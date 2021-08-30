As we begin our transition to fall, there is so much to look forward to and celebrate. From live music performances and fundraisers to marathons and food-and-drink festivals, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in the coming weeks. Here’s a roundup of some of Nashville’s can’t-miss events for September. Enjoy!

24 Nashville Events & Happenings: September 2021

September 1 – 5, 2021: 2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

Beginning Wednesday, September 1, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour makes its way to the Belcourt Theatre. The 92-minute program includes seven short films selected from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, including BJ’s Mobile Gift Shop, The Criminals, KKUM, and more. General admission tickets are $11, and showtimes are Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:10 p.m.; and Sunday, 4:50 p.m. belcourt.org

September 2, 2021: Way Late Play Date: Little Red Corvette

On Thursday, September 2, the Adventure Science Center travels back in time to the 1980s to celebrate classic cars and the music of Prince. Guests can enjoy access to the museum’s new Car Culture exhibit, live science demonstrations, a special version of the Price laser show, and food and beverages. The fun begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $30. (Note: Adventure Science Center Members receive a $5 discount on tickets.) adventuresci.org

September 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 – 25 & 30, 2021: Musicians Corner: September Sundown

If you weren’t able to attend Musicians Corner in June, have no fear! The free music series returns to Centennial Park for its annual September Sundown series. Performers include Caroline Spence, Dante Williamson, Kris Allen, Lucie Silvas, and more. musicianscornernashville.com

September 4, 2021: Music City Market on the Green

Head to JW Marriott Nashville on Saturday, September 4, to shop the Music City Market on the Green. Peruse vintage clothing, home decor, jewelry, and more from over 20 women artisans. The event also includes live music, food, and beverages, and admission is free. The event begins at 11 a.m. jwmarriottnashvilledining.com

September 6, 2021: Mercy Franklin Classic

Celebrate Labor Day by participating in the Mercy Franklin Classic. The race includes a 5K run/walk, 10K run, and a 1K kids’ fun run. Runners take off from the historic Franklin Square and cross the finish line on Main Street. The 10K begins at 7 a.m., the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m., and the fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees begin at $35 for the longer races, and registration for the kids’ fun run is $15. Proceeds benefit Mercy Community Healthcare. franklinclassic.org

September 7 – 11, 2021: Nashville Cocktail Festival

Chat with talented bartenders and award-winning authors as you sample boutique spirits and small-batch mixers at the Nashville Cocktail Festival. The event kicks off on Tuesday, September 7, with an opening party at BODE and includes 12 other events like an art-deco night at Centennial Park, a gin master class at Black Rabbit, a pool party with unlimited cocktails at the Dive Motel, and more. Tickets start at $25. nashvillecocktailfestival.com

September 9, 2021: Tennessee Whiskey Dinner at The 404 Kitchen

The 404 Kitchens hosts an exclusive dinner celebrating Tennessee’s best whiskies on Thursday, September 9. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., enjoy seasonal hors d’oeuvres, a four-course plated dinner prepared by Executive Chef Matt Bolus and his culinary team, six whiskey pours, and two specialty cocktails. Tickets are $95 per person and can be purchased by calling (615) 251-1404 or emailing [email protected].

September 9, 2021: Painting with the President

Learn how to paint the historic grounds of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage on Thursday, September 9. The art class begins at 5:30 p.m. and is led by local artists Peach McComb and Kathleen Haynes. Tickets are $45 and include all the necessary painting materials. thehermitage.com

September 9, 2021: Apropos Day Spa New Location Opening Day

Apropos Day Spa is celebrating its 29th year in business with a move! Just around the corner from their longtime location on Harding Road in Belle Meade, the spa will soon be located at 95 White Bridge Road, Suite 506, in the Cavalier Building. Opening day at the new location is on Thursday, September 9! aproposdayspa.com

September 10 – October 8, 2021: Art & Mindfulness Group for Women

Women are invited to join Evolve Counseling Associates as they explore artmaking as a coping skill and way to express emotions and promote relaxation. The virtual class takes place every Friday from September 10-October 8 as participants try a different art activity using simple materials like paper, pencils, and pens. Additionally, attendees learn how to practice mindfulness and grounding exercises. Classes begin at 9 a.m. and require a one-time fee of $75. evolvecounselingassociates.com

September 11, 2021: Chukkers for Charity

Chukkers for Charity hosts its 25th annual polo match on Saturday, September 11, to benefit Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!. This year’s event takes place at the spacious Riverview Farm in Franklin, and the layout includes tailgating spots on one side of the field and VIP cabanas with gourmet picnics on the other side. Individual tickets are $175 each, VIP packages start at $1,750 per table, and tailgating packages start at $300. The match begins at 3 p.m. chukkersforcharity.net

September 11, 2021: 19th Annual Wine on the River

The 19th Annual Wine on the River event takes place on Saturday, September 11, in downtown Nashville’s Riverfront Park. Enjoy over 200 samples of wine, beer, and spirits from across the globe as you stroll along the Cumberland River. The event also includes live music and delicious local fare. The fun begins at 3 p.m., and general admission tickets are $59. (Note: Non-drinking tickets are also available for $20). wineontherivernashville.com

