Set the stage for your next soirée at one of these fabulous Nashville event spaces — with several new additions to this annual list. With a variety of outdoor and indoor options, ranging from casual to formal, and the ability to accommodate groups of all sizes, these spaces are perfect for any occasion. Are you looking for minimalist and modern, charmingly classic or historic? With each being distinct in style, the venues all have something different to offer. Join the dozens throwing a bash in Middle Tennessee and make it memorable by allowing one of these spots to act as the backdrop.

The Best Nashville Event Spaces

At StyleBlueprint, we know you expect us to partner with great businesses, like the ones below. If you’d like to be considered for our Top Event Spaces in Nashville, email us here.

Loveless Events

Neighborhood: Highway 100

Website: lovelessevents.com

For over a decade, the Loveless Events team has made it their priority to provide sophisticated Southern experiences to those in the Nashville area. As part of the iconic Loveless Cafe family, Loveless Events encompasses offsite catering as well as two versatile venues: the Loveless Barn and the smaller, more intimate Harpeth Room. From weddings to fundraisers and everything in between, this iconic Nashville landmark boasts sought-after service, professionally trained staff, modern amenities, and delicious cuisine. And, introduced in 2019, the Loveless Cafe Food Truck is available for private events as an expansion of the signature hospitality and Southern-style cooking that locals and visitors alike have come to know and love.





Historic Travellers Rest

Neighborhood: Oak Hill

Website: historictravellersrest.org

Historic Travellers Rest is Nashville’s oldest historic house open to the public. Boasting eight acres of grounds to explore and located just 10 minutes from downtown, this is a hidden gem among other event venues in Nashville, making it the perfect setting for a wedding ceremony, reception, or family reunion. With multiple outdoor ceremony locations as well as a 2,700-square-foot climate-controlled event space, Travellers Rest can host events for up to 250 guests.





Brooklyn Bowl

Neighborhood: Germantown

Website: brooklynbowl.com

This 1,200-capacity venue is the perfect location for hosting a party you and your guests will remember. From weddings and conferences to kids’ events, holiday parties, and even private concerts, Brooklyn Bowl will blow your mind. Sourcing locally made products and devoted to environmental sustainability, Brooklyn Bowl’s unique combination of live music, bowling, beer, and food has quickly become a staple in Nashville among locals and tourists alike.





Miel

Neighborhood: Sylvan Park

Website: mielrestaurant.com

With the recent and continuing boom around Charlotte Avenue, Miel offers the perfect opportunity to show your support for Nashville’s growth and change. The intimate restaurant has a neighboring “barn” available for event reservations. Built of concrete, but lined with reclaimed barn wood and showered with warm lighting, the interior has a rustic feel. With a fire pit and grill available to use on the patio upon request, Miel is the perfect spot for a gathering any time of year!





OZ Arts

Neighborhood: West Nashville

Website: ozartsnashville.org

The Oz Arts space in West Nashville is a versatile venue, with spaces for both large and small party needs. Frequently home to contemporary visual and performing arts shows, the space itself is incredibly flexible, providing a perfect starting point for your creativity and vision. The romantic ultra lounge and patio keep things casual, while the grand salon would be beautiful for a more formal affair.





Frist Art Museum

Neighborhood: Downtown

Website: fristartmuseum.org

Known for its art deco design, the former Nashville post-office-turned-art museum has stunning grand foyers and sleek interior decor fitting the era and the building’s original use. The style has transitioned into the beautiful Frist Art Museum it is today and is perfect for large formal gatherings ranging from 200 to 2,500 guests.





Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art

Neighborhood: Belle Meade

Website: cheekwood.org

A historic mansion-turned-museum with lush gardens, Cheekwood offers a beautiful event space with both outdoor and indoor venues available. The size and style of the estate lend it to lovely weddings and large-scale events, although renting some of the individual rooms would be appropriate for smaller luncheons or more intimate gatherings.





