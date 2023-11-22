Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The 2023 Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse is a contemporary estate just steps from picturesque Chastain Park. A striking stucco entryway and an oversized steel pivot door greet guests as they enter. Once inside, plentiful windows emphasize the home’s indoor-outdoor connectivity and impressive architectural elements.

Designed by architect Castro Design Studio in partnership with builder Pradera Group, Kit Castaldo Design, landscape architect Floralis, and landscape company Live Oak Manors, the home boasts a great room with 15-foot ceilings, a full basement equipped with a lounge area, a wine room, a game room, a theater and gym, a primary suite overlooking the backyard, five bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, and a spacious backyard complete with a pool, outdoor kitchen, and fireside porch. The home’s “California cool” aesthetic features clean lines, geometric shapes, and sleek finishes.

The showhouse spotlights the work of 22 local interior designers who have transformed each of the home’s six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, all with a festive twist. Let’s take a look inside!

Barbara Westbrook’s chic family room feels simultaneously modern and traditional. Low-slung chairs covered in tapestry, eye-catching abstract artwork, and timeless accents make it an ideal gathering place for you and your loved ones.

In Brittany Cason’s dining room, timeless elegance is on full display. Exquisite Gracie wallpaper provides a lovely backdrop for an elegant holiday meal. The luxurious dining table beckons guests with its bountiful floral arrangements, silver goblets, and pretty patterned china.

Bailey Ward successfully intertwines beauty and function with her curated closet. The “hers” closet boasts sweet splashes of color mixed with brass accents and natural textures. We also adore the mixture of closed and open storage — a must when you want certain pieces displayed and others kept out of sight.

Chris Holt’s primary bedroom embraces the room’s abundance of natural light. His modern take feels contemporary yet cozy. The stark white walls provide a crisp canvas for art and accessories, and added greenery exudes holiday happiness.

Another notable area is Anna-Louise Wolfe’s outdoor living space. Outfitted in layered patterns and textures, the variety of blue shades feel cheerful yet soothing, while wicker furniture, cushioned seating areas, and throw pillows add comfort and convenience. A few steps away, glass doors and windows provide a sense of connectivity between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

This year’s showhouse showcases timeless Southern influences paired with modern West Coast design trends — and it’s definitely worth a visit!

The Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse is presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The showhouse is located at 88 Interlochen Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30342, and will be open for tours through December 10. The showhouse’s hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information, the full schedule of events, parking details, and tickets are available at atlantaholidayhome.com. General Admission and special events tickets start at $45.

All images courtesy of Lauren Chambers unless noted otherwise.

**********

Want to see more gorgeous homes from across the South? Subscribe to StyleBlueprint!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email