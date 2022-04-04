Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

sponsored content

A short drive from Nashville, in Leiper’s Fork, TN, you can find a collection of beautiful vacation cottages offering a personalized bed and breakfast experience, complete with luxury concierge service. Owned and operated by Leiper’s Fork locals Eric and Samantha Coghlan, the Pot N’ Kettle Cottages lineup includes five charming homes — Tin Roof Cottage, Pickers Cottage, Coda Cottage, Leiper’s Fork Inn, and The Deal Cottage.

While each property boasts a full kitchen, Samantha and Eric also team up with local caterer BAM Foods to provide a true bed and breakfast experience. Guests can order charcuterie boards or opt for a drop-and-go breakfast or lunch menu, making meal planning so easy during your stay. And while all properties enjoy the same level of service, each space has its own unique set of charms. Take a peek at the homes and their individual offerings below!

Tin Roof Cottage

Not only is Tin Roof Cottage the first property Samantha and Eric turned into a vacation rental, but it served as their home when they first moved to Leiper’s Fork 10 years ago. The family has since moved a quarter of a mile down the road, but you can still find some of their personal belongings peppered throughout the cottage. The home can accommodate up to eight guests, boasting three bedrooms, five beds, and two bathrooms. It’s located just a half-mile from the historic Leiper’s Fork Village, home to live music, delicious food, and plenty of shopping.

Pickers Cottage

Constructed in 1939 and nestled on three-quarters of an acre, no detail was overlooked when Samantha and Eric renovated Pickers Cottage. The home’s spacious front porch welcomes guests upon arrival, leading them into a bright and airy living space. Through the living room, you’ll find the dining area and kitchen. Sleeping up to eight guests, Pickers Cottage offers a primary suite on the main level and two extra bedrooms upstairs. The second floor is also home to an additional bathroom with a private shower and vanity.

Coda Cottage

Built in the 1930s, Coda Cottage sits in the heart of Leiper’s Fork. The home has two bedrooms, three beds, and one bathroom, making it an excellent option for smaller groups or couples. In the primary bedroom, you’ll find a queen-size bed and a private porch perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. However, perhaps one of the best features of Coda Cottage is its library. Complete with comfortable, plenty of natural light, and, of course, a selection of books, it’s the perfect spot to kick your feet up and enjoy the serenity of Leiper’s Fork.

Leiper’s Fork Inn

Made up of two 100-year-old homes, Leiper’s Fork Inn is a gorgeous three-acre property that sleeps up to 11 guests. Unlike other properties of its kind, the Leiper’s Fork Inn is rented only to individual families or groups for their exclusive use. This makes the property a great option if you’re hosting an event or a large gathering like a baby shower, corporate retreat, wedding, or rehearsal dinner.

With over 3,000 square feet of space, Leiper’s Fork Inn offers four bedrooms, five beds, and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The two primary suites also include their own screened-in porches overlooking the Village. Guests are also within walking distance from art galleries, antique shops, boutiques, and restaurants.

The Deal Cottage

The Deal Cottage is the newest addition to Pot N’ Kettle Cottages’ lineup. While it’s the only cottage not within walking distance to the Village or the other homes, its privacy is what gives this home its charm. Built in the early 1900s and named after a local family who lived on the property for years, this home is surrounded by several acres of nature and overlooks a creek. The property houses up to eight guests with three bedrooms, six beds, and three bathrooms.

Pot N’ Kettle Cottages properties are more than an Airbnb or VRBO. Around every corner, you’ll find something unique — whether it’s a library filled with books or a vintage record player with a selection of vinyl records. “I want people to feel like it’s their space, but I’m there if they need me,” says Samantha. “I want [guests] to feel a sense of home. It’s not just a hotel room; it’s an actual home.”

To book your stay at one of the Pot N’ Kettle Cottages, visit pnkcottages.com or call (615) 864-3392.

This article is sponsored by Pot N’ Kettle Cottages. All photography courtesy of Pot N’ Kettle Cottages.