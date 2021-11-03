Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Typically, we publish this gift guide AFTER Thanksgiving. Not this year. Shopping needs to be done NOW in case you haven’t heard about the ongoing supply chain issues. But, you don’t have to break the bank buying the perfect gift for everyone on your list. From holiday home decor and edible delights to fashionable finds and gifts for the whole family, we’ve put together the ultimate Birmingham holiday gift guide filled with ideal gifts and gadgets for all the special people in your life. Best of all? Each item is $50 or less. Happy shopping, Magic City!

35 Gifts Under $50: Your 2021 Birmingham Holiday Gift Guide

GET THEM IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Fun ornaments

Who doesn’t love a fun new ornament to add to the tree each year? You always remember who gave you your favorite ornaments, so it’s a gift that will remind your loved ones how much you mean to them year after year. We adore these fun ornaments from A’mano. And, you likely need a couple things from this home store for your own holiday gatherings, so it’s a perfect stop this time of year. Or, shop A’mano online!

Dip dish set

Have a hostess on your shopping list? Gift them this set of adorable dip dishes so they have the perfect small serving bowls to use as they host parties throughout the season. These can also be used for trinkets or for holding special jewelry. Find this trio for $22 at Wrapsody.

Metallic wreath

Gift a bit of sparkle this holiday season. We love how this wreath shines with its metallic branches and bright bulbs. This will bring the perfect touch of glitz and glamour to any home this holiday season. Find it for $48 at The Mercantile by Miller.

Commemorative 2021 ornament

Create a lasting memory by gifting this adorable ‘2021’ ornament. Whether the recipient got engaged or married, welcomed a child, or started a new job over the past year, this ornament will make them smile every year when they put it on the tree. Find it for $24 at Lamb’s Ears.

Holiday candle

‘Tis the season for special holiday scents, and Deep South Luxury has worked tirelessly to perfect their signature Christmas fragrances. Made right here in Alabama, these slow-burning candles make for the perfect holiday gift. Find them for $15 each at Deep South Luxury.

Santa earrings

Spread the holiday cheer with some fun and festive earrings! Seriously, how cute are these? Wrap them with a bottle of your favorite wine for an adorable hostess gift, or gift them on their own as a stocking stuffer. However you decide to gift these earrings, make sure to also grab a pair for yourself — big statement earrings are IN! Find them for $34 at The Cottage Basket.

Doormat

Deck the halls from the outside in! This durable doormat will look perfect as you welcome family and friends into your home this holiday season. Plus it will keep debris from getting inside, too. Find it for $50 at SB Shop.

Paperwhite kits

Shop at any of the area’s Leaf & Petal stores and grab pre-packaged paperwhite kits, ready for forcing. Paperwhites make beautiful holiday decor as there is nothing like blooming bulbs in the dead of winter! At $16.99 to $19.99, these make wonderful gifts for everyone on your list.

HEALTH, BEAUTY & FASHION

Keychain wallet

Known for its beautiful handcrafted leather goods, Hide & Hunter is at the top of every fashionista’s wish list this holiday season. This mint embossed keychain wallet makes for the perfect stocking stuffer or gift basket addition, and it comes in several colors and designs. Find it for $35 at Hide & Hunter, one of the Mercantile on Morris’ newest shops.

At-home facial experience

Does someone in your life deserve a spa day? Treat them to one of Leahlani’s best-selling mask treatments, the Mermaid Mask. Your recipient will enjoy the relaxing and illuminating power of this unique, enriched mask. “I love this mask because it is a great all-around mask that detoxifies without stripping your skin since it’s honey-based, and it leaves your skin with the best glow,” says Made Simple Living owner Kate Zills. Find this mask for $42 at Made Simple Living.

Clay earrings

Earrings are a girl’s best friend … or something along those lines. Polymer clay earrings, in particular, are having a moment right now, and we are definitely here for it. These gorgeous wishbone-style earrings are the perfect gift for the trendy gal in your life. Find them for $28 each at Bonny Bee Designs.

