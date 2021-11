Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Cocktails are great, but they can be a bit fussy and complicated. However, these four champagne cocktails are elevated with ingenious ways to add WOW while keeping the prep fairly simple.

Amos Gott, of AmosEvents, taught us how to make each of these four cocktails — and we know you will enjoy them just as much as we did! When you want to have both a gorgeous and a delicious cocktail, these four options are all guaranteed to deliver!

All of the ingredients used for these recipes are available at your local Kroger.

4 Gorgeous + Delicious Holiday Champagne Cocktail Recipes with AmosEvents and Kroger

Pomegranate Champagne Kick Cocktail

With ginger beer added, this cocktail has a bit of a spicy kick that we enjoy so much. And, it’s such a gorgeous cocktail. This is a drink your guests will remember for years to come.

Amos says that while you can line the cocktail glasses with the oranges to prep, do not fill the glasses with ice until you are ready to serve. The ice helps keep the pomegranate arils on the top of the cocktail for a prettier presentation.

Pomegranate Champagne Kick This Pomegranate Champagne Kick cocktail is delicious and beautiful. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Course Cocktail Cuisine American Servings 6 people Calories 79 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 bottle semi-dry champagne

8 oz. pomegranate juice

8 oz. ginger beer we like Fever Tree for the extra bite

3 navel oranges

½ cup pomegranate arils Instructions Cut oranges into approximately ⅛ inch-wide circles.

Line your cocktail glasses with the orange pressed against the side (see photo).

Add ice to your glasses.

Divide pomegranate juice evenly between the 6 glasses. (1.5 oz. per glass)

Divide ginger beer evenly between the 6 glasses. (1.5 oz. per glass)

Top all glasses with champagne, using the entire bottle divided between all 6 glasses.

Garnish each cocktail with the pomegranate arils.

If you'd like to add a rosemary sprig for an even more festive touch, that works! Nutrition Calories: 79 kcal Carbohydrates: 20 g Protein: 1 g Fat: 1 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g Sodium: 7 mg Potassium: 230 mg Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 16 g Vitamin A: 173 IU Vitamin C: 43 mg Calcium: 37 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword cocktail, holiday cocktail, champagne cocktail Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Raspberry Sorbet Champagne

This is a drink that after Amos made it for us last year, we all made it, and made it, and made it! This is delicious and super easy. Not only does it work well during the holidays, but it works well throughout the year. Experiment with different flavors and glassware for a variety of seasonal treats.

And, while this is a great cocktail to kick off an evening, we really like this as the dessert round! No spoons needed.

Raspberry Sorbet Champagne Serve this Raspberry Sorbet Champagne Cocktail to start your meal, or serve with a large scoop of sorbet for dessert. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Course Cocktail Cuisine American Servings 6 people Calories 159 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1-2 pints Private Selection Raspberry Sorbet

1 bottle champagne Instructions Amos suggests rinsing your ice cream scoop in warm water before you dip into your pint of frozen sorbet to make it easy to scoop.

Use a smaller scoop for a cocktail and, alternatively, a larger scoop for a dessert.

Place scoop of sorbet into a large wine glass, or up to six wine glasses per bottle of champagne.

Pour champagne over the sorbet and serve immediately! Nutrition Calories: 159 kcal Carbohydrates: 23 g Protein: 2 g Fat: 1 g Sodium: 62 mg Potassium: 110 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 16 g Calcium: 11 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword cocktail, holiday cocktail, champagne cocktail Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Sparkling Apple Cider Champagne Cocktail

There is nothing as comforting as apple cider. And, while we think of cold weather with a warm apple cider drink, this sparkling one is super festive and far more appropriate for a hearty cheers! And, this means it’s equally at home throughout the holidays all the way to New Year’s Eve.

Amos suggests cutting the apple across with a sharp knife, then taking the seeds out to create the star middle. And, he says you’ll want the apple garnish to rest slightly off to the side, not straight up, which requires you to think about your cut. If you think of the apple slice as a clock, cut a line from 7 o’clock towards 12 o’clock in order to make it sit right on the rim of the glass.

See this photo for a better understanding of the apple garnish.

Sparkling Apple Cider Champagne Cocktail This apple cider cocktail can be served throughout the holiday season. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Course Cocktail Cuisine American Servings 6 people Calories 176 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 quart apple cider

1 bottle champagne

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 red apples Instructions Mix the cinnamon and brown sugar together and place on a plate. You'll be using this to line the rim of the champagne glass.

Pour a little bit of apple cider onto a small plate.

Cut apples into thin ⅛-inch slices across the whole apple to create circles.

Take the bits of seeds out.

Cut a small line in each apple so you can use it as a garnish for the cocktail. (see notes)

Now that everything is prepped, grab 6 large champagne flutes.

Dip the top of each champagne flute into the apple cider (the cider on the plate) to wet the rim. Then, dip the same rim into the cinnamon/brown sugar mixture to create a tasty rim.

Fill each flute with ½ apple cider and ½ champagne.

Garnish with the apple circle slice and serve! Notes Note: If you think of the apple slice as a clock, cut a line from 7 o'clock towards 12 o'clock in order to make it sit right on the rim of the glass! Nutrition Calories: 176 kcal Carbohydrates: 31 g Protein: 1 g Fat: 1 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g Sodium: 16 mg Potassium: 343 mg Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 25 g Vitamin A: 38 IU Vitamin C: 4 mg Calcium: 43 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword cocktail, holiday cocktail, champagne cocktail Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Ornament Champagne Cocktail

This cocktail is all about the presentation! But, you still want it to taste good — we’ve got you covered. Find large, clear glass ball ornaments. Remove the metal hanger part and wash the inside of the glass. Once dry, these are ready to be your cocktail vessels. Yes, really!

This cocktail is simply a mixture of pomegranate juice and champagne. You can also use cranberry juice. You just want the cocktail to be festive, tasty, and red.

You could line these cocktails up, with the ornaments filled with the champagne cocktail and placed into a large martini glass, to create a visual feast. Guests can be handed the ornament with a festive straw to sip. Or, for an even bigger wow moment, you can pour each cocktail-filled ornament into the martini glass for an A+ grade on presentation!

Ornament Champagne Cocktail These cocktail-filled ornaments are sure to wow your guests. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Course Cocktail Cuisine American Servings 6 people Calories 79 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 8 oz. pomegranate or cranberry juice

1 bottle champagne Instructions Mix the juice and champagne together in a pitcher.

Using a funnel, pour the cocktail into 6 large glass ball ornaments (see notes).

Place the ornament in large martini glasses (so that the ornaments don't tip over).

Either add a straw to the ornament, now being used as your cocktail vessel, or prepare to pour the ornament filled with cocktail into the martini glass, for a dramatic cocktail presentation. Notes Note: Find large, clear glass ball ornaments. Remove the metal ornament part and wash. Once dry, these are ready to be your cocktail vessels. Nutrition Calories: 79 kcal Carbohydrates: 6 g Protein: 1 g Fat: 1 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g Sodium: 10 mg Potassium: 139 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 6 g Vitamin A: 17 IU Vitamin C: 4 mg Calcium: 14 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword cocktail, holiday cocktail, champagne cocktail Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Now, all you need to do is figure out your guest list, plan your cheese boards, and have fun!

The beautiful images are thanks to Grannis Photography.

This article is sponsored by Kroger.