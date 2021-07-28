As we look toward one of the last months of summer, we’re ready to soak up the final days and experience as much as we can. From outdoor markets and movies to live music, festivals, pop-ups, and more, this month is jam-packed with local events. Here are some of our favorite Nashville happenings to check out this August!

23 Nashville Events & Happenings: August 2021

August 3, 2021: Together Feeding Nashville: Benefiting Feeding Nashville

Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater hosts its inaugural event on Tuesday, August 3. Together Feeding Nashville, a benefit concert supporting Feeding Nashville, features performances by Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Lily Rose. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $41.50. firstbankamphitheater.com

August 5, 2021: Sip & Script: Modern Calligraphy

Join Sip & Script at Ellington’s at the Fairlane Hotel for a night of cocktails and calligraphy! Admission to the workshop is $70 and includes a beginner’s calligraphy kit (two nibs, black ink pot, two letter guides, tracing paper, and straight pen holder) as well as materials to write on. Plus, the Fairlane Hotel provides a welcome beverage of bubbly to attendees and offers a specially curated menu for the event. The class begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 5. sipandscript.com

August 5, 18 & 19, 2021: NightLight 615 2021

NightLight 615 returns for another season starting this month at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The 21+ outdoor movie series includes showings of The Breakfast Club (Thursday, August 5), Superbad (Wednesday, August 18), and Clueless (Thursday, August 19). Screenings begin around 8 p.m., and general admission tickets are $10. nightlight615.com

August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021: Dog Nights of Summer

Grab your four-legged friend and head to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens every Thursday this month for Dogs Nights of Summer! Cheekwood asks that dogs remain on leashes and owners bring bags to clean up waste. Entry is included with general admission tickets or a Cheekwood membership. cheekwood.org

August 6 & 7, 2021: The Warehouse Collective August Sale

Shop discounted clothing, shoes, and accessories from The Warehouse Collective on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7. The sale is held at the Graduate Nashville, and all inventory with new tags is up to 80% off its retail price. Sale hours are Friday, noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. eventbrite.com

August 6 – 8, 2021: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

The Music City Racing Trifecta concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 6-8. The grand finale is a three-day event featuring all types of racecourses, including superspeedways, short ovals, and road courses. The event has also partnered with the Grand Ole Opry to host a performance in downtown Nashville on Sunday, August 8, which features country superstar Alan Jackson. Single-day tickets begin at $35, and three-day general admission tickets start at $131. musiccitygp.com

August 6 – 14, 2021: 2021 Williamson County Fair

The 2021 Williamson County Fair takes place in Franklin at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park from August 6-14. In addition to crowd-favorite events like Jurassic Kingdom, robocars, and Piccolo Zoppe, this year’s fair also welcomes The Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show, glassblower Ryan Gothrup, the Eagle 16 Wheel, and more. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight; and Sunday, noon to 11 p.m. General admission tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6-12), and kids under 5 are free. Discount tickets are also available if purchased in advance online. williamsoncountyfair.org

August 7, 2021: Music City Pedal Prix

Walk Bike Nashville has partnered with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to host the Music City Pedal Prix on Saturday, August 7. Attendees are invited to walk, run, skate, or bike along Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge and Nissan Stadium. Tickets begin at $40 and include a general admission ticket to Saturday’s Music City Grand Prix event and a T-shirt. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. eventbrite.com

August 7, 2021: Porter Flea Summer Market

Nashville’s favorite pop-up returns this summer! On Saturday, August 7, head to the Nashville Fairgrounds for the Porter Flea Summer Market. The event hosts over 150 vendors, including A Shop of Things, AliKat Vintage, Ash + Clay, Cofer Hat Company, and many more. The market begins at 10 a.m. and is free to attend. porterflea.com

August 7, 2021: 2nd Annual Backyard Bash

The Adventure Science Center hosts its 2nd Annual Backyard Bash on Saturday, August 7, at 10 a.m. The event includes Live Science demonstrations, backyard activities, and sports-inspired games to celebrate the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Entry to the event is included with the purchase of a general admission museum ticket. adventuresci.org

August 12 – September 12, 2021: Shakespeare in the Park

Nashville’s Shakespeare in the Park festival returns for its 33rd season. The event begins Thursday, August 12, and includes productions of August Wilson’s Jitney (August 12-22) and Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (August 26-September 12). The performances take place at oneC1TY Nashville and begin at 7 p.m. The event also includes pre-show concerts and food trucks. General admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. (Note: Performances also take place at Academy Park Franklin September 16-19.) nashvilleshakes.org

