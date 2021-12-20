Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s Christmas morning. The stockings are empty, the gifts are unwrapped, and everyone is starving. Now what? After a full round of festivities, you might be dreading the idea of getting back into the kitchen to prepare another meal. Whether you’re looking to leave the preparation in someone else’s hands, or it’s simply your family tradition to gather at a local restaurant on Christmas Day, we’ve got you covered. Here are nine local restaurants serving up the goods on December 25. Now, we can truly relax and enjoy the holiday!

SB TIP: We recommend making reservations well in advance (as in, immediately), as many of these restaurants fill up fast!

Carne Mare

300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000

Christmas Day Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The newest Nashville restaurant from James Beard Award-winning Chef Andrew Carmellini, Carne Mare, is a contemporary Italian chophouse that will leave you full and fantastically satisfied. Fortunately, Carne Mare is opening early for dining on Christmas Day, with a regular à la carte menu as well as a beautiful black truffle-stuffed Guinea hen with cherry agrodolce or a perfectly prepared prime filet Rossini with seared foie gras and Madeira jus. You can make reservations HERE.

Drusie & Darr

231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 244-3121

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Drusie and Darr, The Hermitage Hotel’s brand spanking new fine-dining destination from famed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is helping us celebrate Christmas Day in style. You can anticipate an exquisite, three-course prix fixe menu for $118 per person. It features fresh tagliatelle pasta with black truffles, a rack of lamb with smoked chili glaze, and broccoli rabe. There’s also a traditional Buche de Noel for dessert. An à la carte menu is also available, and you can make reservations HERE.

The Dutch

300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000

Christmas Day Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.

Chef Andrew Carmellini is a busy man, and he’s certainly doing his best to keep us relaxed and well-fed this Christmas! As if the incredible menu at Carne Mare weren’t enough, you can head to his second restaurant at the W Nashville, The Dutch. Make selections from the à la carte menu, or indulge in the festive holiday special — a pan-roasted pheasant with collard greens and black truffle jus. You can make reservations HERE.

Ellington’s

401 Union St 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 988-7333

Christmas Day Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All is merry and bright at Ellington’s, where you can enjoy a three-course Christmas Day feast for $69 per person. Choose one item per course, with starter options like tomato basil soup with crispy onions or endive and arugula salad with pickled shallots and poached egg. For entrées, Ellington’s is serving up herb-roasted lamb, ginger-glazed duck confit, ratatouille, and roasted red pepper petite filet. Save room for dessert, a choice of cinnamon profiteroles or peppermint bark cake. If you’re still looking for even more merriment, head to the Misfit Bar pop-up in the penthouse suite for cocktails and Christmas shenanigans. You can make dining reservations HERE.

Henley

2023 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 340-6378

Christmas Day Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A modern American brasserie in Midtown, Henley is offering up a traditional holiday meal this year, complete with desserts that will knock your socks off. You can expect a selection of house favorites from the regular menu, along with specials including herb-smoked turkey and honey-baked ham, accompanied by tasty sides. Plus, dessert options include warm sticky toffee pudding, mint panna cotta, and more. You can make reservations HERE.

Pinewood Social

33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 751-8111

Christmas Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Christmas prime rib and bowling? We’re in! Pinewood Social is hosting a Christmas Day feast for $40, featuring a 10-ounce prime rib with all of the accoutrements — horseradish cream, au jus, mashed potatoes, and crispy Brussels sprouts. For dessert, you can delight in a gingerbread cheesecake, the perfect Christmasy ending for your palate. Make reservations HERE.

STK Steakhouse

700 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500

Christmas Day Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight

STK Steakhouse is handling all of the tough stuff on Christmas Day and leaving the eating to us. For $75 per person, you can enjoy roasted prime rib, confit fingerling potatoes, green beans, port wine shallots, and black truffle Madeira sauce. Their “Holiday Cheer Menu” will also be available, featuring seasonal entrées and beautiful bites such as wagyu beef or caviar. Plus, if you make it out earlier in the day for brunch, they have fantastic options like smoked pork belly Benedict with maple-glazed bacon, shishito peppers, poached eggs and hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, hot chicken and waffles, or lobster and eggs Benedict with caviar hollandaise. You can make your reservations HERE.

Urban Grub

2506 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 679-9342

Christmas Day Hours: 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Known for its upscale casual fare in 12South, Urban Grub adds a little flair to our Christmas Day dining. For $50 to $75 per person (depending on your entrée choice), you can indulge in a three-course prix fixe menu featuring main dishes such as shrimp and grits, steak frites with chimichurri, seared Verlasso salmon with pomegranate glaze, prime bone-in strip from Creekstone Farms, and beef wellington with foie gras in a puff pastry. Each meal comes with an appetizer and dessert, and a Christmas Day buffet with a large selection of chef-made favorites will also be available. You can make your reservations HERE.

Yolan

403 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 231-0405

Christmas Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

An authentic fine dining experience, Yolan is offering a special Christmas Day brunch that’s sure to be memorable. The menu features quite a few of Yolan’s signature dishes, such as Cacio e Pepe and Cotoletta Alla Milanese, and other elevated dishes such as white truffle-topped omelets, gnocchi, and breakfast favorites like lemon-ricotta pancakes and toffee crunch cinnamon rolls. You can make your reservation HERE.

Merry Christmas and happy dining!