Body satin

From trying new products to searching for an unexpected gem, we love keeping up with the latest and greatest in the skincare world. If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys doing the same, grab one of these nourishing body satin oils to make her holiday extra beautiful. This oil is great for those who enjoy natural, hydrating skincare, especially during the drying winter months. Find this for $44 at Botanikō Skin at Pepper Place.

Camo earrings

For the gal who just can’t get enough camo – and there are plenty of them! – these camo earrings made by local company Holland & Birch are just the gift you’re looking for. Available in a variety of styles, there is a camo earring here that she will love! Find these from $32 to $38 at Holland & Birch, or order online.

Birmingham T-shirt

Share the Magic City love this Christmas with this heathered T-shirt featuring Birmingham’s signature “It’s Nice To Have You In Birmingham” phrase. Available in sizes small through 3XL and in children’s sizes as well, you can find it for $24 at Yellowhammer Creative.

FOR THE FOODIE

Italian gift box

Mama mia! There’s nothing better than fresh spices and aged oils, and there’s no one in the Magic City that does those better than Mountain Brook Olive Company. Gift the foodie you love this Italian-inspired gift box, and you’ll have a friend for life. This special gift set includes a small or medium bottle of oil as well as pasta, Italian seasoning, and your choice of a classic or holiday-themed dipping plate. Find this starting at $42 at Mountain Brook Olive Company.

Fresh-baked pie

If you’re attending a holiday party this year, don’t come empty-handed, and don’t spend hours in the kitchen! Simply order a mouthwatering, freshly baked pie from Continental Bakery. Baked with Granny Smith apples inside a handmade butter crust, this Sour Cream Apple Pie will become a staple for your holiday season. Order yours for $33 from Continental Bakery.

Alabama hot sauces

Spice things up this holiday season with Alabama Sunshine, which just released its “Warm Gestures” gift set in time for Christmas. This pack includes eight of Alabama Sunshine’s most beloved hot sauces, including our favorite, Jalapeño Green. Find the set of mini sauces for $16.50 at Alabama Sunshine.

Alabama Peanut Co. gift set

Looking for a gourmet gift that’s both Southern and salty? We’ve got just the thing. Made on historic Morris Avenue, shop Alabama Peanut Co.‘s three-pound gift bag with your choice of original hot roasted, salt-roasted, or Cajun-roasted peanuts. Better yet, they are packaged in a large Southern & Salty APCo. burlap bag that’s screen-printed right here in the Magic City – all for just $25. To slide in right at $50, how about adding this fun ball cap, also $25, and make it a gift set?! Shop in person or online.

O’Henry’s coffee

One of Birmingham’s most beloved coffee shops, O’Henry’s, is honoring another local landmark, Homewood’s 18th Street star. Every year, a beautiful star lights up the busiest street in downtown Homewood and brings Christmas cheer to all who see it. Grab the Homewood Star blend, a light roast with touches of milk chocolate and fruit, from O’Henry’s for $17.49. You can also pair it with this specialty mug, $22, for an extra touch.

Chocolate bar set

Wrapped delicately with a beautiful bow, this chocolate bar set makes for the sweetest gift. From hostesses to teachers, everyone will appreciate this thoughtful box of treats. Handcrafted right here in Birmingham, these chocolates will be at the top of everyone’s wish list for years to come. Find it for $36 at Chocolatá.

Gift basket

Sweet home Alabama! When we spotted this Taste of Alabama basket, complete with tasty snacks from around the state, we knew we had to gift it. With Priester’s pecans and peanut brittle, roasted peanuts, Golden Eagle caramel corn, chocolate chip cookies, and fresh cheese straws, you just may outdo Santa Claus himself this year. Find this gift basket for $45 at Alabama Goods.

Food truck gift card

If there’s someone on your list who is notoriously hard to shop for, gift them something they’ll really use this year. This gift card can be redeemed at 17 local Birmingham food trucks at any time. Some of the food trucks included are Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Bendy’s Cookies and Ice Creams, MELT, and many more. Find this, starting at $5, at Instagift.

FOR FAMILY & FRIENDS

For her

If you have a mom, an aunt, a niece, or a daughter on your list who is particularly hard to shop for, look no further than this subscription box from Shop Bijou BHM. Choose from four different styles and age ranges to create the perfect box of accessory surprises delivered right to their door each quarter. Order the box for $50 at Shop Bijou BHM.

