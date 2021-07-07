You’ve NEVER Seen a 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Party Quite Like This!

It’s rare for a toddler’s first birthday to be the talk of the town, but Remy Premo isn’t your average 1-year-old. The son of Nashville’s beloved influencer power couple, Hunter and Cameron Premo, Remy is already learning what it means to be photogenic. He was certainly all smiles on June 27, when around 100 friends and family gathered to celebrate him with the most unforgettable “happy camper”-themed birthday bash you’ve ever seen! From S’mores-flavored Retro Sno cones to fun camp activity stations for children and adults alike, the festivities were a chance to toast to the birthday boy and a ton of local Nashville vendors, too. Adventure awaits!

The long driveway leading up to “Camp Premo” (otherwise known as “Gammaw and Grandpa’s” house) opens up to a backyard-turned-wooded retreat where nostalgia abounds. Guests are immediately transported to summer camp — days filled with popsicles and pitching tents, and roasting marshmallows by the bonfire. Transformed, the enchanting space is adorned with café lights, arts and crafts tables, face-painting and photo booths, a bouncy castle and ball pit, games with prizes, and even archery. A dazzling display, it is clearly designed with love, thanks to Hunter and Cameron in collaboration with event planner Elizabeth Wright. “It’s funny, I went from, ‘Let’s have a few family and friends over to this,’” Hunter laughs. “We’re excited for everyone to celebrate with him. I didn’t get to have a baby shower, so it’s really a celebration of all the people who would’ve been in his life more this past year.” Can you envision it?

RELATED: 10 Notable Nashvillians: ‘The One Thing I’m Eliminating from My Life Once & For All’

The grand plans for Remy’s big day officially launched as Music City started rolling out the vaccinations. “We were looking through birthday party themes, and Remy loves being outside,” explains Hunter. “We saw the happy camper theme, and I immediately thought of The Flying Ham. They have this really cute retro camper rental.” Thankfully, a work visit to event venue The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon sealed the deal when the couple and their family met Elizabeth. “She was the planner for the event, and she did this amazing movie night setup,” Hunter tells us. “It was meant to be for me to meet her — it was totally our vibe. We shared our vision, and her dad even worked in state parks.”

“We wanted to add that state park feel because Hunter and I started dating in high school in 2009, and our relationship really took hold when we would go to Radnor Lake together after school almost every day,” Cameron adds. “We’d put our phones down, and we’d walk and talk for an hour and a half. It’s where we learned a lot about each other, and Radnor has always been a special place for us.”

Since Elizabeth typically plans weddings with various corporate events sprinkled in, she jumped at the chance to look at party planning through a slightly different lens. Not to mention, working with Hunter and Cameron and having their creative input inspired an endless assortment of ideas. “Even though they’re amazing influencers, one thing I noticed is how down-to-earth Hunter and Cameron are,” says Elizabeth. “Meeting them and getting to know their vibe made the state park [concept] make so much sense. It was cool to introduce some of the vendors I would typically use for weddings.”

Selecting the event venue was an easy choice for the couple since Cameron’s parents have the ideal spot. “We knew we wanted to have it at my in-laws’ house,” says Hunter. “It looks like a summer camp! We wanted it to look and feel like you’re stepping into a nostalgic retro summer camp.” With their theme in place, they began compiling the details, with an intentional emphasis on joining forces with local businesses. “It snowballed quickly after that,” explains Hunter. “Once we nailed down the theme, we had so many fun ideas rolling in. It was really cool to see how all of the people we’ve loved partnering with for other parties have come together. We got to highlight so many different local Nashville businesses!” And highlight local businesses they did, pulling in vendors such as White Ink Calligraphy, Nashville Event Draping, Nashville Tent and Awning, and Legends Embroidery, who made guest T-shirts and baseball caps with logos created by none other than Cameron Premo, who has a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design and photography from Belmont.

Since the guest list included friends and family of all ages, the couple went above and beyond to make sure everyone had a memorable experience, with kid-favorites such as face painting from Fantasy Face Artistry and a live reptile presentation from The Aquatic Critter. Adult attendees weren’t left out either — they played corn hole, feasted on Jim ‘N Nicks barbecue, relaxed in the cozy outdoor lounge, and hit up the stunning pop-up cocktail bar from J. Jackson Mobile Mixologist. Not to mention, the photo booth from High Tone Entertainment made for some lasting memories.

RELATED: Your 2021 Guide to Nashville Food Trucks

As the celebration came to an end, everyone gathered around to sing happy birthday and watch Remy indulge in his first birthday cake — and boy did he! With a gorgeous little smash cake from Triple Crown Bakery and his proud parents by his side, Remy swiped fingers full of frosting and laughed as camera phones snapped one Instagram-worthy photo after another. “He’s living his best life ever!” Hunter told us.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!

Happy first birthday, Remy! Thank you all for sharing your special day with us!

**********