September 16 – 18, 2021: Opening Weekend: Fanfare for Music City

Join the Nashville Symphony and conductor Giancarlo Guerrero for a special weekend filled with classical music. Performances begin Thursday, September 16, and the program includes pieces by Aaron Copland, Joan Tower, Antonín Dvořák, and Franz Schubert. Tickets start at $40. nashvillesymphony.org

September 18, 2021: East Nashville Beer Fest

Head to East Nashville’s East Park on Saturday, September 18, to sample 50+ craft beers from local, regional, and national breweries. Vendors include Contrast Artisan Ales, Diskin Cider, 2nd Shift Brewing, Hi-Wire Brewing, and more. The festival also offers live music and some of Nashville’s best food trucks. The fun begins at 1 p.m., and tickets are $65. (Note: Designated driver tickets are also available for $25.) eastnashvillebeerfest.com

September 18 – October 31, 2021: Cheekwood Harvest

There’s no better way to celebrate the start of fall in Nashville than at Cheekwood Harvest. Stroll through the gardens and witness the beauty of changing leaves on oaks, maples, dogwoods, and many other trees. The six-week event begins Saturday, September 18, and entry is included with all Cheekwood tickets. cheekwood.org

September 18 & 19, 2021: Nashville Pride Festival

This year’s Nashville Pride Festival takes place at a new location, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, on September 18 and 19. In addition to the annual parade, the celebration includes performances from Salt N Pepa, Kim Petras, Orville Peck, and more. Be sure to also shop the 225+ vendors and stop by the kids’ and family zone. Tickets start at $10, and festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. nashvillepride.org

September 19, 2021: Acme Rooftop Yoga Buzz

Whether you’re well-versed in the world of yoga or you’re just starting out, Acme Feed & Seed and yoga instructor Emily Young invite you to enjoy a one-hour yoga session on Acme’s breathtaking rooftop on Sunday, September 19. Be sure to stick around after class to shop LabCanna’s CBD pop-up shop or head down to the first floor to enjoy brunch. The class begins at 10 a.m., and tickets are $10. eventbrite.com

September 22 – 25, 2021: 21st Annual AMERICANAFEST®

The 21st Annual AMERICANAFEST® returns to Nashville on September 22-25. Every year, the event welcomes thousands of musicians, fans, and music industry professionals. In addition to live music performances, the event also includes panels and seminars, making it one of Nashville’s most educational music industry forums. This year’s lineup includes 240 artists like Brandy Clark, Maggie Rose, Natalie Hemby, Rodney Crowell, and more. Passes begin at $199. americanamusic.org

September 22, 2021: Beyond Bourbon, A Benefit Bash for OZ Arts

OZ Arts hosts its fundraising event Beyond Bourbon (formerly CigArt) on Wednesday, September 22, at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can sample whiskey and wine as they enjoy good company, local art, food from local chefs, cigar tastings, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $250, and proceeds support OZ Arts Nashville’s mission to create innovative and accessible artistic opportunities for artists, audiences, and students in Middle Tennessee. ozartsnashville.org

September 23, 2021: Thankful Thursday at Nashville Cosmetic Surgery

The 10th Annual Thankful Thursday event at Nashville Cosmetic Surgery takes place Thursday, September 23, at 8 a.m. It’s historically been a day to show gratitude for NCS patients and new friends with exclusive pricing on all non-surgical services. Services included in the special pricing are Neurotoxins (Botox or Dysport), dermal fillers, Kybella, fillers, QWO injections for cellulite, Morpheus8 RF microneedling treatments, EON treatments, Halo laser treatments, BBL treatments, laser hair removal, microneedling, and facials. This year the event has gone virtual again, but the team is on hand all day to answer all of your questions, provide virtual consultations, and help you put together your Treatment Plan for the year. If you’re interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation, contact the Nashville Cosmetic Surgery team. Keep up with the latest updates and fantastic giveaways leading up to the event on Instagram at @nashvillecosmetic. nashvillecosmeticsurgery.com

September 25, 2021: Emogene & Co. Pop-Up at Sanctuary South

Head to Sanctuary South in Franklin on Saturday, September 25, to meet Dr. Allyson Brennan, the founder of Emogene & Co., to customize a personalized skincare regimen and purchase Emogene & Co. products. The event is free to attend and runs from noon to 4 p.m. emogeneandco.com

September 25, 2021: Bright Saturdays at Judith Bright

Join Judith Bright on the fourth Saturday of every month for Bright Saturdays. Head to the 12South or Franklin location for drinks, bites, swag, music, and themed fun. The September event is an outdoor tailgate celebration, and store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. judithbright.com

September 25, 2021: St. Jude Walk/Run

Grab a group of friends and family, and lace up your running shoes on Saturday, September 25, for the annual St. Jude Walk/Run. The in-person race begins at Nissan Stadium, and a virtual option is also available. Registration is free, so sign up as an individual or a team to begin raising money for an inspiring cause. fundraising.stjude.org

September 25 & 26, 2021: Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival makes its way back to The Park at Harlinsdale on September 25 and 26. This year’s lineup includes Dave Matthews Band, Cage the Elephant, Tanya Tucker, Katie Pruitt, and more. Tickets begin at $209. pilgrimagefestival.com

Happy September, Nashville!

