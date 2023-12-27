Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the StyleBlueprint stories that have resonated most with our readers. We hope these articles have ignited conversation, sparked creativity, kept you in the know on all things Birmingham, and made your year brighter. From must-try new restaurants to unique Airbnbs, here are StyleBlueprint Birmingham’s 10 most popular articles of 2023.

New Restaurants in Birmingham

Each month, we excitedly share new restaurants and concepts popping up around Birmingham. This year, we’ve shared the stories of new coffee spots, taco joints, and even a tiki-themed oasis. Make sure to bookmark this one for the next time you’re on the hunt for a new culinary adventure! Find the most recent article HERE.

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Happy Hours

Whether you’re looking to decompress after a long work day or ready to get the party going, Birmingham has plenty to offer when it comes to happy hours. We’ve organized them by day to make it easy to find your favorite watering hole. Check out the full list HERE.

10 Unique Airbnbs Just Outside of Birmingham

Sometimes, you’re itching to get out of town. And, as these charming Airbnbs prove, you won’t have to go far to experience an unforgettable weekend getaway. From an underground cave to a secluded treehouse, check out these one-of-a-kind Airbnbs just outside Birmingham. Read the full article HERE.

8 Must-Try Burgers in Birmingham

Craving a burger? This ridiculously tasty list is for you. From classic diner patties to upscale French fare and innovative creations, Birmingham has you covered when it comes to great burgers. Check out our list of must-try burgers HERE.

The Birmingham DJ Taking Off in the South

Gina Grayson got tired of hearing the same old songs when she was out and about in Birmingham, so she decided to do something about it. She became a DJ. Get to know one of this year’s FACES of Birmingham! Read the article HERE.

9 Romantic Birmingham Restaurants for Date Night

If you’re looking for the perfect date night spot, this article has got you covered! Here are nine iconic Birmingham restaurants serving up delicious food and wine with a side of romance. Check out the article HERE.

17 Must-Try Birmingham Cocktail Bars

This year, we compiled a guide to the best cocktail bars in Birmingham. From elegant speakeasy lounges to a hip underground retreat, these essential Birmingham bars offer something for every taste profile. Read the article HERE.

7 Things to Discover in Sylacauga, AL

From premier golfing and gallery hopping to crazy-good barbecue, there’s more to do in Sylacauga than you might think. Find out why this small town makes for a fun family day trip. Read the article HERE.

9 Birmingham Adult Education Classes That Inspire Creativity!

From photography to cooking classes, BHAM has a little something for everyone! Here are nine adult education classes in Birmingham to inspire your creativity, nurture new skills, and enhance your happiness. Read more HERE.

Your Guide to Mountain Brook’s Villages

Birmingham’s Mountain Brook is separated into three “villages,” each boasting a wide selection of boutiques and eateries. From fabulous retail therapy to the best places to grab a bite, here’s your guide to everything Mountain Brook has to offer! Check out the article HERE.

We are so grateful for our Birmingham readers. Wishing you a happy and healthy new year!