August 13 & 14, 2021: Tomato Art Fest

East Nashville’s Tomato Art Fest returns to the Five Points neighborhood on Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14. The festival is free to attend and includes music, art, food, costumes, shopping, and more. Featured events include the Bloody Mary Garden Party, Tomato Art Show, East Nashville Tomato 5K, and the “Push, Pull, and Wear” Parade. tomatoartfest.com

August 13 & 14, 2021: Blended Festival

Blended, a wine and music festival, makes its way to Nashville on Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14. The event includes live music performances, art demonstrations, food from local restaurants, world-renowned wines, adult playgrounds, and more. Single-day general admission tickets start at $49, and two-day general admission tickets start at $159. The festival begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday. blendedfestival.com

August 14, 2021: Spritz & Sweat with Shakti Power Yoga

Yoga and Aperol spritz specials? Count us in! Head to the Grand Hyatt Nashville on Saturday, August 14, for its Spritz & Sweat event with Shakti Power Yoga. Tickets are $30 and include access to the one-hour yoga class, one non-alcoholic drink ticket, two hours of Aperol spritz specials, access to the hotel’s pool deck, and Aperol spritz swag. The event begins at 10 a.m. eventbrite.com

August 14, 21 & 28, 2021: Yoga on the Lawn

Starting Saturday, August 14, join E+ROSE Wellness Company as they host a series of outdoor yoga classes at their Peabody Plaza location. In addition to the yoga class, participants also receive 10% off of one menu item. Classes begin at 9:30 a.m. and are taught by instructor Chelsea Gartner. Tickets are $10, and attendees are asked to bring their own mat, towel, and water bottle. eventbrite.com

August 15, 2021: Jazz on the Cumberland

This month’s installment of Jazz on the Cumberland takes place on Sunday, August 15. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and get ready to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists as they perform live at Cumberland Park. The event also includes food trucks, concessions, vendors, and a kids’ zone. The event is free to attend and begins at 5:30 p.m. victorchatman.com

August 21, 2021: Tennessee Titans 5K

Run with your favorite current and former Tennessee Titans at the Titans 5K! The event takes place on Saturday, August 21, and the race finishes on Nissan Stadium’s 50-yard line. Registration is $55 and includes a T-shirt and a ticket to the Titans game on Thursday, December 21. The race begins at 7 a.m. tennesseetitans.com

August 22, 2021: Pink Bride Wedding Show

Calling all bride-to-bes! The Pink Bride Wedding Show comes to the Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 22. The event includes some of the best professionals in the wedding industry, all under one roof. Plus, attendees receive a copy of the latest Tennessee Weddings by The Pink Bride Magazine and access to exclusive specials from participating vendors. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. The show begins at 1 p.m. thepinkbride.com

August 26, 2021: Get to the Bottom of Cellulite

Dimples are cute on babies, but we all want to find a way to keep them away from our own bodies. Join the nurse practitioners at Ona Skincare for an event about QWO — the newest injectable breakthrough for treating cellulite. The event includes complimentary consultations, goodie bags, and special event pricing. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 26. onaskin.com

August 27 & 28, 2021: Songwriters Under the Stars

Join Cheekwood Estate & Gardens for an evening of song and symphony on the gorgeous Swan Lawn. The event features the critically acclaimed show Music City Hit-Makers as its backed by the Music City Symphony. Hit-Makers Marcus Hummon, Matraca Berg, and Rivers Rutherford are slated to perform songs they’ve written for Tim McGraw, The Chicks, Sara Evans, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, and Loretta Lynn. Shows take place on Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28, and begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each show are $55 for Cheekwood members and $65 for non-members. cheekwood.org

August 28, 2021: Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party

Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party returns on Saturday, August 28. The event takes place at Cornelia Fort Airport and includes performances by Tommy Howell and Wolfpack. In addition to live music, the event also includes craft beer and food vendors. General admission tickets are $18, or you can purchase pod-style seating. All proceeds from the event benefit revitalization projects at Shelby Park & Bottoms and Cornelia Fort Airpark. eventbrite.com

August 28, 2021: Bright Saturdays: Dog Days of Summer

Join Judith Bright on the fourth Saturday of every month for Bright Saturdays. Head to the 12South or Franklin location for fun drinks, bites, swag, music, and themed fun. The August event is dog-friendly, so bring your pup to join in on the fun! Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the event is free to attend. judithbright.com

August 28, 2021: Goo Goo Pop-up at Nelson Green Brier Distillery

While the Goo Goo Shop undergoes renovations this summer, you can still get your fix of handmade Premium Goo Goos by attending one of their pop-ups around Nashville. On Saturday, August 28, head to Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery for one of the events. Additional details and a ticket link are yet to be released, so be sure to check googoo.com for updates.

