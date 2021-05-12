sponsored content

Nestled just outside of the hustle and bustle of downtown Nashville is the highly sought-after Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood. Scattered throughout the area are historic homes that have received a second chance at life, and this six-bedroom, six-bathroom home on Belmont Boulevard is just one example of the charm and elegance you can find in this Nashville neighborhood.

Originally built in 1926, this nearly 7,000-square-foot home has recently undergone a makeover thanks to Nashville-based Britt Development Group and Beth Haley Design. Upgrades include new light fixtures both inside and outside the home, a private in-ground pool, and renovations in the kitchen, downstairs bathroom, master bathroom, powder room, and Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Even with modern upgrades, the home maintains its original storybook design with a stunning brick and stone exterior. It’s the perfect example of combining the old with the new — and the result is a sophisticated home that still maintains elements of functional living.

Large windows throughout the home allow natural light to fill every room, drawing you in the second you step foot in the home and making each room feel bright and airy. The home also includes space for entertaining and gathering with loved ones with its open floor plan, bonus room, and a detached garage that can also be used as a guesthouse.

Looking at Beth’s inspiration boards, it’s easy to see how well-appointed the home is and how much thought was put into the design. She finds the perfect balance between traditional and modern design elements in order to update the home while also making sure to keep that old Nashville charm intact. Neutral-colored walls and floors combined with subtle pops of color make each room feel contemporary and warm. For example, the master bathroom includes navy-colored cabinets and shower tiles as well as gold-handled drawers, adding a bold, elegant contrast to the white tile flooring. Meanwhile, a freestanding tub adds a spa-like feel to the space.

Arguably the most stunning feature awaits in the backyard. Despite being located within a busy city, the home’s backyard oasis offers a sense of tranquility when you need to relax. Here you will find an in-ground, private pool by Watermark Pool & Spa that’s perfect for the upcoming summer heat and humidity. The backyard also includes space for outdoor entertaining thanks to an additional porch.

When it comes to location, the home is just minutes from local hotspots like Martin’s Bar-B-Que, Iron Tribe Fitness and Bloom Flowers. Plus, it’s just a seven-minute walk to Nashville’s beloved 12South neighborhood, which offers even more eateries and local boutiques. The home is also located near great local schools, including Glendale Elementary School, J.T. Moore Middle School, and Hillsboro High School.

The house at 2811 Belmont Boulevard is listed for $2,800,000 by Martha Montiel-Lewis of Six1Five Living. Learn more about the property HERE, or email [email protected]. Be sure to also stop by the property for an open house on Sunday, May 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Martha Montiel-Lewis | License number: 316277 | (615) 475-5616

This article is sponsored by Six1Five Living.