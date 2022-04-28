Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Mother’s Day this year falls on Sunday, May 8 — don’t miss an opportunity to treat Mom like a queen with a delicious meal made by Birmingham chefs! These local restaurants offer a Mother’s Day-approved meal and a beautiful space to enjoy it. Make your reservations now, as they fill up quickly. Here’s a roundup (in alphabetical order) of places to enjoy Mother’s Day brunch.

Where to Get Mother’s Day Brunch in Birmingham

Daniel George

2837 Culver Rd, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 871-3266

The whole family can get excited about a Mother’s Day meal at Daniel George. There’s something for everyone at this Mountain Brook gem, from grilled flank steak to shrimp and grits or buttermilk fried chicken. Mom will enjoy every last bite all way through dessert, with options like strawberry key lime tart and brownie à la mode. Make your reservation by calling (205) 871-3266.

Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen

5532 Grove Blvd, Hoover, AL 35226 • (205) 968-1408

Enjoy a flavorful Mother’s Day feast from Farrelly’s, with specials including Cornish Hen with creamy mashed potatoes and lemon-honey carrots and unique desserts like Moscato cupcakes with Chantilly cream. Reservations are required and can be made here or by calling the restaurant at (205) 968-1408.

FIVE Bar

744 29th St. S, Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 868-3841

This Mother’s Day, FIVE Bar will be serving $20 mimosa pitchers, their full brunch menu (we suggest the breakfast cheeseburger!) and live music! Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 and live music will begin at 11 a.m. each day. FIVE Bar does not take reservations so arrive early.

Habitat Feed & Social at the Grand Bohemian Hotel

2655 Lane Park Rd, Birmingham, AL 35223 • (205) 203-4745

Take Mom out to The Grand Bohemian Hotel for a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring her favorite elevated breakfast fare. The cost is $89 per person ($35 for children ages 6 to 12), and reservations can be made here or by calling the restaurant at (205) 203-4745.

Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails at the Valley Hotel

2727 18th St S, Birmingham, AL 35209 • (205) 354-0171

Spoil Mom at Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails! You can look forward to a stellar brunch menu that features all the goods — including crispy fried beignets, a savory grilled chicken sourdough sandwich, and the Birmingham benedict, which includes Bangin’ Bama Collards on a crispy white cheddar grit cake. Make a reservation here or call the restaurant at (205) 354-0171.

Lillie’s Cup Mother’s Day Tea at Arlington House & Gardens

331 Cotton Ave. SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 • (205) 780-5656

Celebrate Mom this year with Lillie’s Cup at Arlington House and Gardens. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests will enjoy a variety of loose leaf teas, sweet treats, savory tea sandwiches, and a self-guided tour of the gardens. Tickets are $55 per person ($25 for children) and can be purchased here.

Satterfield’s

3161 Cahaba Heights Rd., Birmingham, AL 35243 • (205) 969-9690

Satterfield’s, a Birmingham favorite, is hosting a special Mother’s Day brunch this year, and reservations are filling up quickly! For $35 each, guests will enjoy a small salad, fresh fruit, and a choice of delicious entrées including crispy chicken scallopini or classic shrimp and grits. Make a reservation here or call the restaurant directly at (205) 969-9690.

The Yard at Elyton Hotel

1928 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 226-9298

For $59.95 per person, enjoy a beautiful Mother’s Day brunch at The Yard, featuring a selection of delicious breakfast and lunch items including prime rib, made-to-order omelets, roasted pork tenderloin, and more. Make a reservation here or call the restaurant at (205) 226-9298.

Best wishes to all of those celebrating an influential role model in their life!

Did we miss your favorite locally-owned Mother’s Day brunch spot? Email Bailey Torkelson at [email protected].

