring contact and stay close to your furry friends.
  • Gradually make the sounds more familiar by playing them on your phone or through a speaker leading up to July 4, and make the sounds get progressively louder.
  • Allow your pet to find the hiding spot that makes them feel secure, and let them stay there.
  • Keep them inside and away from windows and light.
  • Dog compression shirts like Thundershirt can keep your dog swaddled throughout the night. Anti-anxiety medicine and calming supplements might be necessary, too.

Here’s to a happy, healthy summer — for you, and your furry friends, too!