For the plant enthusiast

If you have someone on your list with a green thumb, they need a membership to Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Benefits include free or discounted admission to 300+ botanical gardens across North America, 10% off at participating nurseries and garden shops, special access and discounts for select classes, summer camps and events, free general admission to Antiques at the Gardens, and much more. Gift a membership, starting at $50, here.

For the new mom

We all know new moms especially need some TLC! Surprise a new mom this holiday season with a thoughtful gift she can use for months to come. This pre-wrapped set includes a ylang-ylang body lotion bar and a lavender and tea tree lip balm. Find the set for $15 at Cradle + Bee.

For the art lover

These sweet original pieces of art are made by Carrie Pittman and they are great for the holidays. Beyond decor, they can express both love or sympathy. Little angels watching over us all. And, knowing each is unique makes it that much more special. Find these for $40 at Carrie’s store, Canvas, recently opened in Homewood.

For the collegiate

Dry dorm room air? Not anymore! Gift the college student in your life with a personal humidifier. Complete with a chic design, this skin-saving tool will fit any room’s aesthetic and provide great benefits, too. This humidifier also doubles as a nightlight with a built-in lamp. Find it for $38 at Dorm Decor.

For the pet lover

Don’t leave out man’s best friend this holiday season! Treat your favorite pup to a holiday gift basket made just for them. This gift set includes a Bowser beer and cigar from 3 Busy Dogs, a peanut butter or carob lollipup from Claudia’s Canine Bakery, a peanut butter pretzel, two holiday cookies, and a coupon for a free ice cream from Fetch! Find this for $21.99 at Fetch.

For new homeowners

If you know someone who recently moved into a new home, treat them to a custom return address stamp they can use for years to come. Include this in a gift basket or with your favorite bottle of champagne as they deck their new halls this year. Find this for $45 from Gracefully Made Art.

For him

Have you visited Mountain Brook’s newest outdoor and sporting goods store? Tom Beckbe, the new “it” brand to wear around town, is your one-stop shop for gifts for the outdoor enthusiasts in your life. Available in three colors, this comfortable cotton hat with a leather logo will become a staple piece in his closet. Find it for $49 at Tom Beckbe.

For the beer lover

Thanks to all the amazing breweries in town, it’s definitely not hard to drink local. Grab this pint glass for a friend while you celebrate the season (and all of your favorite local brews). Cheers! Find this glass for $14.99 or a set of two for $25 at 1918 Design Company.

For the person who prizes a beautiful home

If you don’t follow Velvet Linen on Instagram, you’re missing out! Each day, you’ll enjoy the animal, gardening, cooking, and design adventures that take place on this five-acre plot of land. And, the backdrop to it all is the lovely architecture and interiors of Brooke and Steve Giannetti on their “Patina Farm.” It’s all beautifully captured in this book, first published in 2016. But, something about these pandemic days has made this book all the sweeter — and a perfect addition to any coffee table. Find it, and an assortment of gorgeous coffee table books for $40 at Stock & Trade (They have new books continuing to come in, adding even more to their inventory!)

SPREAD THE ALABAMA LOVE

Magic City notepad

Have a lover of the Magic City on your list this holiday season? Think outside of the box with this custom Magic City notepad. We love the added touch of personalization at the bottom, as it makes this gift feel intentional and well-thought-out. Starting at $14, find it at Weezie B. Designs.

Tote bag

This cute tote bag features some of the most prominent foods from our great state, making it the perfect tote for perusing our local farmers’ markets. It also makes a great hostess gift — just roll it up and tie it with a bow. Or, use the bag as your gift bag and make the gift inside twice as nice! Find it for $10 at Stately Made.

Birmingham map print

Support local Magic City artists by purchasing this beautiful watercolor print of Birmingham’s most iconic landmarks. This original 8-by-10-inch print comes with a matte that will fit in an 11-by-14-inch frame. Find it for $25 at Sarias Creates.

Enjoy a joyous holiday season — and happy shopping!

**********

