Fall has officially arrived — along with fall trends we can’t get enough of, including cozy layers, earthy color palettes, and of course, the first days of sweater season. In this month’s edition of FINDS, we’ve got you covered, from fashion for you and the kiddos to the perfect serving platter, luxury skincare, and a versatile necklace. Take a look!

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Transitional dress

Elle Birmingham in Mountain Brook has a whole host of fall looks in stock, but our eyes were drawn to this Hale Bob gold beauty dress, which retails for $271. It can be dressed down for game days, or dressed up for showers and cocktail parties. Pair it with booties and gold hoops that can also be found at Elle Birmingham, and you’ve got a versatile look that’s perfect for transitional early-fall weather.

On-trend: Camel coats

Ultra-versatile camel-colored coats continue to be an outerwear trend this fall, and Monkee’s of Mountain Brook has the perfect coat to spruce up your closet. This open coat is $148 — we guarantee you’ll get plenty of use out of it this season, and into the colder winter months.

RELATED: What to Wear to Fall Events

Neutral turtlenecks are hot, too

Also massively on-trend this fall are turtlenecks, especially form-fitting ones — and this ATM modal turtleneck at B. Prince in Mountain Brook hits on that trend and comes in this essential neutral green. Great on its own or for layering, this turtleneck is one of the softest ones we’ve found and sells for $195.

A pop of color

While we love a good neutral this time or year, a pop of color every now and then is essential. We love this red floral-smocked dress at Milla in Mountain Brook, which we found for $94.

Sweater season

Finally, the cooler weather is allowing us to indulge in our sweater obsession. First up? This Varley Matteson top from Eleven Eleven Clothiers for $128 — a perfect pullover for fall and winter, easily dressed up or down. This deep shade of cranberry will see more than its fair share of use during the holidays!

A jacket for multiple seasons in one day

The early days of fall — jacket weather in the morning, definitely not jacket weather in the afternoon, and then jacket weather again in the evening. That’s why we love this piece from Mia Moda Boutique in Vestavia Hills. It’s a great layer for confounding up-and-down temperatures. This open-front jacket with a shawl collar and dropped shoulders retails for $89.

FOR THE HOME

A bowl for every occasion

This carved rectangle dough bowl is unbelievably versatile year-round, but we especially love it for fall. For a splash of seasonal decor, fill each vessel with fresh fall produce like apples, pears, and persimmons — or longer-lasting mini pumpkins and gourds — and place it on a banquette or dining table. Alternatively, this rustic wood is a great aesthetic for fall gatherings and elevated tailgates, ideal for serving appetizers! This one is available at The Mercantile by Miller for $89.

Let the light in

As the season forges on and the days get shorter and shorter, what better time is there to splurge on a gorgeous lamp? We like this Poldina pro mini lamp in silver from ALKMY in Mountain Brook, which we found for $299. The rechargeable battery-operate lamp holds its charge for up to nine hours!

A platter that takes pride in Alabama

The Cottage Basket in Homewood always delivers when it comes to home decor with a little state pride added into the mix, and this white platter in the shape of the state of Alabama is no exception. We anticipate serving many game-day appetizers on this ceramic platter, which sells for $38.

FOR THE KIDS

A fresh fall look for her

Mon Ami in Mountain Brook keeps kiddos stylish in any season, and fall is no exception. This heart cheetah green dress, which we found for $94, is perfect for the little girl in your life and is made of chiffon with a high neck, ruffles, and a heart print.

He wants to look sharp, too

Okay, we admit it — we’re in love with Dear Emmaline in Vestavia Hills for kids. There are a plethora of stores that make sure our little girls look stylish, but we especially love Dear Emmaline, because this shop looks out for our little boys, too — and we love this fuchsia striped pullover for fall, which also comes in red, light pink, green, and royal blue for $28.

GIFTS

Give the gift of high-quality skincare

One of Mountain Brook’s newest boutiques, The Atelier, is home to some of the best cosmetics and skincare you can find in the Birmingham area. In the past, we’d have to pay shipping costs for top-line brands like Augustinus Bader, but no more! The Augustinus Bader line is stocked in full force at The Atelier — along with other luxury brands — but we recommend the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, which you can get for $170. It will last you about a month, and your skin will never be the same — a perfect gift for anyone looking to dramatically improve their complexion.

RELATED: Snail Slime + 5 Other Weird Skincare Ingredients

Gold necklace

Looking to give a gift to a girlfriend that goes with everything? Try the Melissa necklace from ExVoto Vintage in Mountain Brook, which makes a statement and retails for $159. This 18K gold-plated necklace features a vintage chain and goes with any fall hue you can think of. Plus, a portion of all ExVoto Vintage sales goes to The Cure Starts Now Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer Research.

Personalized stationery

Nothing beats a handwritten note — especially when it’s written on beautiful stationery. Give the gift of a thoughtful message, or gift a set of personalized stationery to the newlyweds in your life. SB Shop offers various options for the holidays, because it’s never too early to start planning! Find Claire, Delaney, Robin, and Madeline sets from Darby Cards for $39 each.

Sorority cups

Whether you’re buying these for a collegiate sorority member or an alum, these sorority cups – for only $5! – are perfect for any tailgate or backyard barbecue. We found them at B. Bayer & Co. in Homewood.

Happy shopping, Birmingham!

**********

Want more great local finds? Follow us on Instagram, or get out and explore the city with our SB App! Download it … it’s free!!