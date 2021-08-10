Imagine having dinner on a beautifully-set table with gorgeous flowers, delicious food, live music, and your feet … in a creek! Last month, supporters of the Harpeth Conservancy enjoyed their event, Dinner IN a Creek, and it was nothing short of magical. Set up in the trickling waters of Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, 62 people gathered in true Music City fashion. From well-known musicians and actors to artists, local philanthropists, residents of Nashville, Franklin, and Leiper’s Fork, everyone was enchanted by this intimate gathering like none other.

Photos courtesy of Amanda Forehand Laginess and Tom Boone Thomson

Upon arrival, guests were encouraged into the water right away as the bar was set up on the shoal, across the creek. If you wanted a drink, you had to be willing to get your feet wet! Dinner guests came prepared with appropriate shoes from water shoes and rain boots to old tennis shoes and hiking boots — anything with traction that could get wet was welcomed. Once at the bar, guests could enjoy their beverage of choice, or the evening’s signature Hemingway Daiquiri.

For passed appetizers and a buffet dinner, guests enjoyed food from BAM Food Catering out of Columbia, TN. The food included pickled watermelon bites, green salads, flat iron steak, roasted chicken, seared salmon, summer succotash, confit potatoes, peach pie cookies, and more.

Adding to the magic of the casual affair, a couple of rain showers passed through, and guests simply opened umbrellas and continued to sit at the table. It was too wonderful an event to leave, and they were already a bit wet anyway!

While enjoying their meals by candlelight, diners were entertained with a performance from Matt Wynn and a special appearance by Emily West.

Host Racheal McCampbell said, “We are so honored to host this event in a place that really showcases how important it is to support Harpeth Conservancy and their work to protect our waterways. I encourage everyone to share whatever gifts and talents they have to preserve our creeks and rivers that make this area so special.”

Keep scrolling for a stunning photo tour of the evening, and to find out how to snag an invite to a future Harpeth Conservancy Dinner IN a Creek.

The event combined the talents of Amos Gott of AmosEvents, Garden Delights Fine Florist, BAM Foods Catering, Given Entertainment, Matt Wynn, Emily West, and so many volunteers!

If you are interested in attending this event in the coming years, the best way to secure a ticket is to support Harpeth Conservancy, and then look for an email next year. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis!

What to know if you want to plan your own creek dinner:

Consider the lighting, as anytime you mix electricity and water, you’ll want to ensure safety. The lighting for this event was hung with the help of Dwight Hall, Holly Hirschman, and Wesley Hirschman, with lights provided by Bradfield Lighting.

Everything will take longer when setting up in a creek! From carrying a bar across the water to serving food and drinks, to the actual setup and break-down. Volunteers Heidi Hartman and Kristina Walters spent hours simply nestling the tables into the creek to ensure they were steady and safe. (Additional brawn provided by Dee Plunkett, Johnathan Fisher, and so many more!)

Have a backup plan. What if it rains heavily (as opposed to the light sprinkles that popped up on this particular night)? The backup plan for this event was to serve dinner on the banks of the creek.

Make sure that guests know to wear appropriate clothing and footwear. For example, long dresses and fancy shoes are a no-no.

Have volunteers watching out for guests who may be unsteady on their feet, as walking in a creek can be tricky.

As the meal is in a creek, be extra aware of the waste you are creating. For this event, they ensured it was a zero-waste event, which goes hand in hand with the mission of the Harpeth Conservancy. No disposable plastic was used, and the guests were cautioned to be careful with the glass and china at the table so that broken pieces would not end up in the river system.

Three cheers to a swoon-worthy event — and to landing a ticket to the next one!

And, thank you to Harpeth Conservancy for being such strong advocates for protecting our waterways.

