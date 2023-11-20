Share with your friends!
PinterestLinkedIn

Located in an upscale Brentwood neighborhood amongst rolling hills and lush greenery is a charming 4,564-square-foot home that just hit the market! With more than $300,000 in upgrades, the home boasts multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces as well as cozy architectural details.

Located in the Traditions subdivision, 1860 Charity Drive is move-in ready and was constructed in 2021, sitting on professionally manicured land. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home is zoned for Kenrose Elementary, Woodland Middle, and Ravenswood High and connected to Brentwood’s 40+ miles of hiking and biking trails.

As you approach the property, you’ll immediately notice the stately all-brick exterior and charming wrap-around porch. Around the back of the home, you’ll find one of the property’s many outstanding features: a beautiful covered porch with a fireplace overlooking a grill patio and a flat, fenced yard.

home with green grass and trees
1860 Charity Drive is the total package and a rare Brentwood find, as it’s move-in ready and listed for under $2M!
front porch with plants
Enjoy crisp mornings on the home’s front porch, relaxing with a cup of coffee.
back porch with sofa, table, and TV overlooking grill patio and backyard.
The spacious covered back porch offers a fireplace overlooking a grill patio and backyard.
backyard with grill
Imagine summer days relaxing in this backyard oasis …

When you enter the home, you’re greeted by a formal dining room and an at-home office — each situated on either side of the foyer. As you continue through the home, the space flows seamlessly into the kitchen, which offers high-end stainless steel appliances, a spacious center island with a farmhouse sink, and a lovely dining nook.

Just off the kitchen is a bright and airy great room complete with a vaulted ceiling, a welcoming fireplace, and a wall of windows. It makes the perfect spot to host friends and family, or unwind after a long day.

dining room with chairs and a rug and a chandelier
The formal dining room is right off the home’s foyer, serving as the perfect space to host elegant dinner parties.
office space with a desk and a computer and chairs.
To the right of the foyer is the home’s office, which overlooks the front yard.
kitchen with spacious center island
The kitchen is a hobby chef’s dream, offering stainless steel appliances and a huge custom island.
Kitchen with island and dining nook
Just off the kitchen is a cozy nook that makes for the perfect informal dining space.
living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace
The living room houses one of the home’s two fireplaces.

The luxurious primary suite is the ideal space for future homeowners to relax and unwind. The room includes a spa-like bathroom, where you’ll find a spacious walk-in shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet.

On the first floor, you’ll also find the laundry room and mudroom, complete with a second fridge and a dog washing station, just steps away from a home gym with a bathroom that could easily be converted back to a guest suite.

bedroom
The primary suite is on the first floor, leading to the stunning primary bathroom.
bathroom with shower and tub
From a walk-in shower to a spacious soaking tub, stepping into the primary bathroom will feel like you’re entering a high-end spa.
laundry and mud room with fridge and dog washing station
The fantastic laundry room/mud room boasts a fridge and dog washing station.
laundry room with sink
The laundry room also offers plenty of storage and counter space.
gym area with desk and mirror
This impressive home gym could easily be converted back to a guest suite.

Upstairs is where you’ll find the three ensuite bedrooms — perfect for older children or guests who may desire more privacy. Also upstairs is the home’s game and media room with a wet bar, ideal for hosting sleepovers or enjoying a relaxing evening at home with friends and family.

media and game room with seating
The second-floor media room is a dream for hosting guests.
wet bar in home
This wet bar is guaranteed to take your entertainment game up a notch.
bedroom with TV and sitting area
Offering enough space for a sitting area, this second-floor ensuite bedroom would be a fantastic space for a teen.

This Brentwood home is listed for $1,999,000 by Paula Hinegardner of Paula Hinegardner Group, Keller Williams Realty. Learn more about the property HERE. To tour the home, contact Paula Hinegardner at [email protected] or call (615) 618-1330.

Paula Hinegardner | License number: 322409 

This article is sponsored by Paula Hinegardner. All photography by Home Pix Media.

Share with your friends!
PinterestLinkedIn
Anne Henley Walker
About the Author
Anne Henley Walker

Anne Henley is Blueprint.Inc's Content Marketing Assistant. She is a University of Georgia graduate, (Go Dawgs!) and is always on the hunt for her new favorite restaurant.