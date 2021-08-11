A stunning and successful design scheme often relies heavily on lighting. Whether you’re considering modern, traditional, farmhouse, or whimsical decor, it’s important to thoughtfully consider the style and placement of your fixtures — from the infusion of patterns to statement pieces that wow, the lighting you choose can elevate your interior design in a big way! With that in mind, here are four current lighting trends to keep your eye on.

4 Lighting Trends to Latch Onto

Nature-Inspired Pieces

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, nature certainly has a lot to brag about — particularly when it comes to current lighting trends. From palm fronds and feathers to willow leaves and ocean coral, the shape, design, and materials of trending lighting fixtures are heavily influenced by the world around us. “I have always been drawn to inspiration from nature when diving into the creative process of selections, so I am currently enamored with the growing trend in lighting options using stone, crystal, and even seagrasses,” says interior designer Lori Sain Smith of Daffodilly Design. “The use of classic lighting styles that incorporates natural materials offers a bridge to pull the overall aesthetic together.” Additionally, Karin Eaton, President and Founder of Ironware International, says, “Nature is unlimited in shapes and movement.” There’s an endless supply of natural beauty, and inspiration is often found in the most unexpected places!

Functional Art

Artistic expression takes on many different forms, and it isn’t restricted to obvious mediums such as painting or pottery. In fact, your home can serve as the perfect canvas, too. When it comes to today’s lighting, sculptural shapes that make a statement are popping up everywhere, from bathrooms to home offices, offering an eye-catching focal point that adds personality to your space. Lynda McGuire, the owner of Riverside Frankin, says, “Bold, statement-piece lighting that serves as functional art is an inspiring trend we see in both business and residential settings.” Whether you’re considering a chandelier, sconces, floor lamps, or another style of lighting, don’t be afraid to be adventurous!

Brass and Gold

While we keep reading that chrome is trying to make a comeback, brass and gold are actually the ones seeing a continued rise in popularity. “Carrying over from 2020, brass and gold metals continue to trend,” says Lynda, based on Riverside Franklin’s continued surge in lighting sales. From retro fixtures to those with a more industrial, contemporary feel, brass and gold lighting looks like it’s here to stay for at least a little while longer!

Crystals and Beads

The brilliance and character of a fixture with embellishments is a sight to behold. “We’re seeing unique applications of crystals combined with both wood and metal light fixtures,” says Lynda. Whether we’re talking raw, earth-sourced stones or handcrafted beads, there’s no doubt it’s a surefire recipe for success.

