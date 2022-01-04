Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

If you’re looking to jumpstart the new year with healthier choices, salads are always a good way to go. But just because you opt to trade in the double-decker burger with fries for some veggies doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of insanely tasty options within reach. In fact, some of Nashville’s salads pack so much flavor, you might find yourself craving them long after 2022 is well underway.

12 Seriously Good Salads in Nashville

Warm Shrimp Salad at Drusie & Darr

231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 244-3121

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

The Hermitage Hotel’s newest fine dining experience, Drusie & Darr, gives renowned French Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten a chance to shine in Music City. And shine, he does — even the starter salads are nothing short of exquisite. One of the most popular options, the Warm Shrimp Salad, features tender greens, avocado, tomato, mushroom truffle vinaigrette, and champagne beurre blanc.

Vui’s Salad at Vui’s Kitchen

Berry Hill: 2832 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 241-8847

Hunter’s Station: 975 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 610-3396

Franklin: 1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN 37067 • (615) 567-5962

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

One of Nashville’s favorite fast casual go-to’s, Vui’s Kitchen always delivers when it comes to fresh, tasty fare. With plenty of texture and oodles of Asian-inspired flavor, the Vui’s Salad is a must-try. It spotlights lettuce, arugula, cabbage, julienned carrots, onion, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, and a creamy citrus dressing. For your protein, choose from lemongrass chicken, beef, pork belly, or tofu — you can even add fried eggs for a touch of richness.

The Continental Salad at The Continental

1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 622-3225

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Chef Sean Brock brings food to another level at The Continental, including his approach to salads. Vibrant color and seasonal ingredients abound in The Continental Salad, featuring pickled onion, alligator pear, fine herbs, and buttermilk for a subtle, rich flavor that delights.

Epice Salad at Epice

2902 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (833) 936-3873

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Saturday and Monday

A little gem in 12South, Epice is a family-owned Lebanese bistro that boasts a menu filled with classic dishes and Mediterranean flavors. The Epice Salad is no exception, with greens, goat cheese, dried apricots, almonds, all tossed with fig vinaigrette.

Very Berry Salad at Anzie Blue

2111 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 866-9545

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, Anzie Blue offers everything from coffee and cocktails to CBD-infused goods. But with Chef Star Maye at the helm, the Anzie Blue menu wows, too. If you’re in the mood for something on the lighter side, check out the Very Berry Salad, with Arcadian greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, and red onions.

Music City Mediterranean Salad at Greenery Co.

1705 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 915-1235

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whether you’re a vegetarian or not, the Music City Mediterranean Salad at Greenery Co. is a dose of healthy deliciousness. It features carrot falafel, quinoa, arugula, feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, and Za’atar with preserved lemon vinaigrette.

Harvest Salad at Deacon’s New South

401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 994-1994

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The ideal starter for any meal, the Harvest Salad at Deacon’s New South highlights some of the seasonal flavors that make cold-weather cuisine so crave-worthy. This beauty features arugula, roasted acorn squash, toasted pumpkin seeds, crumbled goat cheese, and even maple syrup.

Smoked Beet Salad at The Dutch

300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Smoked Beet Salad from The Dutch has it all — bright beets and citrus, labneh, fresh mint, and pistachio crumble. Not to mention, it’s perfectly Instagrammable. As if Chef Andrew Carmellini weren’t already giving us enough to write home about with his entrées, this might be one of our favorite menu items!

Seasonal Vegetable Salad at North Italia

Green Hills: 2159 Green Hills Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 622-7423

Franklin: 4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 • (615) 771-6850

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whether you’re hitting up North Italia in Franklin or Green Hills, there are several incredible salads on the menu that don’t disappoint. Our favorite is the seasonal vegetable salad, which includes everything from butternut squash, seared Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and kale to pecorino cheese, farro, pistachios, and dates. Drizzled with white balsamic vinaigrette, it’s hearty and delicious. You can also order it with grilled salmon or chicken for added protein. Yum!

House Salad at Butchertown Hall

1416 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 454-3634

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Known for its Texas-style barbecue, Butchertown Hall is one of Germantown’s popular hotspots for tacos, smoked meats, and margaritas. However, if you’re in the mood for a tasty starter, we recommend the house salad. It offers a beautiful array of pickled beets and onions, feta, sundried tomatoes, and sunflower seeds with green tomato-poppy dressing.

West Coast Salad at Radish Kitchen

Sylvan Supply, 4101 Charlotte Ave Building G #10, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 953-7058

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Saturday

Radish Kitchen is the perfect place to score fresh, healthy eats, whether you’re looking for bowls, wraps, or salads. The West Coast Salad is an excellent option if you’re craving the latter. You can look forward to tamari soy-glazed salmon, avocado, radishes, tomatoes, edamame, cucumbers, carrots, pickled red onion, and carrot-miso-ginger dressing.

Delicata Squash and Pear Salad at Culaccino

104 E Main St, Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 435-3539

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday, 9:30 to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 9:30 to 9 p.m.

Culaccino Italian Restaurant and Bar is Downtown Franklin’s resident eatery for handmade artisan pasta and delicious dishes like prosciutto-wrapped pork tenderloin and wood-fired pizzas. If you’re looking to begin with an authentic and seasonal dish, we suggest the delicata squash and pear salad. It’s a lovely mix of guanciale, parsnip, Aussie goat feta, pistachio, sorrel, and sherry vinaigrette.

Here’s to a healthy and delicious 2022!

