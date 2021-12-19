Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Still working on crossing those final few names off your holiday shopping list? Instead of scouring the shelves last minute, opt to give the gift of an experience! Birmingham is full of opportunities for sports fans, foodies, adrenaline junkies, and folks who just never seem to take enough time for self-care. We know we’ve merely scratched the surface of all Birmingham has to offer, but we’re sharing some of our favorite ideas below in hopes of taking the pressure off these last remaining holiday shopping days!

Gift These Birmingham Experiences (No Wrapping Required!)

Give the Gift of Self-Care

For friends and family members who take on so much, without taking time for themselves, a nudge towards a little self-care (or a lot) is the perfect thoughtful gift. But then again, who wouldn’t love to experience all that Birmingham has to offer by way of beauty and wellness?

RELATED: Gift These Southern Experiences (No Wrapping Required!)

Give the Gift of Competition

Allow your loved ones to nurture their competitive spirit with tickets or season passes to their sport of choice, or a gift certificate for a fun night of competition with friends.

The World Games are coming to Birmingham in Summer 2022! For athletes and hobby spectators alike, tickets to The World Games are the ultimate holiday gift.

For basketball fans, consider Birmingham Squadron game tickets or season passes.

UAB offers great ticket packages for all of their sports, including football season passes.

Birmingham boasts a long list of public golf courses, but we’re told Oxmoor Valley on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail is a fantastic option for gifting.

Bowlero in Riverview is a bowling alley and then some. The space also has arcade games, billiards tables, swanky lounge seating, and a full menu of food, beer, and cocktails.

Give the Gift of the Arts

Birmingham is full of opportunities for cultural enrichment — visual arts, live music, theater, and more.

Give the Gifts of Dining and Drinking

Birmingham continues to make a name for itself as a Southern foodie destination. As such, there are plenty of food-and-drink experiences to be had around town, from tours and tastings to ultra-luxe dining opportunities. Some of our favorite ideas for gifting this season:

RELATED: 6 New Birmingham Restaurants Open Now or Coming Soon

Give the Gift of Adventure

For the adventure enthusiasts on your holiday list, consider some of Birmingham’s outdoor offerings and adrenaline-pumping activities.

For friends and family with a serious need for speed, there’s no better gift than the Porsche Track Experience. It’s a luxe, bucket-list-level experience for car enthusiasts.

Civil Axe Throwing offers one- and two-hour axe-throwing sessions. This is a great activity for groups.

For indoor rock climbing adventures to be enjoyed in any season, look to Birmingham Boulders or High Point Climbing.

And, for the outdoor enthusiasts who prefer their adventure without the adrenaline, consider tickets or memberships to the Birmingham Zoo or the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Give the Gift of or a Staycation!

Whether you’re gifting newlyweds, new parents, or old friends celebrating an anniversary, a relaxing staycation is a gift that simply cannot be beaten. (Unless, perhaps, you’re willing to throw in free babysitting to sweeten the deal.) Check out this list of eight Birmingham boutique hotels that are definitely worth a stay.

Happy holidays, Birmingham! Here’s to making memories!

**********

For more Birmingham gift ideas, check out our Luxe Loves and 35 Gifts Under $50 guides!