You’ve NEVER Seen a 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Party Quite Like This!

by Jenna Bratcher

July 7, 2021

Jenna Bratcher is StyleBlueprint Nashville’s Associate Editor and Lead Writer. The East Coast native moved to Nashville 14 years ago, by way of Los Angeles. She is a foodie through and through and enjoys exploring the local restaurant scene bite by bite.

It’s rare for a toddler’s first birthday to be the talk of the town, but Remy Premo isn’t your average 1-year-old. The son of Nashville’s beloved influencer power couple, Hunter and Cameron Premo, Remy is already learning what it means to be photogenic. He was certainly all smiles on June 27, when around 100 friends and family gathered to celebrate him with the most unforgettable “happy camper”-themed birthday bash you’ve ever seen! From S’mores-flavored Retro Sno cones to fun camp activity stations for children and adults alike, the festivities were a chance to toast to the birthday boy and a ton of local Nashville vendors, too. Adventure awaits!

Hunter, Cameron and Remy Premo in front of the "Welcom" sign

Wearing coordinating Camp Premo outfits and huge smiles, Hunter, Cameron, and Remy were ready for a day filled with family, friends, and fun. Image: Rachel Tenpenny of Brasspenny Photography

The long driveway leading up to “Camp Premo” (otherwise known as “Gammaw and Grandpa’s” house) opens up to a backyard-turned-wooded retreat where nostalgia abounds. Guests are immediately transported to summer camp — days filled with popsicles and pitching tents, and roasting marshmallows by the bonfire. Transformed, the enchanting space is adorned with café lights, arts and crafts tables, face-painting and photo booths, a bouncy castle and ball pit, games with prizes, and even archery. A dazzling display, it is clearly designed with love, thanks to Hunter and Cameron in collaboration with event planner Elizabeth Wright. “It’s funny, I went from, ‘Let’s have a few family and friends over to this,’” Hunter laughs. “We’re excited for everyone to celebrate with him. I didn’t get to have a baby shower, so it’s really a celebration of all the people who would’ve been in his life more this past year.” Can you envision it?

Hunter, Cameron, and Remy Premo in front of the "Camp Premo" sign

A festive sign from Alpha Lit Letters welcomed friends and family. Naturally, Hunter looked picture-perfect in her romper from Mamie Ruth. Meanwhile, sporting retro green track shorts, a shirt with the Camp Premo logo, and even baby Timberland hiking boots, baby Remy was the most stylish baby on the block! Image: Rachel Tenpenny of Brasspenny Photography

"Time to Explore" chalkboard sign

From chalk drawings to a live reptile presentation, there were kid activities galore. Image: Jenna Bratcher

RELATED: 10 Notable Nashvillians: ‘The One Thing I’m Eliminating from My Life Once & For All’

Tree trunk with wood signs depicting party activities

With gorgeous lettering from White Ink Calligraphy, rustic wooden signs directed guests to various activity stations. Image: Jenna Bratcher

White bounce house and ball pit

A bouncy castle and ball pit from The Vlanca House provided the younger guests with non-stop amusement. Image: Rachel Tenpenny of Brasspenny Photography

The grand plans for Remy’s big day officially launched as Music City started rolling out the vaccinations. “We were looking through birthday party themes, and Remy loves being outside,” explains Hunter. “We saw the happy camper theme, and I immediately thought of The Flying Ham. They have this really cute retro camper rental.” Thankfully, a work visit to event venue The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon sealed the deal when the couple and their family met Elizabeth. “She was the planner for the event, and she did this amazing movie night setup,” Hunter tells us. “It was meant to be for me to meet her — it was totally our vibe. We shared our vision, and her dad even worked in state parks.”

“We wanted to add that state park feel because Hunter and I started dating in high school in 2009, and our relationship really took hold when we would go to Radnor Lake together after school almost every day,” Cameron adds. “We’d put our phones down, and we’d walk and talk for an hour and a half. It’s where we learned a lot about each other, and Radnor has always been a special place for us.”

Since Elizabeth typically plans weddings with various corporate events sprinkled in, she jumped at the chance to look at party planning through a slightly different lens. Not to mention, working with Hunter and Cameron and having their creative input inspired an endless assortment of ideas. “Even though they’re amazing influencers, one thing I noticed is how down-to-earth Hunter and Cameron are,” says Elizabeth. “Meeting them and getting to know their vibe made the state park [concept] make so much sense. It was cool to introduce some of the vendors I would typically use for weddings.”

