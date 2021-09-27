Over the past few years, Birmingham has seen an incredible growth of businesses, restaurants, and residential areas, with no signs of slowing down. Mercantile on Morris, developed by Orchestra Partners & Creature, is a multi-use development featuring luxury apartments, retail space, restaurants, and more. With 47 residential units and more than 14,000 square feet of retail space, Mercantile on Morris is revitalizing this historic stretch of Morris Avenue like never before. Here’s your glance at what you can expect at this new downtown destination.

What to Expect at Mercantile on Morris

Cannella Gelato: Searching for a sweet treat? Cannella Gelato & Café is back and better than ever. Originally located inside the Brookwood Mall, this authentic artisanal Gelateria is bringing their hand-crafted gelato and sorbet to the Mercantile on Morris. Everything used to make their decadent gelato is made in-house with fresh, seasonal ingredients. The opening date has yet to be announced, but we’ll be keeping an eye out in the coming weeks.

Pizza Grace: You can never have too many great pizza spots! Pizza Grace, an artisan pizza restaurant known for its out-of-this-world dough, is opening its doors in early November. With a heavy focus on vegetarian offerings and seasonal ingredients, Pizza Grace will definitely become a staple to the Magic City food scene. Make plans for takeout or casually dine-in at the Mercantile on Morris this winter!

Hide & Hunter: Hide & Hunter, a handcrafted and upcycled leather goods brand founded in 2013, is bringing its one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bags, luggage, and accessories to downtown Birmingham. This location at Mercantile on Morris is now open and is Hide & Hunter’s flagship store. Just in time for holiday shopping, they’re offering some of the most unique, high-quality goods you could hope for.

Scott Miller Projects: Art lovers, this one is for you. Scott Miller Projects, an art gallery featuring beautiful work by local, national, and international artists, opened its doors in June. A collector of 30 years, Scott Miller has a deep passion for art – from building his own stunning collection to helping find homes for iconic art collections throughout the world. This gallery is a must-visit stop at Mercantile on Morris.

LIFELYLES Gifts & Interiors: Coming soon to Mercantile on Morris is Lifelyles, a brand created by Peyton C. Lyles. This gift and interiors boutique will provide a wide range of goods including unique gifts, home decor, and environmentally friendly goods. We can’t wait to see this eclectic shop come to life on Morris Avenue!

Bridge + Root: A new men’s shop, Bridge + Root is now open to serve the fashionable men of the Magic City. Specializing in “uniqueness, authenticity, and quality,” Bridge + Root sells trending styles and timeless pieces. The knowledgeable staff is happy to help educate shoppers on the how-to’s in men’s fashion, so stop in and refresh your wardrobe just in time for the new season.

Ready to call Mercantile on Morris your home sweet home? There are several retail and apartments spaces still available for lease. For more information, email [email protected]. Welcome to the Magic City, Mercantile on Morris!

