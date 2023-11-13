Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Nashville’s transportation scene has grown by leaps and bounds. Even better, more and more companies are embracing the concept of elevated travel experiences. Gone are the days of resorting to smelly buses and crammed flights — even road trip fans need a little break now and again! Thankfully, our fair city has plenty of white glove services for getting us to and from our travel destinations, whether we’re headed out for business or simply indulging in a little weekend getaway. From ample legroom and complimentary snacks to full-service attendants, here are three luxe ways to travel from Nashville.

Texas-based travel company Vonlane specializes in luxury motor coaches. Frequently referred to as “a private jet on wheels,” the company offers routes between Nashville and Atlanta or Memphis. Initially, Vonlane began as a way to cater to business travelers, offering an easy and comfortable way to travel without forgoing part of the workday. But the concept quickly caught on with leisure travelers, too. After all, who doesn’t love to embrace a little serenity and relaxation rather than getting behind the wheel?

In 2022, Vonlane announced its expansion into Nashville and Atlanta. You can take direct routes to and from the Omni Nashville Hotel, the Grand Hyatt Buckhead, and the Memphis Hilton. Enjoy first-class service, including hot towels, complimentary Wi-Fi, wide seats that recline, leg rests, and more. An onboard attendant serves complimentary snacks and beverages, allowing you to sit back, relax, and pamper yourself … or get a ton of work knocked out. Additionally, Vonlane motor coaches can be chartered for large-group travel. Talk about a great team outing!

Nashville’s premier limousine and luxury chauffeured transportation service, Signature Transportation has been serving Nashville and beyond for over 25 years. From 24/7 access to live agents and customized excursions to high-end vehicles with luxury amenities, the company is all about stress-free travel. Dana Taft, Director of Marketing, says, “Our vehicles offer more than just a private chauffeur. They are equipped with various amenities such as Wi-Fi, personal entertainment, private lavatories, and even televisions. When you choose a Premium Sprinter, you can access additional features like an executive desk, bar, or PlayStation to make your journey more comfortable and enjoyable.”

The company also offers a wide range of destination options. Explore Nashville’s distilleries, hit up local music venues, attend sporting events, or make your way to a red-carpet gala. No matter where you’re headed, travel there in style!

A hop-on jet service, JSX Air is a unique public charter operator that allows passengers to book by the seat and enjoy the perks of private air travel. It’s designed to help passengers enjoy ease of travel by bypassing crowds, long airport waits, unpredictable cancellations, and endless flight delays. The JSX team tells us, “JSX is a Joyful Simple eXperience that offers many forward-thinking and industry-leading features, including allowing customers to check-in just 20 minutes before their flight from beautifully appointed, spacious private terminals.” You can also avoid long check-in lines, enjoy a fast TSA-accepted security program, and have power outlets at every row for maximum in-flight productivity. Business class legroom is another perk, along with complimentary amenities such as two checked bags, no middle seats, in-flight snacks and beverages, and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

To see a complete list of destinations and routes, you can visit the JSX website.