Red and white camper from The Flying Ham

A charming retro camper from The Flying Ham offered fantastic photo ops, and there were plenty of local influencers in attendance to take advantage of the setup, including some of Music City’s favorite lifestyle bloggers, such as Brooke Webb of KBStyled, and Sarah Knuth of Welcome to Sarahdise. Image: Rachel Tenpenny of Brasspenny Photography

Selecting the event venue was an easy choice for the couple since Cameron’s parents have the ideal spot. “We knew we wanted to have it at my in-laws’ house,” says Hunter. “It looks like a summer camp! We wanted it to look and feel like you’re stepping into a nostalgic retro summer camp.” With their theme in place, they began compiling the details, with an intentional emphasis on joining forces with local businesses. “It snowballed quickly after that,” explains Hunter. “Once we nailed down the theme,  we had so many fun ideas rolling in. It was really cool to see how all of the people we’ve loved partnering with for other parties have come together. We got to highlight so many different local Nashville businesses!” And highlight local businesses they did, pulling in vendors such as White Ink Calligraphy, Nashville Event Draping, Nashville Tent and Awning, and Legends Embroidery, who made guest T-shirts and baseball caps with logos created by none other than Cameron Premo, who has a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design and photography from Belmont.

Since the guest list included friends and family of all ages, the couple went above and beyond to make sure everyone had a memorable experience, with kid-favorites such as face painting from Fantasy Face Artistry and a live reptile presentation from The Aquatic Critter. Adult attendees weren’t left out either — they played corn hole, feasted on Jim ‘N Nicks barbecue, relaxed in the cozy outdoor lounge, and hit up the stunning pop-up cocktail bar from J. Jackson Mobile Mixologist. Not to mention, the photo booth from High Tone Entertainment made for some lasting memories.

Outdoor lounge area with leather ottomans, rugs and couches

This rich and colorful setup from Spark Vintage Rentals was the perfect little oasis for conversation. Image: Jenna Bratcher

Birthday party food setup with barbecue

A delicious spread from Jim ‘N Nicks included pulled pork, beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, and cheese biscuits. Image: Jenna Bratcher

Camp Premo sign with camping lantern at bar setup

Vintage lanterns brought the nostalgic camping theme to the J. Jackson pop-up bar. Image: Jenna Bratcher

"Waterin' Hole" chalkboard sign for cocktails and mocktails

Beautiful Italian soda mocktails for the kids were topped with whipped cream and colorful sprinkles, while adult cocktails possessed perfectly themed names: “Radnor Sunrise” and “Percy Warner Punch.” Image: Jenna Bratcher

Bar setup with colorful straws and Camp Premo drink pouches

Needless to say, the specialty cocktails, which were served in customized Capri Sun-style pouches from Sprinkled with Pink — were a huge hit! Image: Rachel Tenpenny of Brasspenny Photography

Retro Sno truck

With flavors such as sangria, raspberry wedding cake, frozen white mocha, and even the “Camp Premo Special: S’mores,” the Retro Sno truck made summer dreams come true! Image: Jenna Bratcher

RELATED: Your 2021 Guide to Nashville Food Trucks

As the celebration came to an end, everyone gathered around to sing happy birthday and watch Remy indulge in his first birthday cake — and boy did he! With a gorgeous little smash cake from Triple Crown Bakery and his proud parents by his side, Remy swiped fingers full of frosting and laughed as camera phones snapped one Instagram-worthy photo after another. “He’s living his best life ever!” Hunter told us.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!

Remy Premo's wooden highchair for the cake smash

A beautifully decorated vintage wooden highchair awaited Remy’s first birthday cake experience. Image: Rachel Tenpenny of Brasspenny Photography

"Camp Cakes" sign with Remy's smash cake

This fun smash cake from Triple Crown Bakery was a party highlight. Thanks to the blue frosting, Remy’s clothes may never be the same, but he certainly enjoyed every bite! Handcrafted cookies from Sips to Sugars and mini cupcakes from Cakes by Melissa rounded out the dessert table. Image: Rachel Tenpenny of Brasspenny Photography

Hunter and Cameron Premo laughing with Remy before the cake smash

We’re pretty sure Remy was having the time of his life. Image: Rachel Tenpenny of Brasspenny Photography

Happy first birthday, Remy! Thank you all for sharing your special day with us!

**********

