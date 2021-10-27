Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Whether it’s morning, noon, or night, the Birmingham food scene never sleeps. With new food trucks, restaurants, and bars opening each month, there’s no better time than the present to check out all that Birmingham’s best chefs and mixologists have to offer. When you’re parched, you might not think to quench your thirst from a bar on wheels — but you should! Here’s a roundup of some of the Magic City’s most unique (and delicious) beverage trucks.

Coffee Trucks

Making mornings brighter and more bangin’ than ever before, Bangin’ Breakfast is bringing your breakfast favorites and piping hot coffee to your neighborhood or local event. Whether you just need a little caffeine buzz to start your workday, or you’re in the mood for a full breakfast featuring their famous Waffle On A Stick, you’ll want to try out this food truck sooner rather than later. See where they’ll be rolling up each day on their Facebook page.

Whatever your caffeinated drink of choice, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck has a delicious coffee for you. Add in flavors, customize with your preferred milk option, and have your drink made just how you like it. They also offer seasonal specialty drinks that are sure to get you in a festive mood. Hosting a special party or want to treat guests or a bridal party on your wedding day? This coffee truck is available for private events! See their weekly schedule on Facebook or Instagram.

Since opening in July 2021, Whole Latte Drip has quickly become a fan favorite. This coffee truck is brewing up delicious lattes, coffees, frappes, hot chocolates, and more. You can find them at local events, food truck parks, and parked downtown by large office buildings and schools such as UAB and the library. See where they’re headed next on their Facebook page.

Mobile Bars

Serving Birmingham private events the best beer, wine, Prosecco, and signature cocktails on tap, Betty, the tiny truck of Bubbles & Brews Bham, is a must-have vendor. No matter what type of event you’re hosting, Betty will definitely be the star of the show! Check availability and book Betty for your next special event here.

Are you looking for a beverage truck that offers the best of both worlds? Pour Birmingham is for you. Serving coffee and cocktails at special events around the Magic City, Pour Birmingham has an adorable camper that is sure to wow your guests! Secure Pour Birmingham for your next event here.

Creating a custom bar menu for life’s special events is the perfect personal touch. From corporate functions to weddings and birthday celebrations, Magic City Mini Bar has made a splash in the special events industry this past year, and for good reason. Bonita, the name of Magic City Mini Bar’s truck, brings a surprising and fun element to any event! Book Bonita the mini-bar truck online here or by emailing [email protected].

Cheers, Birmingham!

