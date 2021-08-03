In landlocked Southern cities, time spent at beachy bartaco feels a little like a vacation unto itself. Serving up fresh SoCal-inspired fare like guacamole, fish tacos, rice bowls, and crazy-good margaritas, the bartaco menu just kind of feels like summer. If you’re a bartaco devotee — or if they haven’t made it to your city yet — this collection of signature summer recipes is nothing short of a godsend, especially for warm weather entertaining.

3 Summer Recipes from bartaco to Try at Home

bartaco Margarita

With temperatures inching towards triple digits, and the humidity almost too much to handle, we’re thinking MARGARITAS. This take on the classic from bartaco is just the ticket, and we can’t wait to master it at home. (We love bartaco’s classic marg, but they also serve up a handful of other warm-weather sips like sangria and agua fresca.)

bartaco Margarita Recipe courtesy of bartaco The beautifully balanced signature house margarita from bartaco. No ratings yet Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Cocktail Cuisine Mexican Servings 1 serving Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 1/2 oz Libélula Joven

1 oz triple sec

1 1/2 oz lime juice

1/5 oz agave simple syrup

Salt for rim optional Instructions Add all measured ingredients. Fill shaker with ice.

Shake very well.

Rim a rocks glass well with salt (if desired). Fill with ice.

Strain mixture into glass. Keyword Margarita Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Gazpacho

Tomato soup lovers, this one’s for you! Gazpacho is a refreshing summer recipe to rival its cold-weather counterpart — it starts with a puree starring fresh summer tomatoes and cucumber and is served chilled with a drizzle of olive oil and croutons for a little added texture.

bartaco Gazpacho Recipe courtesy of bartaco A classic, chilled summertime soup with a kick. No ratings yet Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Soup Cuisine Mexican Servings 6 Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Group 1: Base Puree 6 cups vine-ripened tomatoes, roughly chopped

1/3 cup Spanish onion, roughly chopped

1/3 cup poblano pepper, stems and seeds removed, roughly chopped

1/3 cup red bell pepper, roughly chopped

1/3 cup English cucumber, roughly chopped

1 3/4 tsp kosher salt

1 cup crusty bread, crust removed, cubed

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup sherry vinegar

1 clove garlic

1 pinch cayenne pepper Group 2: Vegetables, for folding into Base Puree 1/2 cup vine-ripened tomatoes, 1/4-inch dice, seeds removed

1/4 cup poblano pepper, 1/4-inch dice, seeds removed

1/4 cup red bell pepper, 1/4-inch dice, seeds removed

1/4 cup English cucumber, 1/4-inch dice, seeds removed Instructions In a medium bowl, toss to combine 'Group 1' tomatoes, onions, poblanos, bell peppers, and cucumbers with kosher salt. Cover and keep at room temperature for a minimum of 3 hours and up to 6 hours, to allow the vegetables to macerate in the salt.

Spread bread cubes out on a sheet pan and toast at 350°F for 10 minutes, until lightly golden. Let cool slightly.

Combine all 'Group 2' diced vegetables in a medium bowl; set aside.

In another small bowl, combine olive oil and vinegar. Add toasted bread, coat well, and let soak for 10 minutes.

Pour the vinegar-oil mixture (with soaked bread) over the macerated 'Group 1' vegetables. Add garlic and cayenne. Use a blender to puree until smooth.

Strain the puree through a fine-mesh strainer or China cap into the bowl, using a ladle to work the liquid through. Discard pulp that is left behind. Fold in the 'Group 2' small diced vegetables into the soup and mix well to combine. Store in refrigerator until chilled. Can be made the night before serving.

When ready to serve, stir gazpacho to remix and ladle into chilled soup bowls. Drizzle olive oil on top and garnish with croutons for texture. Keyword Gazpacho Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Escabeche

On a list of our favorite summer recipes, you’ll always find a quick pickle recipe or two. And truth be told, during the hottest days of the season, the only heat we want on our plates is courtesy of a little hot chile. A jalapeño-infused brine lends these pickled veggies a tangy, subtly spicy flavor, without robbing them of their crunch.

bartaco Escabeche Recipe courtesy of bartaco A bright and crisp pickled veggie escabeche, with a tangy spicy brine. No ratings yet Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Appetizer Cuisine Mexican Servings 4 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Vegetables 1 large carrot, peeled, 3-inch by 1/4-inch bias cut, ridged

1/2 jalapeño, 1/4-inch half moons

1 medium yellow onion, 1/2-inch julienne

1 medium red bell pepper, 3/8-inch julienne

1 head of cauliflower florets, halved

1 whole garlic head, halved Escabeche Brine 2 cups white vinegar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp kosher salt Instructions Cut carrots on a bias.

Cut remaining vegetables by hand and combine in a deep container, set aside.

In a stock pot, bring escabeche brine to a boil. Remove from heat and pour over vegetables while still hot.

Store in refrigerator in brine for a minimum of 12 hours. Keyword Pickles Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

