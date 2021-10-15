sponsored content

Casual elegance meets Southern charm in this 6,700-square-foot home currently on the market, boasting four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half baths. The property also includes a 900-square-foot pool house … but more on that later. Located in Forest Hills’ Tyne Valley neighborhood and nestled on 1.78 acres in a private cul-de-sac, this home was professionally designed by Nashville interior designer Jonathan Savage and featured in Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Magazine. Upon arrival, guests enter through a set of arched double doors and are greeted by the home’s stunning foyer. To the right, they will find a comfortable home office equipped with lime-washed, oak-paneled walls and a gas fireplace.

Exterior of 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

This home, located at 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail, includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half baths.

Horseshoe driveway surrounded by lush greenery

Gorgeous greenery provides a warm welcome to guests as they drive up the horseshoe driveway.

Arched French doors at entry of 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

A set of arched French doors lead to the home’s grand entryway.

Foyer at 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

Between the beautiful walnut floors (which are found throughout the home), a stately staircase, and Acanthus print wallpaper from F. Schumacher, the foyer is truly a work of art.

Home office with wood paneled walls

The home office is the perfect place to set up shop when working from home, offering plenty of natural light as well as a gas fireplace for when temperatures begin to dip.

As you continue through the main level, you’ll find plenty of space to relax and unwind — a spacious living room with a fireplace and paneled walls offers a cozy spot to do just that. Through the living room, you’ll find a large sunroom with additional living space and enough room to hold a small dining table for casual meals with family and friends. Not to mention the walls of French doors that allow natural light to flood the space.

The first floor also boasts a luxurious chef’s kitchen, which is sure to leave you speechless with its waterfall island that extends over 12 feet and striking white cabinetry. The space also includes high-end appliances, including Waterworks faucets, two Sub-Zero fridges and a freezer, a Scotsman pebble ice maker with a reverse osmosis water filter, a Sub-Zero wine fridge, two Wolf wall ovens, a Wolf six-burner gas range with a griddle top, a Wolf warming drawer, two Miele dishwashers, and a Wolf under-counter microwave. Nearby you’ll find the beautiful formal dining room with custom-made chairs and silk curtains from Hickory Chair. The space also includes a built-in that matches the Henredon inlay table and demilune side tables.

Family room at 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

The family room is the perfect spot to cozy up with a book or have a movie night with family.

Sunroom with walls of French doors, a grand piano, and a dining table

Not only do the sunroom’s French doors allow plenty of natural light to pour into the space, but they can also be opened on warmer days to circulate fresh air.

Elegant kitchen with marble waterfall island and stainless steel appliances

The kitchen is every chef’s dream, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, Calcutta marble countertops, and sleek white cabinets. It was even dubbed “kitchen of the year” in 2018 by Nashville Lifestyles.

Formal dining room at 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

The elegant dining room is the perfect space to entertain and host formal gatherings.

The home’s master suite and one of three guest ensuites complete the main level. The spacious master bedroom will have you looking forward to bedtime, and its spa-like bathroom includes heated floors, a soaking tub, and a double-head shower. The first-floor guest ensuite is equally luxurious, offering a relaxing getaway for your guests to lay their heads at night.

Master bedroom in Forest Hills home

After a long day of work, homeowners can retire to this opulent first-floor master bedroom.

Master bathroom at 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

The master bathroom’s window coverings are hand-stitched with strips of leather.

The master bathroom also features stunning Carrera marble throughout.

Visitors will wake up feeling rejuvenated after a good night’s sleep in the first-floor guest ensuite.

The first-floor ensuite bathroom includes Waterworks faucets and hardware, a marble steam shower, and lacquered built-ins and cabinets.

On the second level, you’ll find a spacious game room complete with even more entertaining and living space as well as a kitchen. Just down the hall are two additional guest ensuites. Whether you’re hosting visitors or have older children who need a little extra alone time, these rooms are the ultimate personal getaways.

This open game room is the perfect space to host gatherings or just unwind after a long day.

The game room’s kitchen includes a Scotsman pebble ice machine and Miele dishwasher.

The second floor is home to two additional guest ensuites. This room is the perfect childhood escape.

The backyard oasis is just another one of this home’s standout features, with stunning gardens surrounding the patio areas and heated pool. Also in the backyard is a 900-square-foot pool house. Equipped with everything from a full kitchen, laundry room, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and a covered patio, your guests will feel like they’re vacationing in 30A when they stay with you.

Covered porch at 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

A covered porch offers stunning views of the backyard, which is home to breathtaking gardens, a heated pool, and plenty of space for entertaining.

Backyard with heated pool and pool house

The outdoor pool includes a brand-new, top-of-the-line heater and filter.

Pool and pool house at 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

The backyard is also home to a 900-square-foot pool house.

The pool house includes a spacious covered patio with a fireplace, ceiling fans, and an outdoor grill.

The bright and airy pool house will have your guests feeling like they’re staying at a five-star hotel.

The pool house’s kitchen is complete with an ice maker with reverse osmosis filtered water, a bar sink with reverse osmosis drinking water, a two-drawer dishwasher, a Sub-Zero fridge and freezer, a wine fridge, double ovens, a gas range, and a warming drawer.

The pool house’s bathroom includes his-and-her sinks and a luxurious tile shower.

The pool house’s mudroom offers plenty of storage as well as a space for guests to get some laundry done.

Chicken coop in backyard of 5325 Cherry Blossom Trail in Nashville, TN

The backyard also houses a chicken coop, where the current owners have four hens that lay about five to six eggs every week. Who wouldn’t want farm-fresh eggs every morning?

This Forest Hills home is listed for $3,750,000 by Paula Hinegardner of The Paula Hinegardner Group in Keller Williams Brentwood. Learn more about the property HERE. To tour the home, contact Paula Hinegardner at [email protected] or call (615) 618-1330.

