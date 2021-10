With fall’s cooler temps, we’ve got cozy gatherings on the brain. Whether you’re hosting fall festivities or joining the fun as a guest, we’ve rounded up three big-batch cocktail recipes that are sure to please a crowd. Each one serves at least six people and contains quintessential fall flavors like pear, apple, cinnamon, and more. Cheers!

3 Big-Batch Fall Cocktail Recipes

Fireball Thanksgiving Punch

A boozy punch that tastes like cinnamon candies? Count us in! This Fireball Thanksgiving punch from Lisa Hatfield of Delicious Table may include a nod to Thanksgiving in the name, but it’s perfect for any cool-weather gathering. Combining apples, oranges, cinnamon, prosecco, and whiskey, this punch is delicious and its presentation is beautiful. Lisa suggests adding a few frozen apples, as these help keep your punch chilled without watering it down. And, if you’re looking for an on-theme appetizer to serve with it, Lisa suggests a fall crostini bar!

Fireball Thanksgiving Punch
Ingredients
11 cups apple cider

1 can frozen orange juice concentrate

1 bottle prosecco chilled

2 cups Fireball whiskey

5 small Granny Smith apples frozen

Ice or ice rings and frozen apples

Sliced apple halves optional garnish

Sliced orange halves optional garnish

Cinnamon sticks optional garnish

Star anise optional garnish Instructions Freeze your ice ring the night before your party. Decorate it as you wish using orange slices, cinnamon sticks, or star anise. And/or freeze a few small apples to keep the punch chilled.

Use a large punch bowl. This recipe makes 2 gallons of punch. You can also use a couple of large pitchers or a large beverage dispenser.

Pour the chilled apple cider, Fireball whiskey, orange juice concentrate, and chilled Prosecco into the bowl, pitcher, or beverage dispenser.

Add garnishes — sliced apples, oranges, cinnamon sticks, and star anise.

Serve with a ladle and glasses.

Add ice cubes, frozen apples, and ice rings.

Spiced Pear Fall Punch

This spiced pear fall punch comes from Chelsea Vetre of Chelsea Peachtree and is the ultimate fall cocktail. The perfect combination of sweet and spicy, this recipe calls for spiced rum, Grand Marnier, homemade cinnamon pear syrup, cloves, lemon, and seltzer. To elevate the cocktail further, Chelsea garnishes the punch with cinnamon sticks, lemon slices, and pear slices — cranberries and oranges work well, too! She also notes you can substitute the Grand Marnier for Triple Sec or another orange liquor.

Spiked Pear Fall Punch
Ingredients
Pear Cinnamon Simple Syrup
1½ cups water

¾ cup sugar in the raw

1 pear cut into small chunks

3-4 cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp cloves Rum Punch 1 cup spiced rum

½ cup Grand Marnier

24 oz seltzer

simple syrup

1 lemon cut into chunks Instructions Pear Cinnamon Simple Syrup Place all ingredients into a saucepan and bring to simmer. Allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes, then place in a heat-resistant glass and cool in the fridge for 5-10 minutes. (Note: Do not strain the syrup.) Rum Punch Add all ingredients to a pitcher or large bowl and mix. Add ice to ensure it is chilled.

Garnish glasses with pear slices, lemon, and cinnamon sticks.

Pomegranate Cranberry Punch

This pomegranate cranberry punch from Kate of Nibble and Dine can be made in just five minutes, and it only requires a few ingredients. Calling for champagne, orange liqueur, pomegranate juice, cranberry juice cocktail, and a few garnishes for good measure, the result is a tart yet refreshing cocktail. Kate also includes instructions and substitutes if you wish to make a non-alcoholic version. Simply swap out the champagne and liqueur for sparkling water or cider. This recipe segues beautifully into the winter holidays!

Pomegranate Cranberry Punch
Ingredients
1½ cup 100% pomegranate juice chilled

1½ cup cranberry juice cocktail chilled

1 bottle champagne or sparkling wine (for alcoholic version) chilled

¼ cup orange liqueur (for alcoholic version)

3 cups flavored sparkling water and/or sparkling cider (for non-alcoholic version) chilled

Pomegranate seeds optional garnish

Lemon slices optional garnish Instructions Alcoholic Version In a punch bowl or pitcher, mix together the pomegranate juice, cranberry juice cocktail, and orange liqueur.

Slowly pour in the champagne or sparkling wine and garnish with pomegranate seeds and lemon slices.

Serve immediately over ice. Non-alcoholic Version In a punch bowl or pitcher, mix together the pomegranate juice and cranberry juice cocktail.

Slowly pour in the flavored sparkling water and/or sparkling cider and garnish with pomegranate seeds and lemon slices.

Serve immediately over ice. Notes A few notes and tips from Kate: For the non-alcoholic version, if you want a sweeter punch, use all the sparkling cider — an entire bottle is about 3 cups. For a less sweet, more tart punch, use all the flavored sparkling water. You can also use a combination of cider and sparkling water for a well-balanced option.

If you are serving the punch in a pitcher, you only need about one lemon and about ¼-½ cup of pomegranate seeds (about ¼-½ of a pomegranate) for garnish. If you want to double the recipe and serve it in a punch bowl, you need about 3-4 lemons and between 1-1½ cups of pomegranate seeds to cover the surface.

