Though we love shopping at our favorite local small businesses year-round, Small Business Saturday marks the one day entirely dedicated to it! Plus, many of these businesses are extending the fun beyond November 27 by hosting holiday open houses, too. Check out this rundown of all the amazing deals and offerings from your go-to spots to find gifts for everyone on your list.

Small Business Saturday Sales & Holiday Open Houses in Nashville

Apropos Day Spa

95 White Bridge Rd., Ste. 506, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 297-0087

Apropos Day Spa celebrates Small Business Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with buy-one-get-one-half-price on all Total Balance shea body butter and sugar scrubs, Pure Control Cleanser, toner, and moisturizer. You can also receive special pricing on packages in-person or via phone or email. Apropos is also introducing Dream Tone Body Treatment to tone abs, arms, glutes, and hamstrings (one 30-minute session is the equivalent of 20,000 sit-ups or squats!) as well as Dream Body and Face Sculpting, which uses radiofrequency to tighten and tone the face, neck, arm, abs, hips, thighs, back, and knees. Plus, all in-person and online shoppers are entered to win a free Dream Tone Treatment (a $350 value). (Note: Online purchases are available until 11 p.m.)

Bennett Galleries Nashville

2104 Crestmoor Rd., Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 297-3201

Artist Scott E. Hill is featured at Bennett Galleries Nashville through the end of the year, and the official launch of his residency takes place on Small Business Saturday. While the gallery does not plan to host a reception, you can still tour and view the gallery online.

EB Skin

2405 Crestmoor Rd., Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 314-4800

To celebrate Small Business Saturday, EB Skin, Nashville’s premier boutique skin studio, hosts a specially curated holiday shopping experience that highlights local women in business offering skincare products, handmade jewelry, specialty wines, gift boxes, and more. Plus, attendees can enjoy 15% off all skincare, including Alumier MD and Sorella Apothecary, gift card specials, and door-buster giveaways. Event vendors include McVea Designs, Nashville City Collection, ONEHOPE Wine, The Meanest Flower, and more. A portion of proceeds from the event benefits End Slavery Tennessee, and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Epergne

6592 TN-100, Ste. 100, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 840-6341

Epergne plans to host two special trunk shows this month to help with all of your holiday shopping needs. Join them on Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a Kinross Cashmere trunk show. You can also peruse goodies from Jennifer Miller Jewelry on Tuesday, December 14, from noon to 5 p.m., and again on Wednesday, December 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

E+ROSE Wellness Company

Wedgewood-Houston: 610 Merritt Ave., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 915-2734

The Gulch: 1201 Demonbreun St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 200-7684

Brentwood: 700 Old Hickory Blvd., Ste. 203, Brentwood, TN 37027 • (615) 678-8364

The 505: 501 Church St. (corner of 5th and Church in the 505 Building), Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 942-6521

Fourth Capital: 10 Lea Ave., Ste. 150, Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 873-4550

If you find yourself in need of some fuel during your shopping excursions, E+ROSE Wellness Company has you covered. To celebrate Small Business Saturday, they’re launching a specialty holiday superfood smoothie bowl: The Grinch Bowl. Featuring refreshing peppermint, creamy cashew butter, and crunchy cacao nibs, you don’t want to miss out on this seasonal treat. The Wedgewood-Houston, Gulch, Brentwood, and 505 locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Fourth Capital location is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Their juice cleanses also make a great gift for wellness-conscious loved ones!)

Freshie & Zero

1201 4th Ave. S., Ste. 103, Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 669-4058

Taking place both online and in-store, Freshie & Zero‘s Small Business Saturday sale includes 10% off all of their products in addition to double rewards points. Plus, you can receive free first-class shipping on all online orders over $10. As if that wasn’t enough, visit the store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive a free reusable tote with each purchase (while supplies last). Plus, each purchase you make in-store enters you in a giveaway to win a Freshie & Zero gift basket.

Interior Anthology

1250 Old Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37069 • (615) 920-5501

Head to the Interior Anthology Emporium on Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy 25% off everything in stock, including artisan home decor, European hardwoods, and Farrow & Ball paint and wallpaper. Note that this offer excludes fine art.

Little Gourmand

Green Hills: 2209 Bandywood Dr., Ste. D, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 522-7134

Berry Hill: 717 Craighead St., Berry Hill, TN 37204 • (615) 522-7134

To celebrate Small Business Saturday, Little Gourmand is slated to reveal its 2021 Christmas Yule Logs and offer complimentary tastings. You can also join them on Thursday, December 2, for their holiday open house, which will include wine and hot tea on offer, and special in-store discounts.

Margaret Ellis Jewelry

2809 Bransford Ave., Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 255-3255

Through Monday, November 29, Margaret Ellis Jewelry (ME) will host its Thanksgiving Flash Sale in-store and online. To see the special offers and deals, sign up for the ME Insider email. In addition to the flash sale, the jewelry studio hosts its in-person Once-A-Year Sample Sale on Friday, December 3, beginning at 9 a.m. Attendees can save up to 75% on classic ME favorites, unique tweaks, and one-of-a-kind pieces. The sale continues online and in-studio through Sunday, January 2 — or until everything is gone! The sale goes live online at noon on Friday, December 3. ME will also host Open Studio Saturdays on December 4 and 18 from noon until 4 p.m.

SVM Boutique

405 11th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 290-0023

Stop by SVM Boutique between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday to shop everything from tops, bottoms, outerwear, and, of course, their signature denim jackets. When you spend $25 or more, you’ll receive a free gift card!

Ona Skincare

East Nashville: 1013 Fatherland St., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 810-8785

Belle Meade: 6592 TN-100, Ste. 1, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 810-8785

Have a skincare fanatic in your life? Gift them top-of-the-line skincare products this holiday season. Ona Skincare’s holiday open house takes place on Tuesday, December 14, at their East Nashville location and Thursday, December 16, at their Belle Meade location. In addition to receiving a goodie bag, attendees will also enjoy small bites and drinks. Open house hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations.

Woo Skincare + Cosmetics

2154 Bandywood Dr., Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 383-2170

For every $1 spent at Woo Skincare + Cosmetics on Small Business Saturday, you receive 10% back to spend in January! Plus, Woo Skincare is part of the Bandywood Holiday Open House. Stop by on Thursday, December 2, for happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Or visit them between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4, to participate in two raffle drawings. Attendees are entered to win with their purchase.

Happy shopping!

