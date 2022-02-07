Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

If you prefer a hearty start to your day, you’re in the right place. The Birmingham food scene has plenty to offer come breakfast time, including more mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches than we know what to do with. We’re barely scratching the surface, but you’ll find several delicious options here to satisfy even the most formidable of early morning appetites. You’ll see many of the usual suspects on this list: eggs, cheese, biscuits, bagels … plus plenty of fried chicken. Take a look!

7 Mouthwatering Breakfast Sandwiches in BHAM

The Yard Birmingham | Spicy Fried Chicken Biscuit

1928 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 226-9298

Breakfast hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

During breakfast service at The Yard, the Spicy Fried Chicken Biscuit is an absolute must. One of their housemade biscuits is dressed up with a generous layer of jalapeño pimento cheese and topped with a spicy fried chicken breast. And, it’s served with a side of crisp salad greens tossed in a champagne vinaigrette — because balance is everything.

Crestline Bagel | Egg and Cheese

Mountain Brook: 66-B Church Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35213 • (205) 871-4583

Cahaba Heights: 4117 Crosshaven Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243 • (205) 407-4583

Downtown: 1500 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 844-4583

Hours vary by location

With three locations around Birmingham, Crestline Bagel makes landing an epic breakfast sandwich super convenient (and super delicious). They offer a range of options from a simple topping of cream cheese or peanut butter to hearty wraps and bagel sandwiches piled high with your choice of meat, cheese, eggs, and veggies. This classic egg-and-cheese combo on an ‘everything’ bagel is truly a thing of beauty.

BLUEROOT | Maple Prosciutto Toast

Pepper Place: 2829 2nd Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 502-7000

Mountain Brook: 2822 Petticoat Lane, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 224-9000

Hours vary by location

While not technically a sandwich, we’ll call this Maple Prosciutto Toast from BLUEROOT an open-faced variation. On Saturdays, seek out this menu option at either of their locations for a seriously savory treat: smashed soft boiled eggs, prosciutto, and maple-black pepper drizzle, all served up on toasted bread from local favorite Bandit Patisserie.

Maple Street Biscuit Company | The Squawking Goat

2801 18th Street S., Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 414-0999

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another must-try fried chicken biscuit in Birmingham is The Squawking Goat, served at Maple Street Biscuit Company and so widely renowned that it’s been featured on Food Network. If you love the combination of cheese and pepper jelly, this is the breakfast sammie for you. It features a flaky biscuit that can barely contain a crispy fried chicken breast and a fried goat cheese medallion, smothered in spicy-sweet house-made pepper jelly.

Homewood Bagel Co. | Meat & Cheese Bagel

2907 Central Ave., Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 769-6131

Hours: Monday + Wednesday through Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Tuesday

Another local favorite bagel spot, Homewood Bagel Co. is serving up a wide variety of house-made bagels and spreads, both sweet and savory. But, when we’re really hungry, we’re looking for something with a little more meat on its bones. This particular offering is topped with a hefty combination of sausage, bacon, turkey, and cheese, all sandwiched between two halves of a bacon-cheddar bagel.

Hero Doughnuts & Buns | Jalapeño Kolache

Homewood: 3027 Central Avenue, Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 623-1017

Parkside: 1701 1st Ave. S., Suite 135, Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 558-8011

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While Hero serves up a variety of breakfast buns — some served more traditionally between two halves of a bun — the kolaches seem to be a standout among the local breakfast crowd. Hero makes its kolaches with Conecuh smoked sausage and American cheese, wrapped in brioche bread dough (jalapeños optional). This one is a go-to for kids and grown-ups alike.

Seeds Coffee Co. | Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Biscuit

174 Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, AL 35209 • (205) 259-6405

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday

Seeds Coffee Co. serves tasty biscuit sandwiches daily until 11 a.m., but this one right here — she’s special. The Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Biscuit is a regular weekend offering at Seeds Coffee. (Keep an eye on their social media for Biscuit Day announcements and giveaways!) Hattie B’s has been a Nashville Hot Chicken institution for years and boasts only a handful of locations outside of Tennessee, one of which is right here in Birmingham.

Bon appétit, Birmingham!

Looking for more delicious spots to try in the ‘ham? Check out our article, New Restaurants in Birmingham, updated monthly!