A short drive from Nashville, in Leiper’s Fork, TN, you can find a collection of beautiful vacation cottages offering a personalized bed and breakfast experience, complete with luxury concierge service. Owned and operated by Leiper’s Fork locals Eric and Samantha Coghlan, the Pot N’ Kettle Cottages lineup includes five charming homes — Tin Roof Cottage, Pickers Cottage, Coda Cottage, Leiper’s Fork Inn, and The Deal Cottage.

While each property boasts a full kitchen, Samantha and Eric also team up with local caterer BAM Foods to provide a true bed and breakfast experience. Guests can order charcuterie boards or opt for a drop-and-go breakfast or lunch menu, making meal planning so easy during your stay. And while all properties enjoy the same level of service, each space has its own unique set of charms. Take a peek at the homes and their individual offerings below!

Tin Roof Cottage

Not only is Tin Roof Cottage the first property Samantha and Eric turned into a vacation rental, but it served as their home when they first moved to Leiper’s Fork 10 years ago. The family has since moved a quarter of a mile down the road, but you can still find some of their personal belongings peppered throughout the cottage. The home can accommodate up to eight guests, boasting three bedrooms, five beds, and two bathrooms. It’s located just a half-mile from the historic Leiper’s Fork Village, home to live music, delicious food, and plenty of shopping.

Tin Roof Cottage was our home, and it’s what brought us to the area,” says Samantha Coghlan, co-founder of Pot N’ Kettle Cottages. “It’s what opened the door for us to be a part of the Leiper’s Fork community.”

The dining area in Tin Roof Cottage features patterned chairs and a side table resembling a vintage car, adding to the home’s overall charm.

As seen here in Tin Roof Cottage’s kitchen, you’ll find subtle pops of color throughout all of the properties at Pot N’ Kettle Cottages. “I like having pops of color and things around the house that brighten someone’s day,” explains Samantha. “I often get guests saying to me, ‘Every time I turn a corner, there’s something else that I didn’t notice when I walked by before.'”

The second floor is home to a bedroom suite that includes a queen-size bed (pictured), two twin beds, a twin-size daybed, and a private bathroom with a shower and vanity.

Pickers Cottage

Constructed in 1939 and nestled on three-quarters of an acre, no detail was overlooked when Samantha and Eric renovated Pickers Cottage. The home’s spacious front porch welcomes guests upon arrival, leading them into a bright and airy living space. Through the living room, you’ll find the dining area and kitchen. Sleeping up to eight guests, Pickers Cottage offers a primary suite on the main level and two extra bedrooms upstairs. The second floor is also home to an additional bathroom with a private shower and vanity.

Pickers Cottage is a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home that accommodates up to eight guests.

The kitchen backsplash made out of vintage tin is one of many standout details in Pickers Cottage.

In terms of sleeping arrangements, Samantha only uses the best of the best. “When it comes to the basics like bedding and linens, it’s not only about wanting a bed to look beautiful … comfort is a big deal,” she tells us.

Complete with a fire pit and Adirondack chairs, the backyard at Pickers Cottage is the perfect spot to unwind after a full day of exploring Leiper’s Fork.

Coda Cottage

Built in the 1930s, Coda Cottage sits in the heart of Leiper’s Fork. The home has two bedrooms, three beds, and one bathroom, making it an excellent option for smaller groups or couples. In the primary bedroom, you’ll find a queen-size bed and a private porch perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. However, perhaps one of the best features of Coda Cottage is its library. Complete with comfortable, plenty of natural light, and, of course, a selection of books, it’s the perfect spot to kick your feet up and enjoy the serenity of Leiper’s Fork.

Coda Cottage is great for couples,” says Samantha. “We’ve had a lot of people from Nashville [stay here] who just want a staycation while getting out of the city.”

In addition to a cozy queen-size bed, Coda Cottage’s primary bedroom includes access to a private porch.

The backyard at Coda Cottage overflows with greenery, providing the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Nashville.

Leiper’s Fork Inn

Made up of two 100-year-old homes, Leiper’s Fork Inn is a gorgeous three-acre property that sleeps up to 11 guests. Unlike other properties of its kind, the Leiper’s Fork Inn is rented only to individual families or groups for their exclusive use. This makes the property a great option if you’re hosting an event or a large gathering like a baby shower, corporate retreat, wedding, or rehearsal dinner.

With over 3,000 square feet of space, Leiper’s Fork Inn offers four bedrooms, five beds, and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The two primary suites also include their own screened-in porches overlooking the Village. Guests are also within walking distance from art galleries, antique shops, boutiques, and restaurants.

Two historic homes were renovated and combined to create Leiper’s Fork Inn.

Both Samantha and Eric are jewelers by trade, which lends to the style and design of their cottages. “I like something to feel happy when you walk into a space, and sometimes a fuchsia chair is that perfect thing that makes someone smile,” says Samantha.

The second-floor primary bedroom includes access to a private screened-in porch, which offers sweeping views of the historic Leiper’s Fork Village.

The Deal Cottage

The Deal Cottage is the newest addition to Pot N’ Kettle Cottages’ lineup. While it’s the only cottage not within walking distance to the Village or the other homes, its privacy is what gives this home its charm. Built in the early 1900s and named after a local family who lived on the property for years, this home is surrounded by several acres of nature and overlooks a creek. The property houses up to eight guests with three bedrooms, six beds, and three bathrooms.

“There’s something really magical about sitting on the front porch at The Deal Cottage and hearing the creek and listening to the crickets and the frogs — that’s the part of Leiper’s Fork I personally love the most,” says Samantha.

The Deal Cottage’s living room, dining area, and kitchen flow together seamlessly thanks to a spacious open floor plan.

While each kitchen at Pot N’ Kettle Cottages is stocked with any cooking utensils you might need, Samantha and Eric also team up with BAM Foods to provide a bed and breakfast experience. Guests can order charcuterie boards or opt for a drop-and-go breakfast or lunch menu.

The Deal Cottage offers two primary bedrooms. Pictured here is the second-floor suite with a king-size bed.

The second-floor primary bathroom is absolutely stunning with its elegant vanity and clawfoot bathtub.

Pot N’ Kettle Cottages properties are more than an Airbnb or VRBO. Around every corner, you’ll find something unique — whether it’s a library filled with books or a vintage record player with a selection of vinyl records. “I want people to feel like it’s their space, but I’m there if they need me,” says Samantha. “I want [guests] to feel a sense of home. It’s not just a hotel room; it’s an actual home.”

To book your stay at one of the Pot N’ Kettle Cottages, visit pnkcottages.com or call (615) 864-3392.

